Raiders Taking Part in Annual “Turkey Time with the O-Line”

The Las Vegas Raiders offensive line took part in their ninth annual ‘Turkey Time with the O-Line” on Tuesday.

Alex Bars, Sebastian Gutierrez, Andre James, Kolton Miller, Thayer Munford Jr., Brandon Parker and John Simpson all participated in distributing 600 Thanksgiving meal boxes to Southern Nevada families in need this holiday.

"It's so cool to see the O-line come together and give back to the Las Vegas community," tackle Kolton Miller said. “We are honored to be able to extend this tradition to the residents of Las Vegas. It's a blessing and this is what Thanksgiving is all about."

The Thanksgiving boxes, which included turkeys, complete fixings and fresh vegetables, were all handed out during a drive-through event in a parking lot at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Raiders alumni Roy Hart, Teyo Johnson, Marshawn Lynch, Rod Martin and Mike Siani, plus the Raiderettes, were on hand to lend their support to the community event.

The Raiders and Raiderettes also engaged with the participating families by taking photos, signing autographs and wishing them a Happy Thanksgiving and holiday season.

The Thanksgiving food giveaway organized by Three Square Food Bank will provide for the more than 341,000 Southern Nevadans struggling with hunger.

Days ahead of the event, organizers and volunteers came together to put together the boxes in preparation for Tuesday's event.

The Raiderettes will also take part in handing out produced meals by Smith’s grocery stores on Thursday morning to the less fortunate in downtown Las Vegas, and also will distribute toiletries, blankets and clothes that were collected during a donation drive.

On Tuesday, defensive end Maxx Crosby distributed gift cards to 100 students at Griffith Elementary School in Las Vegas to help their families purchase Thanksgiving meals.

Later that day, Tashawn Bower and Nate Hobbs donated and distributed Thanksgiving meals to families during an event at Pearson Community Center in Las Vegas.

The Raiders regularly put their time and effort into providing for the less fortunate, and continuously take part in community related events in the Southern Nevada areas during the holidays.