The Associated Press

England wants a good full 80, Boks want to end barren run

 3 days ago
England's Marcus Smith walks with England's head coach Eddie Jones at the end of the international rugby union match between England and New Zealand at Twickenham stadium in London, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The match ended in a 25-25 draw. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

LONDON (AP) — One intrigue at Twickenham on Saturday is discovering which England shows up against South Africa.

The England that threw caution to the wind and torched New Zealand by 19 points in seven minutes to force a draw?

Or the England that had the All Blacks on a plate, a man advantage and possession and kicked the ball out to settle on a draw?

England closed ranks in support of game-ender Marcus Smith but the flyhalf had his detractors home and away and was booed by some in the crowd last weekend. For certain, New Zealand, South Africa and Australia would have played to win until the final whistle.

But it is not in England’s DNA to gamble, or think on its feet. Which made coach Eddie Jones’ praise of Smith for finally showing his aggressive nature a touch ironic.

Smith has too infrequently brought the magic he creates for his Harlequins club to the international stage. Some believe he’s stifled from having to slot between captain Owen Farrell and scrumhalf Ben Youngs, two of England’s only three centurions. It seemed Smith was emboldened at the end last Saturday by Farrell carrying a leg injury and Youngs, fresh off the bench, playing quick ruck ball like in the old days.

A perfect storm developed. New Zealand reached 25-6 with 10 minutes left and began thinking of a pleasant flight home. Then fullback Beauden Barrett was sin-binned, Smith launched England’s do-or-die charge, and the crowd found its voice.

But a brilliant finish shouldn’t shade how badly England was disarmed by the All Blacks for 70 minutes. The pack was outmuscled and outsmarted, and promising scrumhalf Jack van Poortvliet was exposed.

Senior members took the reins from the coaches this week and they drilled harder. Prop Kyle Sinckler wanted more scrums. Lock Maro Itoje led the lineouts and mauls.

“They,” hooker Jamie George said of the coaches, “have given the players confidence and said, ‘Go and fix the problem.’”

Jones’ reaction was to start George and Mako Vunipola in the front row with Sinckler on Saturday, and let Luke Cowan-Dickie and Ellis Genge finish against the world champion Springboks.

Alex Coles was on the blindside instead of Sam Simmonds to offer a third lineout option, and Northampton clubmate Tommy Freeman was picked on the wing ahead of Jack Nowell. Van Poortvliet and Smith remained the halves for a team trying to find an identity since 2020.

“We have an incredible amount of potential in this team, we just need to unlock it,” Itoje said with equal parts pride and frustration. “We are becoming more cohesive, so hopefully it will come. I’m proud that we played some great rugby towards the end of that (New Zealand) game, but we need to play like that for the whole game.”

Playing well for a full 80 minutes is also a goal of South Africa’s.

The Springboks’ development suffered after the Rugby World Cup was won in 2019 when the entire 2020 season was wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic.

This year, the Boks have been evolving, trying to find or create space to run the ball. They are heading in the right direction. They were second in the Rugby Championship by one point, and gave a rousing performance against Six Nations champion France, when they dominated for long periods even with 14 men and France had to rally late to win.

Similarly, they have had the upper hand on England for large chunks of their last two contests at Twickenham, but lost both by one point in 2018 and 2021. The Boks haven’t won there against England in eight years.

“I am not sure why winning at Twickenham has been so hard, but what I do know is that we just haven’t been consistent enough through the entire 80 minutes,” center Damian de Allende said. “But we have learned from that. The key on Saturday will be to minimize those down moments.”

Lineups:

England: Freddie Steward, Tommy Freeman, Manu Tuilagi, Owen Farrell (captain), Jonny May, Marcus Smith, Jack van Poortvliet; Billy Vunipola, Tom Curry, Alex Coles, Jonny Hill, Maro Itoje, Kyle Sinckler, Jamie George, Mako Vunipola. Reserves: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Ellis Genge, Will Stuart, David Ribbans, Sam Simmonds, Ben Youngs, Henry Slade, Jack Nowell.

South Africa: Willie le Roux, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi, Damian Willemse, Faf de Klerk; Evan Roos, Franco Mostert, Siya Kolisi (captain), Marvin Orie, Eben Etzebeth, Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche. Reserves: Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff, Thomas du Toit, Marco van Staden, Kwagga Smith, Jaden Hendrikse, Manie Libbok, Canan Moodie.

More AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

