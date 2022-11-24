Read full article on original website
Related
Trump news – live: Trump calls Kanye West ‘seriously troubled man’ amid fallout over Nick Fuentes dinner
Donald Trump sharply criticised rapper Kanye West and ramped up his efforts to distance himself from a recent meeting between the two as the fallout over Mr Trump’s association with Mr West’s campaign advisers continues.Mr Trump issued a statement via Truth Social calling the rapper a “seriously troubled man, who just happens to be black” and once again denied knowing Nick Fuentes, the white nationalist and racist who latched on to Mr West amid his increasingly erratic spiral into hate speech and the utter destruction of his musical career.Following the controversy, the former president, however, denied knowing that Mr...
What people are saying about the COVID-19 protests in China
Nov 28 (Reuters) - As anger over China's strict COVID-19 policy intensifies, residents in some major cities took to the streets at the weekend, clashing with police over restrictions that have taken a heavy toll on the economy and people's freedoms.
‘I believe literature is in peril’: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie comes out fighting for freedom of speech
I meet Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie the day after she delivers and records her Reith Lecture for the BBC. She is a commanding presence: flawless to look at, serene in her confidence, vivid and trenchant in her quest to smash every point and win every argument. We meet at Broadcasting House a few hours before she leaves London for Lagos: the writer now splits her time between Nigeria and the US. In the former, she says, “life is louder, more raucous, more joyful, my cousins are there. People come into the house all the time. In the US, I have silence and I need silence as well.” It’s a neat, fleeting snapshot of who she is, troublemaker and thinker, with enough self-awareness to make space for both.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Zelenskiy warns of new missile attacks; Russia may be preparing to leave Zaporizhzhia plant, nuclear chief says
Volodymyr Zelenskiy urges Ukraine to prepare for a fresh series of strikes; Ukraine’s state-run nuclear energy firm suggests Russian forces are ‘packing their bags’ to leave power plant
Ukraine news - live: Zelensky warns of more Russian attacks amid power crisis
Volodymyr Zelensky has asked Ukrainians to brace for more Russian missile strikes which would further affect the power grid amid freezing temperatures.“We understand that the terrorists are planning new strikes. We know this for a fact,” the Ukrainian president said in his nightly video address.“And as long as they have missiles, they, unfortunately, will not calm down.”Earlier he accused Vladimir Putin’s forces of tuning Ukraine’s day of commemoration for a Soviet-era famine that killed millions into a “day of terror”.On the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor, he was joined by other European leaders in Kyiv in warning that hunger...
US News and World Report
Trial Begins for 2 Swedes Charged With Spying for Russia
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Two Iranian-born Swedish brothers were on trial in Sweden Friday, charged with spying for Russia and its military intelligence service GRU for a decade. Peyman Kia, 42, and Payam Kia, 35, appeared before the Stockholm District Court to face charges of having worked jointly to pass information to Russia between Sept. 28, 2011, and Sept. 20, 2021.
US News and World Report
Iran Government Supporters Confront Protesters at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Tensions ran high at Iran’s second match at the World Cup on Friday as fans supporting the Iranian government harassed those protesting against it and stadium security seized flags, T-shirts and other items expressing support for the protest movement that has gripped the Islamic Republic.
Comments / 0