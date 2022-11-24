Read full article on original website
BBC
South Africa's Rassie Erasmus has 'positive' discussions with World Rugby
Rassie Erasmus has had "positive discussions" with World Rugby after his latest suspension for criticising referees, South Africa Rugby says. Erasmus, South Africa's director of rugby, is serving a second ban in just over a year for criticism of officials. He met World Rugby chief executive Alan Gilpin and director...
BBC
England v South Africa: We want to get Twickenham bouncing again - Jamie George
Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 26 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app, updates on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds. England want to get Twickenham "bouncing again" by recreating the style and spirit of their free-scoring blitz against New Zealand...
SB Nation
World Cup Previews: Croatia vs Canada | Who will impose themselves and hit the net?
The second matchday of Group F will see Croatia look to qualify for a place in the knockout stage. They can accomplish that with a win after drawing 0-0 with a resilient Moroccan team. Canada, who won the hearts of many with their performance against Belgium, need a result of any kind to stay in the hunt. The game is the last one of the day so both teams will know the result from the preceding Belgium vs Morocco match.
BBC
World Cup: England fans frustrated after disappointing USA match
It was a frustrating night for England fans in east London as the Three Lions were held by the USA in their second group game of the Fifa World Cup. The match, a 19:00 kick-off, was the first England performance of the Qatar tournament many could watch with other supporters in a pub and followed the team's 6-2 win over Iran.
Lionel Messi Moves Level With Diego Maradona In Terms Of World Cup Appearances And Goals
Messi's long-range stunner against Mexico was the eighth World Cup goal of his career.
BBC
1922: The lasting legacy of Irish Civil War executions
In October 1921 a young Irish independence leader posed for photos on his wedding day with his bride and his best man. Just over a year later, in December 1922, Kevin O'Higgins signed the execution order that condemned his best man to death. Rory O'Connor was executed by firing squad.
Lionel Messi and Argentina look to revive World Cup campaign
All eyes will be on Lionel Messi and his Argentina side on Saturday as they look turn around a dreadful start to the World Cup.
Eddie Jones rouses England to purge 2019 demons against Springboks
The World Cup final defeat in Japan still haunts England’s coach who has challenged his side to gain revenge at Twickenham
BBC
Premiership Rugby Cup: Exeter Chiefs 25-22 Bath - Chiefs preserve winning record
Tries: Tuima, Davis 2 Cons: Jenkins 2 Pens: Jenkins 2. Tries: Richards, Harris, Carr-Smith Cons: Francis 2 Pen: Francis. South African forward Aidon Davis marked his Exeter debut with two tries as they beat Bath 25-22 in the Premiership Rugby Cup. Rus Tuima powered over after 18 minutes before summer...
BBC
Welsh Rugby Union ready to act on 'planned' review into Wales' autumn campaign
Welsh Rugby Union chief executive Steve Phillips has confirmed a review will be conducted into Wales' underwhelming autumn campaign. Wayne Pivac's future is in doubt as head coach with predecessor and fellow New Zealander Warren Gatland a target for a potential short-term return. Pivac was due to travel to France...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Jurgen Klinsmann to speak to Carlos Queiroz after row
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Jurgen Klinsmann says he wants to speak to Carlos Queiroz...
BBC
Dillian Whyte: Briton embarks on another rebuild and says comebacks are 'what I do best'
Venue: OVO Arena, Wembley Date: Saturday, 26 November. Coverage: Listen to live coverage from 22:15 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Live and watch highlights on BBC Sport website & app from 12:00 GMT Sunday, 27 November. Dillian Whyte is no stranger to knockdowns. "Coming back from defeat or bad situations,...
Herdman’s inspiration try at World Cup provokes Croatia
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Canada had just lost its first World Cup match in 36 years, outplaying Belgium for much of a 1-0 defeat, and an emotional John Herdman revealed in the on-field interview what he had just told his players during a postgame huddle. “I told them they...
BBC
Wales v Australia: Josh Adams starts after Leigh Halfpenny's late withdrawal
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 26 November Kick-off:15:15 GMT. Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Cymru and updates on BBC Radio Wales; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Full-back Leigh Halfpenny was a late withdrawal from the Wales side to face Australia on Saturday (15:15 GMT), with...
Brazil vs Switzerland live stream: Where to watch World Cup 2022 fixture online and on TV
Brazil take on Switzerland in a World Cup Group G clash.Both teams won their opening fixture, with Brazil defeating Serbia 2-0 and Switzerland beating Cameroon 1-0.The Selecao have lost star Neymar for the rest of the group stages due to an ankle injury but they have an abundance of options to replace him.Depending on results earlier today, Brazil can qualify for the last 16 with a win.Here’s everything you need to know.When is Brazil vs Switzerland?The match will kick off at 4pm GMT on Monday 28 November. It will be played at Stadium 974.What TV channel is it on...
HuffPost
The 2 Brothers Playing For 2 Different Countries At The World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Joy for the Williams family of Spain on Wednesday at the World Cup. Then despair for the same Williams family, who are also of Ghana, on Thursday. Williams brothers Iñaki and Nico have managed to mark both sides of their family’s heritage in a remarkable way at this World Cup in Qatar by playing for two different countries.
Green gung-ho about IPL 2023 but hectic calendar will make it tough, warns Warner
The allrounder has not been discouraged by the selectors, but acknowledges that there is a monster international workload through the year
BBC
Train strikes: Drivers walk out in pay row
Rail travel is being disrupted this weekend with train drivers at 11 companies walking out as part of a long-running pay row. The strike by the Aslef union is affecting people travelling to Christmas markets and major sporting events. Passengers are being advised to check before they travel. However, strike...
Ancient barn conversion with steam room found at Roman villa in Rutland
Fresh evidence of owners’ lavish lifestyle discovered at same site as rare Iliad mosaic
theScore
3 key questions ahead of Canada's vital World Cup clash with Croatia
Canada pushed Belgium to the absolute brink in a revealing Group F opener, proving to the world what John Herdman, his players, and the entire country already felt going into the World Cup: This team belongs. But Canada's fearless performance didn't translate into a win. Ultimately, there's no room for...
