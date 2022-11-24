LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Argentina is riding an emotional rollercoaster at the World Cup and coach Lionel Scaloni believes it’s not doing his team any good. Lionel Messi struggled to hold back his tears after his go-ahead goal in the 2-0 win over Mexico on Saturday while assistant coach Pablo Aimar let them flow on the bench. Aimar was seen almost hyperventilating and even had to be calmed down by Scaloni as the final minutes were being played. Scaloni says “we should have a little more common sense … I don’t share the feeling that you are playing something more than a (soccer) game.” Expect emotions to be running high in the make-or-break group closer against Poland on Wednesday.

