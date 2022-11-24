ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincy Jungle

Dan Graziano believes the Bengals are AFC’s most dangerous team

It’s been an up-and-down year for the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals, who sit 6-4 through 10 regular season games, but a recent stretch of better play and the return of Ja’Marr Chase coming as soon as this Sunday against the Titans has ESPN Insider Dan Graziano very high on the team.
Cincy Jungle

Bengals vs. Titans Inactives: Ja’Marr Chase officially out, Jeffery Simmons will play

The Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans have released their inactive players lists for today’s game. Here are the players who won’t suit up for the Bengals:. Chase was reportedly declared out Saturday after being limited all week at practice. Zac Taylor told CBS reporter Evan Washburn before kickoff that the team will give Chase another week to see how he’s feeling.
Cincy Jungle

Ja’Marr Chase OUT vs. Titans, per report

Ja’Marr Chase will have to wait at least one more week to make his return. Per NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Cincinnati Bengals have ruled Chase out for their Week 12 game against the Tennessee Titans. Next Sunday’s game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs is new the target for...
Cincy Jungle

7 winners and 3 losers from Bengals’ huge win in Tennessee

The Cincinnati Bengals were on the road Sunday, looking to pick up a big AFC win as they continue their push for the playoffs. A rematch of last year’s divisional game against the Tennessee Titans was no easy task, but the Bengals were clearly up for it, as they came away with a 20-16 victory on the road.
Cincy Jungle

Bengals fans remain confident ahead of matchup with Titans

The Cincinnati Bengals have been quite the team to follow in 2022. After a stunning run to a Super Bowl appearance last season, expectations were sky-high. Only for the team to start 0-2 out the gate and struggle to put together a string of impressive wins. After knocking off the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, it seems that the Bengals are gaining the confidence from their fans that they wanted to have in the team from the beginning of the season.
Cincy Jungle

Bengals outmuscle Titans, win 20-16

A windy day in Nashville was the sight for a physical rematch of the AFC Divisional Round between the Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans. Joe Burrow and the offense overcame early struggles and pulled out a 20-16 victory on the road. Six penalties plagued the first four drives of the...
Cincy Jungle

Cincy Jungle picks for Week 12 Sunday games and Bengals - Titans pregame thread

With the Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror, it’s put up or shut up time for NFL teams looking to make it into the 2022-23 playoff field. With just seven weeks left of regular-season play, there are plenty of extremely close races for divisions and Wild Card spots that are separated by only a game or two. This is the part of the season where some teams will start to pull away in those races and gain some breathing room.
Cincy Jungle

George Pickens, Myles Jack not fined for hits against Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers have taken many hits this year, so the NFL decided to not hit the pockets of two of their players, even though they probably should have. Wide receiver George Pickens and linebacker Myles Jack were not fined by the league for their hits against the Cincinnati Bengals during last week’s game. Jack speared Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow on the ground with his head, while Pickens did the same to Tyler Boyd on one of the last plays of the game.
Cincy Jungle

Matchups to watch for in Bengals vs. Titans

Thanksgiving weekend kicks off the home stretch of the NFL regular season. The playoffs are in sight for the Cincinnati Bengals, but five clubs with winning records stand in their way of playing beyond Week 18. The Tennessee Titans and their retro brand of football are the first on the docket.
