SHREVEPORT, La. - The weather and the draw of online shopping have not stopped holiday shoppers. Experts expect about 166 million people to do their shopping this weekend. And it was no exception for shoppers in Shreveport. They were out in full force, supporting local retailers on "Shop Small Saturday," which is important because Shreveport’s small businesses are responsible for the lion’s share of the city’s tax base.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO