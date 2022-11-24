Read full article on original website
What TV channel is Brazil vs Switzerland on? Kick-off time and where to watch World Cup 2022 fixture
Brazil will hope to make it two wins out of two ast they continue their World Cup campaign against Switzerland today.The Selecao dominated Serbia in their opening match but Richarlison produced the breakthrough moment with two second-half goals, including a stunning overhead kick.Neymar has been ruled out of the remainder of the group stages because of an ankle injury, but Tite has an abundance of options to replace him.Switzerland defeated Cameroon 1-0 in their opening match thanks to a winner from Breel Embolo. Victory here could earn qualification for the last 16, depending on results elsewhere in Group F.Here’s...
Green gung-ho about IPL 2023 but hectic calendar will make it tough, warns Warner
The allrounder has not been discouraged by the selectors, but acknowledges that there is a monster international workload through the year
