tipranks.com
Foxconn Unrest to Further Drag Down Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone Shipments
Apple iPhone’s November shipments are expected to fall by over 30% due to the disruption at the Zhengzhou plant of Foxconn, a major supplier of the company’s smartphones. The chaos at Foxconn’s Zhengzhou, China plant is expected to hit Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone November shipments by over 30%, up from the previous estimate of up to 30%, as per a Reuters report that cited a person with direct knowledge of the matter. Production at Foxconn, which contributes about 70% of iPhone’s global shipments, is getting impacted by the departure of additional workers at the Zhengzhou plant.
tipranks.com
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Eyes MANU for Fresh Opportunities
Apple’s CEO Tim Cook has joined the race to buy Premier League club Manchester United. The tech giant’s bid price of $7 billion is likely to make MANU the richest club in the world. Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) CEO Tim Cook is reportedly planning to take over Manchester United (NYSE:MANU)...
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Indices Finish Mixed as Treasury Yields Climb
Stock indices finished today’s trading session mixed. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.03% and 0.7%, respectively. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.45%. The communications sector was the session’s laggard, as it lost 0.59%. Conversely, the healthcare sector was the session’s leader, with a gain...
tipranks.com
3 Travel and Leisure Stocks with Rebound Potential
Travel and leisure stocks can’t seem to catch a break. As recession fears become overblown, it’s the top travel plays that may be worthy bets to play a post-bear-market bounce. It’s been a rocky and muted recovery for many of the top travel and leisure stocks that fell...
tipranks.com
5 Best EV Stocks to Ride Going Into 2023
The EV market is evolving swiftly, with global sales expected to snowball in the coming years. We go over five names that appear well-positioned to benefit from this trend. The electric vehicles industry was a very speculative one during the previous decade. Yet, having an electric vehicle these days has started to become mainstream. In fact, the EV market is estimated to achieve revenues of $384 billion this year. In comparison, global EV revenues were just $111.87 billion in 2018. In this article, we are looking at five EV names that appear well-positioned to continue thriving going into 2023.
What people are saying about the COVID-19 protests in China
Nov 28 (Reuters) - As anger over China's strict COVID-19 policy intensifies, residents in some major cities took to the streets at the weekend, clashing with police over restrictions that have taken a heavy toll on the economy and people's freedoms.
tipranks.com
InMode: An Israeli Health-Tech Cash Cow
Israel-based InMode features unique traits and qualities. The company is not just growing rapidly but is also crazy profitable. With the stock trading on the cheap, InMode could be an attractive pick in the health-tech space. Over the years, Israel has become increasingly acknowledged as one of the world’s most...
tipranks.com
Visa (NYSE:V) Posts Encouraging Payments Volume Data
The growth in Visa’s quarter-to-date U.S. payments volume keeps us optimistic about its topline performance in the upcoming results. Visa’s (NYSE: V) U.S. payments volume report for the fourth quarter so far appears promising. Despite suspending operations in Russia since March 2022, the digital payment services provider has been able to increase volume by 10% year-over-year.
tipranks.com
Competition Weighs on Volkswagen (VWAGY) in China
Competition is taking a toll on Volkswagen’s market share in China. Its year-to-date deliveries have declined. The Wall Street Journal, citing data from Jato Dynamics, reported that German automaker Volkswagen (XETRA:VOW)(VWAGY) is losing market share in China due to heightened competition from domestic players, including BYD Company (BYDDY). Volkswagen’s...
tipranks.com
EU Gearing Up to Probe Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) over Slack’s Complaint
As per Reuters, Microsoft might face an EU antitrust investigation in connection with a complaint filed by Slack that alleged that the bundling of Teams with Office products suite unfairly hurts competition. Tech giant Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) could face an antitrust investigation by European Union (EU) regulators in matters related to...
tipranks.com
MSFT Overtakes Amazon As Hedge Funds’ New Favorite Bet
According to Goldman Sachs strategists’ Hedge Fund Trend Monitor, Microsoft (MSFT) has replaced Amazon (AMZN) as the new favorite bet of hedge funds and is their most popular holding. Hedge funds are very positive about Microsoft and have upped their holdings of the stock by 33.7 million shares in...
tipranks.com
Race Ahead with Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) FSD Beta in North America
Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta software is now available to all its EV owners in North America. The EV is yet to gain regulatory approval for this software. Electric vehicle pioneer Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) Full Self-Driving Beta is now available to all those customers in North America who paid for this feature. The FSD Beta feature, priced at $15,000, was earlier available to Tesla owners with a high safety score.
