UTRNWLA Quarterfinals Results / Semi-Final PreviewUnder The Radar NWLALouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mudbugs Continues Rough Road Trip In New MexicoUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Football Report - Week 9 RecapUnder The Radar NWLAMinden, LA
q973radio.com
Severe Storms Coming to Shreveport
Severe weather could be headed our way this week in the Shreveport area. Across the ArkLaTex it should be pleasant on Monday (November 28th), but, Tuesday the story is expected to change. According to KTAL NBC 6:. Things will go downhill by Tuesday as very warm temperatures arrive along with...
KTBS
Another round of rain expected for the start of the weekend
SHREVEPORT, La. - Another storm system located in west Texas late Friday evening is forecast to move through the ArkLaTex on Saturday bringing rain...heavy at times. Significant rain may begin after midnight and cover most of the area by sunrise. Soggy weather is forecast to last through Saturday morning and...
Top 7 Best Christmas Towns in Louisiana
Here are the top 7 best Christmas towns to visit in Louisiana.
KTBS
Rockets Over the Red kicks off Christmas season in Shreveport-Bossier
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Rockets Over the Red Fireworks Festival returned to Riverview Park in downtown Shreveport and Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets in Bossier City on Saturday. Attendees celebrated the Christmas season with free, family-friendly fun that included live music, activities, food trucks, Santa and more. Beer and beverages were sold by Downtown Shreveport Unlimited, and face-painting was provided by Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers. The evening culminated with awe-inspiring fireworks that could be viewed from both Bossier City and downtown Shreveport.
ktalnews.com
The weather serves heavy rain for Thanksgiving
Arklatex morning weather webcast, Wednesday, November 23rd. Salvation Army of NWLA volunteers feeds community …. As many of you sit around the table for thanksgiving tonight, the Northwest Louisiana Salvation Army made sure hundreds of mouths were fed. This year, those who wanted a thanksgiving meal from the Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana offered the meals be delivered via drive thru, delivery, or walking up to the door.
ktalnews.com
Small business Saturday downtown Shreveport
Community members are encouraged to shop all across downtown Shreveport as businesses will have the welcome mat out with many shopping specials. Community members are encouraged to shop all across downtown Shreveport as businesses will have the welcome mat out with many shopping specials. Could it be 2 days of...
KTBS
Shop Small Saturday a success for Shreveport retailers
SHREVEPORT, La. - The weather and the draw of online shopping have not stopped holiday shoppers. Experts expect about 166 million people to do their shopping this weekend. And it was no exception for shoppers in Shreveport. They were out in full force, supporting local retailers on "Shop Small Saturday," which is important because Shreveport’s small businesses are responsible for the lion’s share of the city’s tax base.
cenlanow.com
Wanna help the Caddo Nation thatch a grass house roof Sunday?
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Would you like to help members of the Caddo Tribe thatch the roof of a traditional grass house at Caddo Mounds State Historic Site on Sunday, November 27?. Kay O’Neal is a member of the Caddo Nation’s Tribal Council and the liaison between the Caddo...
birchrestaurant.com
20 Best Restaurants in Shreveport, LA
If you’re in Shreveport, LA and looking for a restaurant, this is the list for you! After scouring the internet, reading customer reviews, and comparing prices, I was able to create an extensive list of reputable restaurants in the area. The restaurants mentioned below are unique in their own...
KTBS
Shreveport native and guitar legend James Burton is in serious condition.
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport native musician, James Burton, went through a hip replacement surgery at Vanderbilt in Nashville after a slip and fall on Thanksgiving morning. The surgery was successful, however Burton is in serious condition. According to the Burton family, his remaining kidney is struggling to process the medication that he has been given through three surgeries.
ktalnews.com
Benton tree farm offers tips to keep your tree fresh
Thanksgiving is now over, so here come the Christmas decorations. Benton tree farm offers tips to keep your tree fresh. Thanksgiving is now over, so here come the Christmas decorations. Could it be 2 days of sun followed by severe storms?. Could it be 2 days of sun followed by...
q973radio.com
Popular Shreveport Restaurant Announces Closure After Eight Years on Youree
This week, one of my absolute favorite restaurants in town announced their upcoming closure. Anyone who knows me knows I love Japanese cuisine; I would eat hibachi every day of the week if I could. Living in Shreveport in the Broadmoor area, Jabez & Jabes is my go-to stop for sushi and/or hibachi.
KSLA
Artists connect with community through Small Business Saturday
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Many businesses opened their doors for big discounts on Black Friday, but small businesses saw their spotlight today for Small Business Saturday!. The day is an opportunity for smaller businesses to get the same attention as big corporations. Agora Borealis is an artisan marketplace in downtown Shreveport and it’s home to many artists in the Shreveport-Bossier area.
ktalnews.com
'World's Largest Turkey Fry' with 1,050 birds this Thanksgiving
'World's Largest Turkey Fry' with 1,050 birds this Thanksgiving. ‘World’s Largest Turkey Fry’ with 1,050 birds this …. 'World's Largest Turkey Fry' with 1,050 birds this Thanksgiving. A soaking & stormy forecast with very few dry days. A soaking & stormy forecast with very few dry days. Small...
ktalnews.com
Bell stolen from Shreveport Fire and Police memorial
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A bell was stolen from a Louisiana memorial to firefighters and police, which was vandalized several times this year, authorities said. The memorial bell at the Shreveport Police and Fire Memorial was taken sometime between Monday and Wednesday, police said in a statement. The memorial,...
ktalnews.com
1 wounded in overnight shooting in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One person was hospitalized after a shooting in the Dixie Garden neighborhood Saturday night. Police are investigating a shooting in the Pier Landing Apartment Complex at 3131 Knight St. just after 9:30 p.m. They found a man shot once in the leg and several casings on the ground.
24-Year-Old Bret Dooly Died In One-Vehicle Crash In Webster Parish (Webster Parish, LA)
Louisiana State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on Louisiana Highway 159, south of Louisiana Highway 2. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Bret Dooly of Minden.
ktalnews.com
Hush yo mouth: no speaking on Sunday’s silent hike
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – When you’re on the silent nature hike at Walter B. Jacobs Memorial Nature Park on Sunday, you’ll be able to hear sounds like a woodpecker tapping against a distant oak or a squirrel fussing at a bird for flying too close to her nest.
KSLA
Man injured during shooting at Pier Landing Apartments
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A shooting at Pier Landing Apartments leads to one victim being injured. On Nov. 26, around 9:37 p.m., the Shreveport Police Department responded to a shooting at 3131 Knight Street, at the Pier Landing Apartments. When they arrived they discovered a male victim that was shot once in the leg.
ktalnews.com
Bossier City church hosts Thanksgiving dinner for community
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Sunflower Missionary Baptist Church held its annual Thanksgiving dinner Wednesday night in Bossier City. An evening service was followed by an opportunity for all in attendance to express reasons they are thankful then dinner was served. Members expressed gratefulness to share this dinner...
