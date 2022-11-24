ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants sign two to 53-man roster in flurry of roster moves

By Dan Benton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jn5gn_0jMNzDxb00

With a significant number of injuries entering a Thanksgiving Day game against the Dallas Cowboys, the New York Giants were forced to make a string of roster moves beforehand.

The team announced on Wednesday evening that they have signed offensive lineman Devery Hamilton and defensive back Trenton Thompson from the practice squad to the active roster.

Hamilton and Thompson help provide depth at two positions truly ravaged by injury. Four offensive line starters are out in Week 12 — four and a reserve if you include Ben Bredeson — and three members of the secondary, including safety Xavier McKinney. Two others (Dane Belton and Jason Pinnock) are questionable.

In order to clear space for Hamilton and Thompson on the 53-man roster, the Giants waived linebackers Austin Calitro and Quincy Roche.

The Giants also announced that defensive back Terrell Burgess and offensive lineman Korey Cunningham have been elevated from the practice squad, again adding depth at positions of need.

Linebacker/safety Landon Collins was once again passed over for elevation.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins fans react to the rollercoaster of a win over the Texans

The Miami Dolphins secured their eighth win of the season, and fifth in a row, on Sunday, as they defeated the Houston Texans 30-15 at Hard Rock Stadium. The final score wasn’t exactly indicative of how the game actually played out, as Miami built a 30-point lead in the first half. However, once left tackle Terron Armstead left with an injury, the blocking fell apart, causing Miami to take quarterback Tua Tagovailoa out of the game.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 Giants could return vs. Commanders in Week 13

The New York Giants are a bit down after losing in Dallas on Thanksgiving afternoon but there could be some hope on the horizon. Head coach Brian Daboll said on Friday morning that four players who have been out injured — right tackle Evan Neal (knee), tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye), guard Ben Bredeson (knee) and outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari (calf) — could be ready for the team’s next game on December 4 against the Washington Commanders.
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nebraska commits react to the hiring of Matt Rhule

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have found their new head coach. After a lengthy process, they have hired former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule. Rhule enjoyed great success as a collegiate head coach at both Baylor and Temple. In 2013, Temple had a 2-10 record in Rhule’s first season. He quickly turned the program around, and they won 10 games in 2015 and made it to the Boca Raton Bowl. In 2017, Rhule became the head coach at Baylor, and his tenure followed a similar pattern. They had an abysmal 1-11 record in his first season. In 2019, the Bears went 11-3 and made it to the Sugar Bowl. Some of Nebraska’s 2023 commits reacted the hiring. Let’s take a quick look. ATH Malachi Colemanhttps://twitter.com/ChiColeman23/status/1596521854897983493RB Arnold Barnes IIIhttps://twitter.com/Duda_gocrazy/status/1596537517259780096CB Dwight Bootle IIhttps://twitter.com/BootleII/status/1596557006864879616DL Riley Van Poppelhttps://twitter.com/Riley_VanPoppel/status/1596559403104501760[mm-video type=playlist id=01fvdd6z9hqw4epb9e player_id=none image=https://cornhuskerswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/plugins/mm-video/images/playlist-icon.png] Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today! [listicle id=7960]11
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Broncos’ latest humiliating loss was a major boon for the Bears and Seahawks’ NFL draft odds

In late November, with many teams well out of the NFL’s playoff chase already, it’s certainly not too early to start thinking about the 2023 NFL Draft. One of those teams that are well out of the playoff chase now is Russell Wilson’s Denver Broncos. (Let’s be honest, they were probably out of it in early October.) And after another humiliating loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday — which included tiffs with defensive linemen and Sam Darnold literally rolling into the end zone — Denver’s latest embarrassment was a terrific gain for two other teams:
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Broncos' defense seems to have had enough of Russell Wilson

It’s not exactly a secret that the Denver Broncos’ trade for Russell Wilson has been an unmitigated disaster. Giving up all kinds of draft capital and three players for the former Seahawks quarterback was supposed to be the deal that propelled Denver to the Super Bowl, but Wilson has appeared to be utterly lost in whatever offense head coach Nathaniel Hackett is putting out there. As the Broncos signed Wilson to a five-year, $245 million contract extension after the trade, they’re stuck with him for several more years.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Are the San Francisco 49ers the Best Team in the NFC?

The San Francisco 49ers dominated the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football in Mexico City, 38-10, and made a bold statement to the rest of the NFL. They played their best game of the season in all three phases of the game, offensive, defense, and special teams. There are not a lot of questions surrounding the San Francisco 49ers, but after dominating the Cardinals in prime time, one question comes to mind: are the San Francisco 49ers the best team in the NFC?
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

178K+
Followers
235K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy