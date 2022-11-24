The Pittsburgh Steelers have taken many hits this year, so the NFL decided to not hit the pockets of two of their players, even though they probably should have. Wide receiver George Pickens and linebacker Myles Jack were not fined by the league for their hits against the Cincinnati Bengals during last week’s game. Jack speared Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow on the ground with his head, while Pickens did the same to Tyler Boyd on one of the last plays of the game.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO