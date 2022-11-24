Read full article on original website
Related
Live results, scores and updates for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Get the latest scores and updates on the FIFA World Cup.
Idaho8.com
After 1st-round defeats, Cameroon, Serbia need World Cup win
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — After losing their opening games Cameroon and Serbia need their best strikers on song when they meet in a must-win match at the World Cup on Monday. Serbia has a fine finisher in Dusan Vlahovic and coach Dragan Stojkovic would ideally pair him with sharpshooter Aleksandar Mitrovic. Cameroon coach Rigobert Song will likely keep a three-man attack with Bryan Mbuemo on the right of Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Karl Toko Ekambi on his left. A defeat knocks Serbia out if Brazil fails to win against Switzerland in the other Group G encounter while a loss would eliminate Cameroon if the Swiss don’t win.
‘The greatest day of my life’: Saudi Arabia’s female fans bring the noise
Saudi Arabia’s female fans were out in force for the match against Poland thanks to reforms that are leading to greater equality
Idaho8.com
Lalas: US overlooked importance to Iran of ’98 Cup match
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Looking back to the United States’ infamous 1998 World Cup loss to Iran, Alexi Lalas thought the Americans failed to appreciate the emotional significance of their opponents. He says “this is a country and culture that we have a long history with — a lot of it is negative, let’s be honest.” Following draws against Wales and England, the U.S. needs a win to reach the knockout stage. The U.S. and Iran met at the 1998 tournament, 19 years after an Islamic Revolution. Iran referred to the U.S. as the “Great Satan” and Team Melli upset the Americans 2-1.
Idaho8.com
Germany salvages draw against Spain but World Cup hopes still hang in the balance
Niclas Füllkrug’s late strike was enough to salvage a point for Germany against Spain and ensure that qualification from Group E goes down to the wire. Substitute Álvaro Morata had given Spain the lead just after the hour mark, but Germany finally drew level seven minutes from time after Jamal Musiala’s touch dropped to Füllkrug, who fired an emphatic finish into the top corner.
Football rumours: Cristiano Ronaldo offered ‘mammoth contract’ by Al Nassr
What the papers sayCristiano Ronaldo’s free agency may not last long, with reports the former Manchester United striker has already been offered a mammoth contract by a Saudi Arabian side. The Daily Star, via American broadcaster CBS Sports, says Al Nassr have offered the Portugal international a three-year deal worth a whopping £186million. It is believed the 37-year-old will wait until the World Cup is over before making any decision on his future.Following Ronaldo’s exit, the Daily Mirror reports the Red Devils have targeted PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo as his ideal replacement. Any deal will not come cheap though, with...
Idaho8.com
Varane’s return lifts French mood even higher at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Kylian Mbappe’s goals took defending champion France into the World Cup round of 16. Raphael Varane’s return gave the French an added reason to celebrate. The pre-tournament injury blues are fading. Les Bleus are feeling upbeat again and looking like one of the tournament favorites. Mbappe’s two goals in Saturday’s 2-1 win against Denmark helped the French become the first defending World Cup champions to reach the round of 16 since Brazil in 2006. France’s night was made even better by Varane’s return. It was the elegant central defender’s first game since limping off in tears after sustaining a hamstring injury playing for Manchester United on Oct. 11.
Idaho8.com
A day of big upsets at the World Cup as Morocco shocks Belgium and Costa Rica defeats Japan
It was a day of big upsets at the World Cup as Belgium and Japan both succumbed to shock defeats against Morocco and Costa Rica respectively. Morocco won its first World Cup match since 1998 — and its third ever — securing a sensational 2-0 victory over heavyweight Belgium to ensure that it can still qualify for the knockout stage for the second time in its history.
Idaho8.com
World Cup Viewer’s Guide: Ronaldo gets rematch with Uruguay
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo gets his rematch four years after Uruguay knocked his Portugal team out of the World Cup. The match Monday gives Ronaldo a chance to avenge Portugal’s loss to Uruguay in Russia four years ago, even if it doesn’t carry the same stakes. Uruguay’s 2-1 win knocked Portugal out of the World Cup. The most Monday’s group stage match can do for Portugal is advance Ronaldo into the round of 16 for the fourth time in his career. Meanwhile, Brazil plays Switzerland without star Neymar, who injured his ankle in Brazil’s opening match. Cameroon faces Serbia and Ghana can be eliminated if it loses to South Korea.
Idaho8.com
Saudi viewers angry over apparent ban on World Cup streaming
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — World Cup viewers in Saudi Arabia say the government has blocked a Qatari-owned streaming service that was supposed to broadcast matches in the kingdom. The suspension has stunned and outraged customers of TOD TV, which holds the rights to show the World Cup in Saudi Arabia. TOD TV is owned by Qatari media group beIN Sports. Angry complaints from Saudi-based subscribers who weren’t able to watch World Cup matches have flooded TOD TV’s this week with refund requests. In a message shared by subscribers, TOD TV apologized to viewers “for the temporary loss of service.” TOD TV, the Saudi Media Ministry and Foreign ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Idaho8.com
Costa Rica rallies to beat Japan 1-0 in Group E of World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Keysher Fuller scored in the 81st minute to lift Costa Rica to a 1-0 victory over Japan at the World Cup. The result leaves both teams with three points after two games in Group E. Fuller took advantage of a defensive error when Japan failed to clear the ball and hit the net from 18 yards with the ball going in off the fingertips of leaping Japan goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda. The match was tactical and largely lackluster and the first half did not yield a single shot on goal. The second half was slightly better with Japan pressing throughout until Costa Rica broke through.
Idaho8.com
Where’d he go? Morocco goalie disappears at World Cup game
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou mysteriously disappeared before kickoff of his team’s shocking 2-0 World Cup win over Belgium. Bounou lined up with the Morocco team for the national anthems on Sunday and then went to speak to coach Walid Regragui. He embraced the player and turned to speak to his reserve keeper. Munir El Kajoui then ran onto the field in time to be included in the pre-match team photo and didn’t allow a goal as Morocco beat second-ranked Belgium. Regragui said Bounou approached him after after the anthems to say he “didn’t feel right and he asked if we should substitute him.”
Idaho8.com
Argentina riding emotional rollercoaster at World Cup
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Argentina is riding an emotional rollercoaster at the World Cup and coach Lionel Scaloni believes it’s not doing his team any good. Lionel Messi struggled to hold back his tears after his go-ahead goal in the 2-0 win over Mexico on Saturday while assistant coach Pablo Aimar let them flow on the bench. Aimar was seen almost hyperventilating and even had to be calmed down by Scaloni as the final minutes were being played. Scaloni says “we should have a little more common sense … I don’t share the feeling that you are playing something more than a (soccer) game.” Expect emotions to be running high in the make-or-break group closer against Poland on Wednesday.
Idaho8.com
Goalless Mexico on brink of World Cup elimination
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Mexico’s inability to score — or stop Lionel Messi — has put the team on the edge of missing the knockout stage at the World Cup for the first time since 1978. Mexico has gone without a goal for 384 minutes since their second group stage match at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. The scoring drought continued Saturday night with a 2-0 loss to Messi and Argentina, dropping El Tri got last place in Group C. Mexico has one remaining game, a must-win against Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.
Idaho8.com
Croatia downs Canada 4-1 at World Cup on Kramaric’s 2 goals
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Andrej Kramaric scored a pair of goals and Croatia crushed Canada’s hopes of advancing at its first World Cup in 36 years with a 4-1 victory. Alphonso Davies scored Canada’s first-ever World Cup goal seconds into the match but the team’s trip to soccer’s biggest tournament will end on Thursday against Morocco. The Group F leaders beat Belgium 2-0 earlier in the day. Marko Livaja and Lovro Majer also scored for the 2018 World Cup runners-up.
Idaho8.com
Ghana readies for South Korea after opening World Cup loss
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Ghana coach Otto Addo has been impressed with Son Heung-min ever since he coached the South Korea forward at the youth level. The two will be reunited on Monday when Ghana meets South Korea in a World Cup Group H match. Ghana knows that a defeat will mean World Cup elimination after losing to Portugal in their opening Group H match. The South Koreans challenged Uruguay in their tough opener, coming away with a 0-0 draw.
Idaho8.com
Brazil looks to book place in knockout stage without injured star man Neymar
The image of Neymar limping off the pitch, his right ankle visibly swollen, would have left millions of Brazil fans fearing the worst. Fortunately for them, the player who has become this generation’s talisman will be fit in time to play in the 2022 World Cup knockout stage, should Brazil qualify, after being diagnosed with an ankle sprain.
Idaho8.com
Cycling from Paris to Doha to watch France at Qatar 2022
Traveling to watch their team play at the World Cup took a little longer than usual for two French fans. Mehdi Balamissa and Gabriel Martin decided the best way to travel from France to Qatar was on two wheels. The friends spent three months traveling 7,000 kilometers (roughly 4,350 miles)...
Idaho8.com
Qatari fans hit back at Germany by recalling Özil in protest
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Qatari soccer fans have hit back at Germany’s World Cup protest by holding pictures of former Germany player Mesut Özil while covering their mouths during the match against Spain. A group of fans held copies of a hand-drawn sketch of Özil and others showed pictures of him in action for Germany. The clearly coordinated display was apparently in response to Germany players’ gesture when they covered their mouths to protest against FIFA following the governing body’s clampdown on armbands seen as a rebuke to host nation Qatar. Qatari fans now appear to be referencing Germany’s own questionable treatment of its former player Özil.
Idaho8.com
Rashford thinks booing of England at World Cup unnecessary
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Marcus Rashford didn’t think the jeers from England’s fans really were necessary. The 0-0 draw with the United States simply wasn’t good enough. Certainly not for a team with genuine ambitions of winning the World Cup for the first time since its one and only tournament success in 1966. And not for one coming off the high of beating Iran 6-2 in its opening game in Qatar. Rashford says “you don’t need fans to boo us to know we’ve not played as well as we could have.” England is still at the top of Group B and a point against Wales will guarantee qualification.
Comments / 0