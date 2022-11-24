ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

AL.com

Strong storms possible overnight in Alabama

Make sure you have a way to get weather alerts tonight if you will be in south Alabama. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has added a slightly increased risk for severe weather tonight for south Alabama. However, as of 10:30 p.m. Alabama has been fairly lucky. There have been several...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Isolated severe storms possible in south Alabama on Saturday

A few strong storms may be in the mix for part of Alabama on Saturday, according to forecasters. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has a Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather in place across part of south Alabama for Saturday. Forecasters expanded the Level 1 risk area to include more of south Alabama in their latest update.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Sunday features sunshine, breezy winds

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a wet and stormy start to the weekend, Sunday will feature a bit more sunshine. Highs will warm into the 60s and winds will be breezy out of the west around 10 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph at times. Winds...
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT News 19

Iron Bowl Game Extremes In Weather

One of the biggest rivalries in college football is coming up this weekend. It is the 87th Iron Bowl game between in-state rivals Alabama and Auburn. In its 86-game history dating back to 1893, some games have been played in extreme weather.
AUBURN, AL
Outsider.com

Alabama Teen Bags ‘Monster’ Red Stag Deer, Earns Epic Hunting Story

An Alabama teen earned a prolific hunting tale after bagging an impressive red stag deer earlier this month. The reasons this hunt is so unique are manifold. The red stag deer is not even a native to North America. It’s curious how it made its way to Randolph County, Alabama. Many experienced hunters spent months looking for this rare creature. However, it was Coye Potts- a teenager who had never killed a deer in his nearly 50 previous hunts- that finally brought it down.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, AL
Auburn Plainsman

Rural Studio seeks to revive Alabama's rural spaces

Across Alabama, the landscape is littered with abandoned shops, rusted-out factories and dilapidated homes without hope of revival in small towns that have seen better days. However, a program at Auburn University aims to reverse the state's rural decline. According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, 55 of 67...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama’s 10 most popular names for baby girls

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in Alabama using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Alabama in 2021. Olivia is currently the most popular girl name in the United States while Emma, Charlotte, Amelia,...
ALABAMA STATE
utv44.com

Pink wave in Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — This month voters elected Kati Britt to be the first woman to represent Alabama in the U.S. Senate. "I am the only Republican female with school aged children in the Senate. Y'all these are all kinds of firsts," said Britt in her victory speech election night.
ALABAMA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Stolen Atlanta food truck recovered in Alabama

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - This year Tanya Greene cooked Thanksgiving dinner for about 40 friends and family members. It’s a big task, but something she’s used to because she owns Auntie Al’s Carolina De’Lish food truck. It’s named after her late mother, Althea.
ATLANTA, GA
wvtm13.com

Central Alabama employees demand 'Amazon' pay on Black Friday

BESSEMER, Ala. — Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year. More than 80 labor unions and allies across 32 countries used the day to bring attention to what some call poor working conditions in Amazon facilities all over the world — including in central Alabama. Our Revolution, a national grassroots organization, asked the community to stand with employees by not purchasing items from the retail giant.
BESSEMER, AL
weisradio.com

Assistance Available for Home Heating

If you need any help heating your home this winter, applications for the Low-income Home Energy Assistance Program or LIHEAP, are now open, and the state of Alabama has millions of dollars to help people in need. It’s going to cost a lot more to heat your home this winter, and the state has nearly $98 million to help you stay warm.
ALABAMA STATE

