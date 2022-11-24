ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles hire ex-Colts coach, report says

Nick Sirianni is hiring one of his former colleagues from the Colts. But it’s not recently-fired head coach Frank Reich, who was offensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles before heading to Indianapolis. ESPN reports the Eagles are hiring former Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady as a consultant. Brady, 43,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
78K+
Followers
29K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy