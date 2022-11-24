Read full article on original website
5 Questions with the Enemy: Jimmy Morris of SB Nation’s Music City Miracles
A big rematch is afoot, with the Cincinnati Bengals traveling to Nashville to take on the Titans. It’s a big litmus test for both teams, who sport impressive records, but have yet to truly achieve a win against a high-quality opponent. This week brings that opportunity, and we chatted...
Cincy Jungle
Dan Graziano believes the Bengals are AFC’s most dangerous team
It’s been an up-and-down year for the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals, who sit 6-4 through 10 regular season games, but a recent stretch of better play and the return of Ja’Marr Chase coming as soon as this Sunday against the Titans has ESPN Insider Dan Graziano very high on the team.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Titans Inactives: Ja’Marr Chase officially out, Jeffery Simmons will play
The Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans have released their inactive players lists for today’s game. Here are the players who won’t suit up for the Bengals:. Chase was reportedly declared out Saturday after being limited all week at practice. Zac Taylor told CBS reporter Evan Washburn before kickoff that the team will give Chase another week to see how he’s feeling.
Cincy Jungle
Ja’Marr Chase OUT vs. Titans, per report
Ja’Marr Chase will have to wait at least one more week to make his return. Per NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Cincinnati Bengals have ruled Chase out for their Week 12 game against the Tennessee Titans. Next Sunday’s game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs is new the target for...
Cincy Jungle
Marvin Jones and Press Taylor aid Bengals’ playoff hopes in Jags’ win over Ravens
The Cincinnati Bengals will end Week 12 in a tie with the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North race at 7-4, largely thanks to one former Bengals’ performance. Shortly after Cincinnati secured a major road win over the Tennessee Titans, Marvin Jones Sr. and the Jacksonville Jaguars pulled off a thrilling upset over Baltimore.
Cincy Jungle
7 winners and 3 losers from Bengals’ huge win in Tennessee
The Cincinnati Bengals were on the road Sunday, looking to pick up a big AFC win as they continue their push for the playoffs. A rematch of last year’s divisional game against the Tennessee Titans was no easy task, but the Bengals were clearly up for it, as they came away with a 20-16 victory on the road.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals fans remain confident ahead of matchup with Titans
The Cincinnati Bengals have been quite the team to follow in 2022. After a stunning run to a Super Bowl appearance last season, expectations were sky-high. Only for the team to start 0-2 out the gate and struggle to put together a string of impressive wins. After knocking off the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, it seems that the Bengals are gaining the confidence from their fans that they wanted to have in the team from the beginning of the season.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals outmuscle Titans, win 20-16
A windy day in Nashville was the sight for a physical rematch of the AFC Divisional Round between the Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans. Joe Burrow and the offense overcame early struggles and pulled out a 20-16 victory on the road. Six penalties plagued the first four drives of the...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Titans Injury Report: Ja’Marr Chase is questionable; Joe Mixon ruled out
The final injury report is out for the Cincinnati Bengals as they get set to face the Tennessee Titans. For the Bengals, running back Joe Mixon has been ruled out as he recovers from a concussion suffered in Sunday’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Samaje Perine will be the starter this week following his three-touchdown performance in Pittsburgh.
Cincy Jungle
Cincy Jungle picks for Week 12 Sunday games and Bengals - Titans pregame thread
With the Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror, it’s put up or shut up time for NFL teams looking to make it into the 2022-23 playoff field. With just seven weeks left of regular-season play, there are plenty of extremely close races for divisions and Wild Card spots that are separated by only a game or two. This is the part of the season where some teams will start to pull away in those races and gain some breathing room.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Titans first half
The Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans are set to face off in Nashville, so come join the fun in our first-half game chat!
Cincy Jungle
Kwamie Lassiter and Drue Chrisman elevated to Bengals’ gameday roster vs. Titans
The Cincinnati Bengals have elevated punter Drue Chrisman and wide receiver Kwamie Lassiter II from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game vs. the Tennessee Titans, the team announced Saturday. Chrisman and Lassiter are both classified as standard elevations. As practice squad players being elevated to...
Cincy Jungle
George Pickens, Myles Jack not fined for hits against Bengals
The Pittsburgh Steelers have taken many hits this year, so the NFL decided to not hit the pockets of two of their players, even though they probably should have. Wide receiver George Pickens and linebacker Myles Jack were not fined by the league for their hits against the Cincinnati Bengals during last week’s game. Jack speared Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow on the ground with his head, while Pickens did the same to Tyler Boyd on one of the last plays of the game.
Cincy Jungle
7 things we learned from the Bengals’ clutch win over the Titans
The narrative that the Bengals’ run to the AFC Championship was a fluke just took a big hit. Cincinnati went in to Tennessee and took the Titans down by beating them at their own game. That’s a great sign for a team looking to gear up for another deep playoff run.
Cincy Jungle
Matchups to watch for in Bengals vs. Titans
Thanksgiving weekend kicks off the home stretch of the NFL regular season. The playoffs are in sight for the Cincinnati Bengals, but five clubs with winning records stand in their way of playing beyond Week 18. The Tennessee Titans and their retro brand of football are the first on the docket.
