ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
q973radio.com

Severe Storms Coming to Shreveport

Severe weather could be headed our way this week in the Shreveport area. Across the ArkLaTex it should be pleasant on Monday (November 28th), but, Tuesday the story is expected to change. According to KTAL NBC 6:. Things will go downhill by Tuesday as very warm temperatures arrive along with...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Another round of rain expected for the start of the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. - Another storm system located in west Texas late Friday evening is forecast to move through the ArkLaTex on Saturday bringing rain...heavy at times. Significant rain may begin after midnight and cover most of the area by sunrise. Soggy weather is forecast to last through Saturday morning and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Rockets Over the Red kicks off Christmas season in Shreveport-Bossier

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Rockets Over the Red Fireworks Festival returned to Riverview Park in downtown Shreveport and Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets in Bossier City on Saturday. Attendees celebrated the Christmas season with free, family-friendly fun that included live music, activities, food trucks, Santa and more. Beer and beverages were sold by Downtown Shreveport Unlimited, and face-painting was provided by Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers. The evening culminated with awe-inspiring fireworks that could be viewed from both Bossier City and downtown Shreveport.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

The weather serves heavy rain for Thanksgiving

Arklatex morning weather webcast, Wednesday, November 23rd. Salvation Army of NWLA volunteers feeds community …. As many of you sit around the table for thanksgiving tonight, the Northwest Louisiana Salvation Army made sure hundreds of mouths were fed. This year, those who wanted a thanksgiving meal from the Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana offered the meals be delivered via drive thru, delivery, or walking up to the door.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Small business Saturday downtown Shreveport

Community members are encouraged to shop all across downtown Shreveport as businesses will have the welcome mat out with many shopping specials. Community members are encouraged to shop all across downtown Shreveport as businesses will have the welcome mat out with many shopping specials. Could it be 2 days of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shop Small Saturday a success for Shreveport retailers

SHREVEPORT, La. - The weather and the draw of online shopping have not stopped holiday shoppers. Experts expect about 166 million people to do their shopping this weekend. And it was no exception for shoppers in Shreveport. They were out in full force, supporting local retailers on "Shop Small Saturday," which is important because Shreveport’s small businesses are responsible for the lion’s share of the city’s tax base.
SHREVEPORT, LA
cenlanow.com

Wanna help the Caddo Nation thatch a grass house roof Sunday?

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Would you like to help members of the Caddo Tribe thatch the roof of a traditional grass house at Caddo Mounds State Historic Site on Sunday, November 27?. Kay O’Neal is a member of the Caddo Nation’s Tribal Council and the liaison between the Caddo...
SHREVEPORT, LA
birchrestaurant.com

20 Best Restaurants in Shreveport, LA

If you’re in Shreveport, LA and looking for a restaurant, this is the list for you! After scouring the internet, reading customer reviews, and comparing prices, I was able to create an extensive list of reputable restaurants in the area. The restaurants mentioned below are unique in their own...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport native and guitar legend James Burton is in serious condition.

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport native musician, James Burton, went through a hip replacement surgery at Vanderbilt in Nashville after a slip and fall on Thanksgiving morning. The surgery was successful, however Burton is in serious condition. According to the Burton family, his remaining kidney is struggling to process the medication that he has been given through three surgeries.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Benton tree farm offers tips to keep your tree fresh

Thanksgiving is now over, so here come the Christmas decorations. Benton tree farm offers tips to keep your tree fresh. Thanksgiving is now over, so here come the Christmas decorations. Could it be 2 days of sun followed by severe storms?. Could it be 2 days of sun followed by...
BENTON, LA
KSLA

Artists connect with community through Small Business Saturday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Many businesses opened their doors for big discounts on Black Friday, but small businesses saw their spotlight today for Small Business Saturday!. The day is an opportunity for smaller businesses to get the same attention as big corporations. Agora Borealis is an artisan marketplace in downtown Shreveport and it’s home to many artists in the Shreveport-Bossier area.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

'World's Largest Turkey Fry' with 1,050 birds this Thanksgiving

'World's Largest Turkey Fry' with 1,050 birds this Thanksgiving. ‘World’s Largest Turkey Fry’ with 1,050 birds this …. 'World's Largest Turkey Fry' with 1,050 birds this Thanksgiving. A soaking & stormy forecast with very few dry days. A soaking & stormy forecast with very few dry days. Small...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Bell stolen from Shreveport Fire and Police memorial

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A bell was stolen from a Louisiana memorial to firefighters and police, which was vandalized several times this year, authorities said. The memorial bell at the Shreveport Police and Fire Memorial was taken sometime between Monday and Wednesday, police said in a statement. The memorial,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

1 wounded in overnight shooting in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One person was hospitalized after a shooting in the Dixie Garden neighborhood Saturday night. Police are investigating a shooting in the Pier Landing Apartment Complex at 3131 Knight St. just after 9:30 p.m. They found a man shot once in the leg and several casings on the ground.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Hush yo mouth: no speaking on Sunday’s silent hike

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – When you’re on the silent nature hike at Walter B. Jacobs Memorial Nature Park on Sunday, you’ll be able to hear sounds like a woodpecker tapping against a distant oak or a squirrel fussing at a bird for flying too close to her nest.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Man injured during shooting at Pier Landing Apartments

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A shooting at Pier Landing Apartments leads to one victim being injured. On Nov. 26, around 9:37 p.m., the Shreveport Police Department responded to a shooting at 3131 Knight Street, at the Pier Landing Apartments. When they arrived they discovered a male victim that was shot once in the leg.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Bossier City church hosts Thanksgiving dinner for community

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Sunflower Missionary Baptist Church held its annual Thanksgiving dinner Wednesday night in Bossier City. An evening service was followed by an opportunity for all in attendance to express reasons they are thankful then dinner was served. Members expressed gratefulness to share this dinner...
BOSSIER CITY, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy