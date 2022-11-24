Read full article on original website
Related
Gerard Pique Kisses GF Clara Chia After Playing His Final Soccer Match Before Retiring: Watch
Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.
tennisuptodate.com
Wilander gives own take on GOAT debate: "Roger pushed the boundaries, then Rafa pushed him before Novak came on stage to spoil the party"
Mats Wilander gave his take on the GOAT debate in a recent talk with Eurosport explaining the significance of each player. The tennis world was very spoiled with the arrival of Roger Federer and his tremendous tennis play. Not long after that, we got another incredible player as Nadal threw his name into the mix. Then came Novak Djokovic adding a new dimension to the whole thing with Andy Murray handing out the finishing touch albeit a clear level below the big three.
tennisuptodate.com
Wilander predicts Nadal's future: "I don't care about the fact that Rafa turns 40 in four years. I don't think it matters"
Rafael Nadal won two grand slams this year but he also came close to retirement so Mats Wilander gave his prediction on what will happen in the future. Rafael Nadal flirted with retirement earlier this year after winning Roland Garros and while he didn't do it, there will always be talk aboout him possibly talking away from the game. Wilander doesn't see it, especially if his foot doesn't bother him as much as it didn't in the past few weeks.
tennisuptodate.com
Rennae Stubbs defends Djokovic being left out of Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award: "Novak is not a great sport"
Novak Djokovic was left out of the nominees' list for the ATP sportsmanship award which enraged many of his fans. Djokovic never won this award curiously despite being considered a pretty decent sport all around. His main rivals such as Nadal and Rafael won it multiple times which only adds more disdain from Djokovic fans towards to ATP and the reward.
tennisuptodate.com
Navratilova agrees with Nadal's comments regarding Federer retirement: "I hear you Rafa"
Martina Navratilova agrees with Rafael Nadal's comments that a part of him left when Roger Federer retired from the sport. Rafael Nadal's comments about Roger Federer leaving the sport of tennis travelled around the world because they spoke to many fans. Nadal himself admitted that he felt like a part of him left him with Federer the night he left the sport.
Cristiano Ronaldo Recalls Devastating Moment He Told His Children That Their Baby Brother Died: It Was ‘A Difficult Process’
Cristiano Ronaldo opened up about the pain he and partner Georgina Rodríguez endured after experiencing the loss of their newborn son — and how it’s affected their other children. "The kids start to say 'Mom, where is the other baby….'" the soccer star, 37, said in a sneak peek of an upcoming interview with Piers […]
Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
'I admit when I'm wrong': Justin Thomas has changed his tone on Thanksgiving dinner
Everyone has an opinion when it comes to Thanksgiving dinner. Even professional golfers. Look no further than Justin Thomas, who recently called himself out over an old tweet. When it comes to Thanksgiving dinner, there’s no shortage of food on the table, which means it’s likely the family and friends that have gathered around the table will have a difference in opinion on what’s the best dish there.
'Worst hosts EVER!': Football fans rip into Qatar after they become first side to be knocked out of the 2022 World Cup... with many 'glad' at their elimination after two games, calling it 'poetry in motion'
Football fans are revelling in Qatar's misery as the World Cup hosts became the first team to be eliminated from the group stage. A 3-1 defeat to Senegal, coupled with Holland's 1-1 draw with Ecuador, means hosts Qatar became the first side dumped out of the competition, with zero points and just one goal from their opening two games.
tennisuptodate.com
Venus, Serena Williams back in practice together alongside Urszula Radwanska
Serena Williams seems to be getting ready for a comeback as the legendary 'retired' player was spotted on the court with her sister and Radwanska. The Williams sisters will never truly be away from tennis because their importance and sheer presence in the history books of the sport doesn't allow it. Fans are hoping to have the sisters on the court however Serena already retired with Williams not too far away as well.
USA fans enrage rival teams with ‘soccer’ chant at World Cup
As the US men’s national team takes part in its first World Cup since Brazil in 2014, a chant from US fans is raising some eyebrows.On Monday evening, as the Stars and Stripes faced off against Wales, fans chanted, “It’s called soccer! It’s called soccer!” a riff on the US’s insistence on using its own name for the game virtually everyone else calls football.A clip of former NFL player Chad Ochocinco Johnson leading the chants posted to Fox Soccer’s TikTok account has nearly 700,000 views, though some football/soccer fans weren’t feeling it.“The US should be banned from playing in...
Yardbarker
(Video) Mexico and Argentina fans involved in brutal fight inside stadium during World Cup clash
Mexico and Argentina fans were involved in a brutal fight inside the stadium during their World Cup clash. Mexico against Argentina was always going to be a fiery affair on the pitch. Lionel Messi stole the headlines after scoring his eighth World Cup goal to give Argentina the lead, with Enzo Fernandez sealing the game late on.
tennisuptodate.com
Navratilova and Evert give their picks for Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award
Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert gave their picks for the Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award when the full list of nominees came out. The award is awarded every year by the ATP to the players they perceive show the best behaviour on and off the court. It's an awarded that has been dominated by Federer over the years as he won it over 10 times with Nadal winning the last four.
tennisuptodate.com
Fritz responds to 'ego' claims as Davis Cup tensions spill over: "Would love to hear about how that played a part in how the team was chosen"
USA's exit from the Davis Cup Finals created a lot of controversy in the tennis community, particularly after they lost the crucial doubles with their best doubles players not being selected. There was really no reason for Team Captain Mardy Fish to leave out Rajeev Ram, USA's best doubles player...
Harry Kane reacts to England's 0-0 draw with USA
Harry Kane was surprisingly upbeat following England's 0-0 draw with the United States in Group B of the World Cup on Friday.
tennisuptodate.com
Tommy Paul responds to tension surrounding picking him and Sock over Ram after Davis Cup exit: "People who will never be Davis Cup captains pretending to be Davis Cup Captains"
Tensions are not dying down after the US was eliminated by Italy in the Davis Cup with Tommy Paul speaking out on the situation. USA's best doubles player Rajeev Ram was left off the team despite the team having a free spot that could go to him. The decision was met with some criticism and it only got louder when Sock and Paul lost the doubles match which eliminated them.
tennisuptodate.com
Gauff, Bouchard and other top tennis stars celebrate Thanksgiving
This week was thanksgiving week with many tennis players celebrating the holiday and we bring you the highlights of it. A predominantly North American holiday, thanksgiving is widely celebrated in America and Canada with many tennis players participating as well. It's a time when families get together and have a feast celebrating the blessings they have in life.
Yardbarker
Arsenal star ready to leave amidst interest in his signature
Cedric Soares is claimed to be have clubs chasing his signature in the coming window, with the Portuguese keen to quit Arsenal in search of more regular playing time. The defender has fallen further down the pecking order this season following Ben White’s move to full-back in order to accommodate all of Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba into the same starting XI. The move has worked wonders for the club domestically, with the Gunners flying high to top the Premier League table by five points at present, but with Takehiro Tomiyasu also ahead of Cedric in the fight for a starting spot, the latter is now considering his options.
Comments / 0