NFL Week 12 picks: Green Bay Packers-Philadelphia Eagles | Will Nick Sirianni lead team to their 10th win Sunday?
Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni had a very emotional weekend in Indianapolis last Sunday. Sirianni served as the offensive coordinator with the Colts for three seasons and was back on the Lucas Oil Stadium sidelines, hoping to win and get back at the Colts, who fired his mentor Frank Reich.
Eagles hire ex-Colts coach, report says
Nick Sirianni is hiring one of his former colleagues from the Colts. But it’s not recently-fired head coach Frank Reich, who was offensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles before heading to Indianapolis. ESPN reports the Eagles are hiring former Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady as a consultant. Brady, 43,...
Packers vs. Eagles prediction, betting odds for NFL Week 12
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia Eagles take on the Green Bay Packers in NFL Week 12 action at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, beginning at 8:20 p.m....
Will the Eagles’ run game take off Sunday against the Packers?
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles running back Miles Sanders has been known for his ability to cut at the line of scrimmage to find running lanes and to reach the second level of an opposing defense once he gets the ball in his midsection. However, Sanders, in the passing game, made a significant impact last Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.
Northwestern Lehigh football shut down by Neumann Goretti in state quarterfinals
Northwestern Lehigh’s football team utilized its run-heavy offense to capture the Colonial/Schuylkill League Gold Division title and its first District 11 championship since 2014 this fall. In the Tigers’ first state playoff game in eight years, they faced an elite ball-carrier whose relentless running brought their 2022 season to...
Eagles-Packers inactives: Is A.J. Brown ready to go? Safety gets nod over cornerback
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown jogged out during the pre-game warmups Sunday night at Lincoln Financial Field, looking to get himself ready for Sunday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers. As Brown jogged around the field in his black and gray attire, he showed no...
