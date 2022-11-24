Read full article on original website
Related
tipranks.com
Will Product Recall Impact Ford (NYSE:F) Stock?
Ford Motors’ product recall and macro challenges could continue to keep the stock under pressure over the near term. Ford Motor (NYSE:F) is recalling over 518,000 SUVs in the U.S. on account of some fire incidents in two of its sport utility vehicle (SUV) models. Given the challenging macroeconomic environment, intense competition, and declining demand for its SUVs, the recall will probably be a setback for the company. Also, the news might put pressure on Ford stock, which is down more than 35% year-to-date.
tipranks.com
Dollar Tree’s Website Traffic Hinted at Strong Q3 Results
Dollar Tree’s impressive website traffic growth trends pointed toward strong quarterly results. The company’s improved advertising initiatives and focus on consumers’ needs are expected to drive the company’s sales going forward. Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR), an American discount retailer, delivered a strong performance in the third...
tipranks.com
2 Stocks That Went from IPO Bubble-Busts to Comeback Candidates
Two Israel-focused businesses were part of 2020-2021’s start-up mania. After drastic crashes, however, JFrog and Monday.com could emerge as long-term winners. During the onset of COVID-19 in 2020-21, everybody and his uncle took to their trading apps to buy up speculative assets like there was no tomorrow. Tomorrow came, though, and the IPO bubble burst dramatically and destructively. If there’s any silver lining, it’s that depressed asset prices sometimes bring buying opportunities. Be sure to narrow your search to high-growth, high-conviction businesses, though – and there happen to be at least two Israel-focused companies with the potential to rise from the ashes and thrive in 2023.
tipranks.com
Disney (NYSE:DIS) Could be Owning the Thanksgiving Weekend
Disney’s content has mostly been watched during the Thanksgiving holidays for years. It might not be any different this time. Going by tradition, Disney’s (NYSE:DIS) films are likely to be the most watched this Thanksgiving weekend. Among Disney’s offerings, Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is likely to be...
tipranks.com
MSFT Overtakes Amazon As Hedge Funds’ New Favorite Bet
According to Goldman Sachs strategists’ Hedge Fund Trend Monitor, Microsoft (MSFT) has replaced Amazon (AMZN) as the new favorite bet of hedge funds and is their most popular holding. Hedge funds are very positive about Microsoft and have upped their holdings of the stock by 33.7 million shares in...
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Indices Finish Mixed as Treasury Yields Climb
Stock indices finished today’s trading session mixed. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.03% and 0.7%, respectively. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.45%. The communications sector was the session’s laggard, as it lost 0.59%. Conversely, the healthcare sector was the session’s leader, with a gain...
tipranks.com
3 Travel and Leisure Stocks with Rebound Potential
Travel and leisure stocks can’t seem to catch a break. As recession fears become overblown, it’s the top travel plays that may be worthy bets to play a post-bear-market bounce. It’s been a rocky and muted recovery for many of the top travel and leisure stocks that fell...
tipranks.com
AR, EQT: Will the Uptrend Sustain?
Antero and EQT stocks have doubled in 2022 and made their investors rich. Moreover, favorable sector trends augur well for future growth. The stocks of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) and EQT Corp. (NYSE:EQT) doubled in 2022. (See the graph below. Meanwhile, higher demand, increased exports, and underinvestment in the sector will support higher prices, which in turn may drive these stocks higher.
tipranks.com
Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Puts Up 28% in a Month, Should You Invest Now?
Shopify stock has bounced back from its lows. However, the uncertain economic environment could continue to play spoilsport. Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)(TSE:SHOP) stock has gained about 28% in a month. Positive developments, including the continued moderation in the inflation rate since June and indications of a slowdown in the interest rate hikes, supported SHOP stock. While Shopify stock has bounced back from the lows, an uncertain economic environment could hurt the recovery process and limit the upside.
tipranks.com
TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Tick All the Boxes
In a financial environment riddled with unprecedented levels of uncertainty, investors are at wits’ end. When it comes to finding an investment strategy that will yield returns, traditional methods might not be as dependable. So, how should investors get out of the rut?. In times like these, a more...
tipranks.com
InMode: An Israeli Health-Tech Cash Cow
Israel-based InMode features unique traits and qualities. The company is not just growing rapidly but is also crazy profitable. With the stock trading on the cheap, InMode could be an attractive pick in the health-tech space. Over the years, Israel has become increasingly acknowledged as one of the world’s most...
tipranks.com
2 High-Yield Preferred Shares with Upside Potential
JPMorgan and Bank of America offer significant upside on some of their preferred shares if interest rates turn lower. Combining preferred and common shares offers diversification benefits. Of the two, BofA offers higher upside potential but also higher risk. Most preferred bank shares with a fixed dividend rate have taken...
tipranks.com
5 Best EV Stocks to Ride Going Into 2023
The EV market is evolving swiftly, with global sales expected to snowball in the coming years. We go over five names that appear well-positioned to benefit from this trend. The electric vehicles industry was a very speculative one during the previous decade. Yet, having an electric vehicle these days has started to become mainstream. In fact, the EV market is estimated to achieve revenues of $384 billion this year. In comparison, global EV revenues were just $111.87 billion in 2018. In this article, we are looking at five EV names that appear well-positioned to continue thriving going into 2023.
tipranks.com
Do You Seek High Yield? Catch These Stocks Before November Ends
These stocks offer a high yield of over 7% and are close to hitting their ex-dividend date. Investors eying dividend income could consider putting their money into these five companies before this month ends (before their ex-dividend dates). Furthermore, these companies’ shares offer a high yield of over 7%, making them an attractive investment to combat inflation. Let’s begin.
tipranks.com
Alan Lowenthal Sold TJX and BX Stocks in November
Tracking a politician’s trading activities may prove beneficial for investors. Today, we will look at Congressman Alan Lowenthal’s recent trades and the latest performance of the companies. American politician Alan Stuart Lowenthal, the U.S. representative for California’s 47th congressional district, is an active trader of U.S. stocks, with...
tipranks.com
Notable open interest changes for November 25th
Wednesday’s total option volume of 39.2 million contracts resulted in net open interest growth of 4.12 million calls and 3.87 million puts. Tesla (TSLA), Apple (AAPL), Advanced Micro (AMD) and Amazon (AMZN) saw the greatest growth. Top five new positions opened include 25k Apple (AAPL) Mar-23 155 puts, 24k Advanced Micro (AMD) Jan-23 70 puts, 20k Luminar Technologies (LAZR) 12/2 weekly 7.5 calls, 20k JD.com (JD) Mar-23 45 calls and 14k Petrobras (PBR) Jan-23 9 puts.
tipranks.com
3 Residential REITs to Consider amid Dividend Hikes
An encouraging rental market means residential REITs are hiking dividends. The following three REITs present promising mid-market exposure. U.S. residential real estate investment trusts have been on a dividend hiking spree lately, with the sector experiencing several dividend increases since the turn of the year. Although rising interest rates and a waning economy have caused housing prices to fade, much of the residential rental market has increased steadily due to a fade in consumer purchasing power. This resulted in higher earnings among many of the leading U.S. residential REITs, allowing investors to reap the benefits of higher dividend yields.
tipranks.com
Analysts Say These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Their Top Picks for 2023
As the year winds toward its close, it’s time once again to engage in the age-old practice of picking out the changes that lie waiting in the year ahead. Wall Street’s stock pros are hardly immune from this; every year, they tag their top picks from the equity markets for the calendar change, and this year is no exception. The analysts are looking ahead toward the post-New Year market landscape, and picking out potential winners for investors to consider.
tipranks.com
Canoo Up After CEO’s Insider Buy
Shares of Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) soared in pre-market trading on Friday after the electric vehicle manufacturer’s Executive Chairman and CEO, Tony Aquila bought around 9 million shares at a price of $1.11 per share. As the above graphic indicates, corporate insiders have bought shares worth $4.9 million in the...
tipranks.com
Roblox Stock (NYSE:RBLX): A True Innovator at a Reasonable Price
Roblox stock is one of the fallen hyper-growth stocks that could be in a spot to recoup ground in the new year as underlying metrics remain robust. Though Wall Street has mixed views, Roblox’s impressive growth profile is worth looking into, even amid climbing losses. Shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)...
Comments / 0