Post Register
Opinion: A Thanksgiving to remember in Montana's woods
Cold rain and snow had slowed woods operations in north central Idaho that year, and I had taken the opportunity to visit friends in Great Falls, Montana. It was the approach to Thanksgiving 1964. I had driven my blue Jeep Gladiator four-wheel drive pickup with the camper top I had...
'Parade Of Lights' delights crowd in downtown Great Falls
Hundreds of people flocked to Central Avenue from Sixth Street all the way to Park Drive in celebrating the start to the holiday season.
Parade of Lights kicks off Helena Holiday season
With Thanksgiving dinner in the rearview mirror, many are focused on other holidays like Christmas. In Helena, hundreds of people gathered throughout the downtown area as dozens of floats went past.
Great Falls retailers reflect on 'Small Business Saturday' (video)
American Express launched "Small Business Saturday" to encourage people to bring more holiday shopping to small businesses.
Hi-Country Snack Foods is truly Made in Montana
Hi-Country Snack Foods has shifted its focus to making its products using more Montana-born, raised and produced beef.
Great Falls Rescue Mission serves Thanksgiving meals (video)
The Great Falls Rescue Mission served up Thanksgiving meals on Thursday, thanks to many staff members and volunteers.
4 Great Burger Places in Montana
What is your favorite comfort food? If your answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Montana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Coming up: Parade Of Lights and Christmas Stroll
The Downtown Great Falls Parade of Lights will be on Saturday, November 26th. This year's theme is "Rudolph's Christmas Forest."
Washingtonian.com
Ryan Zimmerman Has Dropped the Price on His Great Falls Estate
Attention, bargain shoppers—Black Friday has started early. You can now buy Ryan Zimmerman’s Great Falls estate for the discounted price of…$7.495 million. That’s right, the former Nationals player dropped the price on his 13,232-square-foot home by $400,000. The house, listed by TTR Sotheby’s, initially went on the market in August for $7.9 million. Zimmerman originally purchased it in 2012 for $3.9 million.
Fairfield Sun Times
Cascade County to recount 2022 Midterm Election ballots
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Board of Cascade County Commissioners announced Wednesday a petition for recounting ballots in Cascade County was filed after the 2022 Midterm Election. The following is a press release from the Board of Cascade County Commissioners:. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Petition for Recount was...
Fairfield Sun Times
Cascade County Commissioner’s Actions Cause Voter Reaction
I am contacting you because of a matter of great concern here in Cascade County!. Two Candidates, Rae Grulkowski and Sandra Merchant, were duly elected by the voters in Cascade County to perform the known duties of those positions. Cascade County’s Current Budget Officer gave her notice of resignation in February 2022 that would be activated in November 2022, yet there was no discussion or transparent communication made available to make this known to the public or the new candidates six weeks before the new candidates took office.
Char-Koosta News
Evelyn Agnes Asdzaa Robertson
GREAT FALLS — Evelyn Agnes Asdzaa Robertson was born October 25, 2022 to parents Sierra Webster-Robertson and Derek Robertson. She weighed 5lbs 5oz and was 18.5 inches long. She joins her big brother, Lance. Grandparents are Frances Skare and Wallace Shorty of Pablo; and Twyla Robertson of Indiana; and...
theelectricgf.com
Business Bites: Belles and Lace closing; first Arc Apartments getting ready to open; permits for new restaurants; Montana Credit Union expanding
Belles and Lace Bridal downtown is closing Jan. 30. “This decision did not come easy after almost 10 years in business, and a lot of factors played into our choice to close our doors. and not all of them are negative. Sue is ready to enjoy retirement so congratulations to her and the next step in her life. And after they started up this business when she was 24, Courteney is also ready for the next adventure,” owners Courteney and Sue Ferrin wrote.
theelectricgf.com
GFPD responds to crash, bounty hunter incident on Nov. 24
The Great Falls Police Department responded around 2:30 p.m. Nov. 24 to reports of a crash at 8th Avenue North and 9th Street North. Capt. John Schaffer said they also received reports that people were surrounding one person with weapons pointed at the person. Schaffer said that when officers arrived,...
NBCMontana
Montana man sentenced to prison for Jan. 6 riot
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Montana man was sentenced to 38 months in prison for his actions during the Jan. 6 Capitol breach. Joshua Hughes, 39, and his brother Jerod Hughes, 37, both from East Helena, were charged for their actions and pleaded guilty on Aug. 25 to obstruction of an official proceeding.
Helena Republican Gauthier resigns state Senate seat
Sen. Terry Gauthier contacted the Montana Secretary of State’s office Monday morning, announcing he would resign his seat, effective immediately.
