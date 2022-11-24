Read full article on original website
tipranks.com
Dollar Tree’s Website Traffic Hinted at Strong Q3 Results
Dollar Tree’s impressive website traffic growth trends pointed toward strong quarterly results. The company’s improved advertising initiatives and focus on consumers’ needs are expected to drive the company’s sales going forward. Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR), an American discount retailer, delivered a strong performance in the third...
tipranks.com
Analysts Say These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Their Top Picks for 2023
As the year winds toward its close, it’s time once again to engage in the age-old practice of picking out the changes that lie waiting in the year ahead. Wall Street’s stock pros are hardly immune from this; every year, they tag their top picks from the equity markets for the calendar change, and this year is no exception. The analysts are looking ahead toward the post-New Year market landscape, and picking out potential winners for investors to consider.
tipranks.com
2 Stocks That Went from IPO Bubble-Busts to Comeback Candidates
Two Israel-focused businesses were part of 2020-2021’s start-up mania. After drastic crashes, however, JFrog and Monday.com could emerge as long-term winners. During the onset of COVID-19 in 2020-21, everybody and his uncle took to their trading apps to buy up speculative assets like there was no tomorrow. Tomorrow came, though, and the IPO bubble burst dramatically and destructively. If there’s any silver lining, it’s that depressed asset prices sometimes bring buying opportunities. Be sure to narrow your search to high-growth, high-conviction businesses, though – and there happen to be at least two Israel-focused companies with the potential to rise from the ashes and thrive in 2023.
tipranks.com
Canoo Up After CEO’s Insider Buy
Shares of Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) soared in pre-market trading on Friday after the electric vehicle manufacturer’s Executive Chairman and CEO, Tony Aquila bought around 9 million shares at a price of $1.11 per share. As the above graphic indicates, corporate insiders have bought shares worth $4.9 million in the...
tipranks.com
2 High-Yield Preferred Shares with Upside Potential
JPMorgan and Bank of America offer significant upside on some of their preferred shares if interest rates turn lower. Combining preferred and common shares offers diversification benefits. Of the two, BofA offers higher upside potential but also higher risk. Most preferred bank shares with a fixed dividend rate have taken...
Benzinga
Pinduoduo, JOYY And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday
With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Pinduoduo Inc. PDD to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $4.31 million before the opening bell. Pinduoduo shares gained 0.1% to $65.82 in after-hours trading.
tipranks.com
Will Product Recall Impact Ford (NYSE:F) Stock?
Ford Motors’ product recall and macro challenges could continue to keep the stock under pressure over the near term. Ford Motor (NYSE:F) is recalling over 518,000 SUVs in the U.S. on account of some fire incidents in two of its sport utility vehicle (SUV) models. Given the challenging macroeconomic environment, intense competition, and declining demand for its SUVs, the recall will probably be a setback for the company. Also, the news might put pressure on Ford stock, which is down more than 35% year-to-date.
tipranks.com
Alan Lowenthal Sold TJX and BX Stocks in November
Tracking a politician’s trading activities may prove beneficial for investors. Today, we will look at Congressman Alan Lowenthal’s recent trades and the latest performance of the companies. American politician Alan Stuart Lowenthal, the U.S. representative for California’s 47th congressional district, is an active trader of U.S. stocks, with...
tipranks.com
Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Puts Up 28% in a Month, Should You Invest Now?
Shopify stock has bounced back from its lows. However, the uncertain economic environment could continue to play spoilsport. Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)(TSE:SHOP) stock has gained about 28% in a month. Positive developments, including the continued moderation in the inflation rate since June and indications of a slowdown in the interest rate hikes, supported SHOP stock. While Shopify stock has bounced back from the lows, an uncertain economic environment could hurt the recovery process and limit the upside.
tipranks.com
Do You Seek High Yield? Catch These Stocks Before November Ends
These stocks offer a high yield of over 7% and are close to hitting their ex-dividend date. Investors eying dividend income could consider putting their money into these five companies before this month ends (before their ex-dividend dates). Furthermore, these companies’ shares offer a high yield of over 7%, making them an attractive investment to combat inflation. Let’s begin.
tipranks.com
Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock: Should You Hop in This Uber?
Despite rising inflation raising concerns about consumer spending, Uber continued to post record revenue growth recently. This is a reaffirmation that Uber stock could be a good long-term Buy. Ridesharing and delivery giant Uber Technologies’ (NYSE:UBER) stock has tumbled just like the overall stock market. Uber is the largest player...
tipranks.com
2 Israeli Tech Stocks with Great Growth Prospects
Wix and CyberArk are Israeli software companies that have innovation in their veins. After a rough year, both stocks are worthy of consideration while valuation multiples are still depressed. When it comes to exciting, high-growth tech stocks, the 2022 bear market has been one of the worst since the dot-com...
tipranks.com
3 Stable Israeli Tech Stocks That Can Weather the Storm
Although Israel is home to some of the world’s most advanced and innovative tech stocks, investors must also recognize economic realities. With stability commanding a premium over outright growth, companies that provide both appear to be very interesting. Despite commanding a population of about nine million people, Israel consistently...
tipranks.com
5 Best EV Stocks to Ride Going Into 2023
The EV market is evolving swiftly, with global sales expected to snowball in the coming years. We go over five names that appear well-positioned to benefit from this trend. The electric vehicles industry was a very speculative one during the previous decade. Yet, having an electric vehicle these days has started to become mainstream. In fact, the EV market is estimated to achieve revenues of $384 billion this year. In comparison, global EV revenues were just $111.87 billion in 2018. In this article, we are looking at five EV names that appear well-positioned to continue thriving going into 2023.
tipranks.com
AR, EQT: Will the Uptrend Sustain?
Antero and EQT stocks have doubled in 2022 and made their investors rich. Moreover, favorable sector trends augur well for future growth. The stocks of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) and EQT Corp. (NYSE:EQT) doubled in 2022. (See the graph below. Meanwhile, higher demand, increased exports, and underinvestment in the sector will support higher prices, which in turn may drive these stocks higher.
Benzinga
Wrapped Ethereum Still Intact As 'Joke' Spreads On Crypto Twitter About Its Insolvency
Speculations regarding Wrapped Ethereum WETH/USD being ‘insolvent’ are making the rounds on Twitter after an apparent "joke" was taken seriously by members of the community. What Happened: Rumors that WETH was not 1:1 backed by Ethereum ETH/USD and was insolvent began spreading on Saturday, creating fear, uncertainty and...
tipranks.com
Is Stingray’s (TSE:RAY.A) 6% Dividend in Danger amid High Debt?
Stingray Group is a high-yielding penny stock that not too many investors know about. Despite its high debt level, its 6% dividend yield looks sustainable. Therefore, the stock is worth considering. Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A), a Canadian music, media, and technology company that provides audio television channels, radio stations, SVOD content,...
tipranks.com
Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE): A Waste of Space in Your Portfolio
Virgin Galactic’s recent results have been horrendous as the clock ticks away on its plans for a commercial launch. Given its management’s spotty track record, SPCE stock is poised to shed more value for the foreseeable future. Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) was the first space tourism business to debut...
tipranks.com
3 Residential REITs to Consider amid Dividend Hikes
An encouraging rental market means residential REITs are hiking dividends. The following three REITs present promising mid-market exposure. U.S. residential real estate investment trusts have been on a dividend hiking spree lately, with the sector experiencing several dividend increases since the turn of the year. Although rising interest rates and a waning economy have caused housing prices to fade, much of the residential rental market has increased steadily due to a fade in consumer purchasing power. This resulted in higher earnings among many of the leading U.S. residential REITs, allowing investors to reap the benefits of higher dividend yields.
Oil and stocks slide as China protests hit markets – business live
Rolling coverage of the latest economic and financial news, as Brent crude hits lowest since January as commodity prices slide
