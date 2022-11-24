Read full article on original website
tipranks.com
2 Stocks That Went from IPO Bubble-Busts to Comeback Candidates
Two Israel-focused businesses were part of 2020-2021’s start-up mania. After drastic crashes, however, JFrog and Monday.com could emerge as long-term winners. During the onset of COVID-19 in 2020-21, everybody and his uncle took to their trading apps to buy up speculative assets like there was no tomorrow. Tomorrow came, though, and the IPO bubble burst dramatically and destructively. If there’s any silver lining, it’s that depressed asset prices sometimes bring buying opportunities. Be sure to narrow your search to high-growth, high-conviction businesses, though – and there happen to be at least two Israel-focused companies with the potential to rise from the ashes and thrive in 2023.
tipranks.com
What Does the T+2 Rule Mean in Stock Settlement?
The T+2 rule guides the stock trade settlement process. If you make a stock purchase, the transaction takes a few days to conclude for your name to get on the company’s shareholder roll. The T+2 settlement period can affect your eligibility for an upcoming dividend. The stock market has...
tipranks.com
2 Israeli Tech Stocks with Great Growth Prospects
Wix and CyberArk are Israeli software companies that have innovation in their veins. After a rough year, both stocks are worthy of consideration while valuation multiples are still depressed. When it comes to exciting, high-growth tech stocks, the 2022 bear market has been one of the worst since the dot-com...
tipranks.com
5 Best EV Stocks to Ride Going Into 2023
The EV market is evolving swiftly, with global sales expected to snowball in the coming years. We go over five names that appear well-positioned to benefit from this trend. The electric vehicles industry was a very speculative one during the previous decade. Yet, having an electric vehicle these days has started to become mainstream. In fact, the EV market is estimated to achieve revenues of $384 billion this year. In comparison, global EV revenues were just $111.87 billion in 2018. In this article, we are looking at five EV names that appear well-positioned to continue thriving going into 2023.
tipranks.com
InMode: An Israeli Health-Tech Cash Cow
Israel-based InMode features unique traits and qualities. The company is not just growing rapidly but is also crazy profitable. With the stock trading on the cheap, InMode could be an attractive pick in the health-tech space. Over the years, Israel has become increasingly acknowledged as one of the world’s most...
tipranks.com
3 Travel and Leisure Stocks with Rebound Potential
Travel and leisure stocks can’t seem to catch a break. As recession fears become overblown, it’s the top travel plays that may be worthy bets to play a post-bear-market bounce. It’s been a rocky and muted recovery for many of the top travel and leisure stocks that fell...
tipranks.com
Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Puts Up 28% in a Month, Should You Invest Now?
Shopify stock has bounced back from its lows. However, the uncertain economic environment could continue to play spoilsport. Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)(TSE:SHOP) stock has gained about 28% in a month. Positive developments, including the continued moderation in the inflation rate since June and indications of a slowdown in the interest rate hikes, supported SHOP stock. While Shopify stock has bounced back from the lows, an uncertain economic environment could hurt the recovery process and limit the upside.
tipranks.com
2 High-Yield Preferred Shares with Upside Potential
JPMorgan and Bank of America offer significant upside on some of their preferred shares if interest rates turn lower. Combining preferred and common shares offers diversification benefits. Of the two, BofA offers higher upside potential but also higher risk. Most preferred bank shares with a fixed dividend rate have taken...
tipranks.com
Alan Lowenthal Sold TJX and BX Stocks in November
Tracking a politician’s trading activities may prove beneficial for investors. Today, we will look at Congressman Alan Lowenthal’s recent trades and the latest performance of the companies. American politician Alan Stuart Lowenthal, the U.S. representative for California’s 47th congressional district, is an active trader of U.S. stocks, with...
tipranks.com
TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Tick All the Boxes
In a financial environment riddled with unprecedented levels of uncertainty, investors are at wits’ end. When it comes to finding an investment strategy that will yield returns, traditional methods might not be as dependable. So, how should investors get out of the rut?. In times like these, a more...
tipranks.com
Is Stingray’s (TSE:RAY.A) 6% Dividend in Danger amid High Debt?
Stingray Group is a high-yielding penny stock that not too many investors know about. Despite its high debt level, its 6% dividend yield looks sustainable. Therefore, the stock is worth considering. Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A), a Canadian music, media, and technology company that provides audio television channels, radio stations, SVOD content,...
tipranks.com
Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock: Should You Hop in This Uber?
Despite rising inflation raising concerns about consumer spending, Uber continued to post record revenue growth recently. This is a reaffirmation that Uber stock could be a good long-term Buy. Ridesharing and delivery giant Uber Technologies’ (NYSE:UBER) stock has tumbled just like the overall stock market. Uber is the largest player...
tipranks.com
Notable open interest changes for November 25th
Wednesday’s total option volume of 39.2 million contracts resulted in net open interest growth of 4.12 million calls and 3.87 million puts. Tesla (TSLA), Apple (AAPL), Advanced Micro (AMD) and Amazon (AMZN) saw the greatest growth. Top five new positions opened include 25k Apple (AAPL) Mar-23 155 puts, 24k Advanced Micro (AMD) Jan-23 70 puts, 20k Luminar Technologies (LAZR) 12/2 weekly 7.5 calls, 20k JD.com (JD) Mar-23 45 calls and 14k Petrobras (PBR) Jan-23 9 puts.
tipranks.com
Major Earnings This Week: November 28 – December 2
Here’s an easy way to keep track of the major earnings releases this week. Enter these tickers into TipRanks’ search box for a wealth of information about each stock.
Oil, yuan and stocks slide as China protests send ‘waves of unease across financial markets’ – business live
Rolling coverage of the latest economic and financial news, as Brent crude hits lowest since January as commodity prices slide
tipranks.com
Apple not planning to purchase Manchester United, MacRumors says
Apple (AAPL) is not currently planning to purchase Manchester United (MANU), a source "with direct knowledge of the situation" told MacRumors’ Joe Rossignol after the British tabloid The Daily Star claimed that Apple had expressed an interest in buying the soccer club. The source said the tabloid’s report "is false," MacRumors reported. Reference Link.
tipranks.com
Iger’s Restructuring Plans May Save Disney’s (NYSE:DIS) Animation Business
The CEO of Disney could expedite the restructuring of the animation division following the second straight unsuccessful animation release this year. Within a week of taking over as CEO of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), Robert A. Iger is required to take action to rescue the company’s ailing animation division. The latest release, “Strange World,” is Disney’s second straight flopped animation movie this year, having collected merely $18.6 million in the five-day Thanksgiving period.
tipranks.com
3 Economic Reports That Will Affect Your Portfolio This Week
Here are three important economic events to pay attention to this week. Each of them could impact your stock portfolio, so be prepared for these reports. The Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) will be published on Tuesday. Consumer optimism or pessimism about the upcoming state of their finances is revealed by the CCI. We assume that optimistic consumers will spend more and stimulate the economy.
tipranks.com
Roblox Stock (NYSE:RBLX): A True Innovator at a Reasonable Price
Roblox stock is one of the fallen hyper-growth stocks that could be in a spot to recoup ground in the new year as underlying metrics remain robust. Though Wall Street has mixed views, Roblox’s impressive growth profile is worth looking into, even amid climbing losses. Shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)...
