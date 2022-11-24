ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

South Africa's Rassie Erasmus has 'positive' discussions with World Rugby

Rassie Erasmus has had "positive discussions" with World Rugby after his latest suspension for criticising referees, South Africa Rugby says. Erasmus, South Africa's director of rugby, is serving a second ban in just over a year for criticism of officials. He met World Rugby chief executive Alan Gilpin and director...
BBC

England v South Africa: We want to get Twickenham bouncing again - Jamie George

Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 26 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app, updates on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds. England want to get Twickenham "bouncing again" by recreating the style and spirit of their free-scoring blitz against New Zealand...
SB Nation

World Cup Previews: Croatia vs Canada | Who will impose themselves and hit the net?

The second matchday of Group F will see Croatia look to qualify for a place in the knockout stage. They can accomplish that with a win after drawing 0-0 with a resilient Moroccan team. Canada, who won the hearts of many with their performance against Belgium, need a result of any kind to stay in the hunt. The game is the last one of the day so both teams will know the result from the preceding Belgium vs Morocco match.
BBC

World Cup: England fans frustrated after disappointing USA match

It was a frustrating night for England fans in east London as the Three Lions were held by the USA in their second group game of the Fifa World Cup. The match, a 19:00 kick-off, was the first England performance of the Qatar tournament many could watch with other supporters in a pub and followed the team's 6-2 win over Iran.
BBC

1922: The lasting legacy of Irish Civil War executions

In October 1921 a young Irish independence leader posed for photos on his wedding day with his bride and his best man. Just over a year later, in December 1922, Kevin O'Higgins signed the execution order that condemned his best man to death. Rory O'Connor was executed by firing squad.
BBC

Premiership Rugby Cup: Exeter Chiefs 25-22 Bath - Chiefs preserve winning record

Tries: Tuima, Davis 2 Cons: Jenkins 2 Pens: Jenkins 2. Tries: Richards, Harris, Carr-Smith Cons: Francis 2 Pen: Francis. South African forward Aidon Davis marked his Exeter debut with two tries as they beat Bath 25-22 in the Premiership Rugby Cup. Rus Tuima powered over after 18 minutes before summer...
BBC

World Cup 2022: Jurgen Klinsmann to speak to Carlos Queiroz after row

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Jurgen Klinsmann says he wants to speak to Carlos Queiroz...
BBC

Wales v Australia: Josh Adams starts after Leigh Halfpenny's late withdrawal

Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 26 November Kick-off:15:15 GMT. Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Cymru and updates on BBC Radio Wales; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Full-back Leigh Halfpenny was a late withdrawal from the Wales side to face Australia on Saturday (15:15 GMT), with...
The Independent

Brazil vs Switzerland live stream: Where to watch World Cup 2022 fixture online and on TV

Brazil take on Switzerland in a World Cup Group G clash.Both teams won their opening fixture, with Brazil defeating Serbia 2-0 and Switzerland beating Cameroon 1-0.The Selecao have lost star Neymar for the rest of the group stages due to an ankle injury but they have an abundance of options to replace him.Depending on results earlier today, Brazil can qualify for the last 16 with a win.Here’s everything you need to know.When is Brazil vs Switzerland?The match will kick off at 4pm GMT on Monday 28 November. It will be played at Stadium 974.What TV channel is it on...
HuffPost

The 2 Brothers Playing For 2 Different Countries At The World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Joy for the Williams family of Spain on Wednesday at the World Cup. Then despair for the same Williams family, who are also of Ghana, on Thursday. Williams brothers Iñaki and Nico have managed to mark both sides of their family’s heritage in a remarkable way at this World Cup in Qatar by playing for two different countries.
BBC

Train strikes: Drivers walk out in pay row

Rail travel is being disrupted this weekend with train drivers at 11 companies walking out as part of a long-running pay row. The strike by the Aslef union is affecting people travelling to Christmas markets and major sporting events. Passengers are being advised to check before they travel. However, strike...
theScore

3 key questions ahead of Canada's vital World Cup clash with Croatia

Canada pushed Belgium to the absolute brink in a revealing Group F opener, proving to the world what John Herdman, his players, and the entire country already felt going into the World Cup: This team belongs. But Canada's fearless performance didn't translate into a win. Ultimately, there's no room for...

