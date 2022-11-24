ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Now’s Your Chance To Save Up to 60% on Fan-Favorite Lululemon Leggings, Sports Bras, and Hundreds More Athleisure Essentials

By Francesca Krempa
 3 days ago
You can't see us right now, but we're doing a lil' happy dance in front of our computers and smiling from ear to ear. Why? Because Lululemon *finally* kicked off its Black Friday holiday event, and the deals are really freakin' good.

Now through November 27, Lululemon is deeply discounting hundreds of its leggings, sports bras, T-shirts, and other activewear essentials for up to 60 percent off the regular price. This includes some of the brand's coveted best-sellers you can't normally find for less than retail price, including its buttery soft Align™ Tights that will make you forget you're wearing pants at all, and its run-ready Swiftly gear, which every runner should have at the ready.

you're doing a lil' happy dance, too. We get it—the deals are delightful. Stock up on athleisure staples for a steal at the Lululemon Black Friday event, happening now through Sunday.

Check out the rest of our favorite Black Friday sales here for deals in beauty, kitchen, fitness, home, style, and more.

Best of Lululemon's Black Friday deals

InStill High-Rise Tight 25" — $79.00

Originally $128, now $79 (prices vary per color)

Available sizes: 0-20

Say it once more for the people in the back: You can never have too many black leggings. Whether it’s the gym, the grocery store, out with friends—they’re truly the most versatile piece no wardrobe should go without. The InStills fit the bill, plus some. Designed for yoga, they’re buttery smooth and very stretchy, made to move as you do. Invisible pockets keep cash and keys close at hand, while the internal drawstring allows for a personalized fit.

Colors: 9

Align™ Long Sleeve — $54.00

Originally $78, now $54 (prices vary per color)

Available sizes: 0-14

Another yoga essential, the Align Long Sleeve will keep you comfortable in every pose. It’s crafted from the brand’s Nulu fabric which is puppy ear-soft and virtually weightless, giving you total freedom of movement. The slightly cropped silhouette looks great with a high-rise tight or shorts, and while it’s a bit on the tighter side, it’s stretchy enough to go with the flow.

Colors: 15

Wunder™ Train High-Rise Tight 25" — $99.00

Originally $118, now $99 (prices vary per color)

Available sizes: 0-20

The Wunder tights are indeed wonderful. Think of them as your go-to training partner, designed with all the bells and whistles you’d want in a workout leggings. There’s 4-way stretch (for flexibility), quick-dry fabric (when things get sweaty), and a sturdy waistband that actually stays in place. Imagine that.

Colors: 16

All Powered Up Bra Medium Support - A-G Cups — $49.00

Originally $88, now $49

Available sizes: 32B-40G

If you’re a fan of HIIT workouts and cross-training, add this superstar sports bra to your cart—it’s nearly half off. The All Powered Up bra is made for medium-intensity workouts, giving you great support without cutting off your circulation or making you feel like there’s a boa constrictor wrapped around your chest. It runs in a wide range of sizes and features a hook-and-eye band plus adjustable straps, so you can totally customize your fit.

Colors: Black and olive green

Swiftly Tech Racerback Tank Top 2.0 - Race Length — $39.00

Originally $58, now $39 (prices vary per color)

Available sizes: 0-20

Despite it being marketed as a “race length” shirt, you don’t need to compete in a marathon to rock this top. Be it on your evening jog or pre-work run, you can wear it anywhere, and it’ll keep up with you mile after mile. Since it is “race length,” you won’t have to worry about it riding up mid-stride. Other highlights include a seam-free construction (bye bye, chafing) and sweat-wicking material that keeps you cool. Bonus points for the highlighter yellow coloring that’ll stand out at night or in foggy weather.

Colors: 12

Align™ Reversible Bra Light Support - A/B Cup — $39.00

Originally $58, now $39 (prices vary per color.)

Available sizes: 2-12

You know the blissful, “I’m barely here” feeling you get from laying in savasana? That’s this, but in bra form. It’s made from a velvety soft fabric that’s supportive but unrestrictive when it’s on. The low, scooped back adds a touch of elegance you’ll want to show off. Plus, it’s reversible, so you can mix and match colors and patterns.

Colors: 23

Warm Down High-Rise Jogger — $69.00

Originally $118, now $69

Available sizes: 0-14

Colder temps and wintery weather has us longing for the couch. Lucky for us, these snuggly sweats were made for that—and they’re 40 percent off for the holiday. Expect to go full lounge mode in their cozy-yet-breathable cotton terry that you’ll want to live in all season. The cool, crackled design is a nice change from typical gray sweatpants, too.

Colors: Thread dye white or beige

Base Pace High-Rise Running Tight 25" — $69.00

Originally $98, now $69 (prices vary per color)

Available sizes: 0-20

Set the pace with these high-rise running tights that feel like nothing’s there. That’s thanks to their light-as-a-feather Nulux™ fabric that won’t hold you back. Runners will appreciate thoughtful touches, like the back pocket for hands-free storage and seamless inseams that won’t rub you raw.

Colors: 17

Back in Action Short Sleeve Shirt — $39.00

Originally $58, now $39 (prices vary per color)

Available sizes: 0-20

Like leggings, you can never have too many tees. Add this one into your T-shirt rotation: The Back In Action Short Sleeve is an instant classic, made to be worn season after season, never going out of style. It’s ultra-relaxed, made from an airy pima cotton that’s cut in a laidback silhouette. Its scooped back hem adds a bit more coverage too, perfect for wearing with leggings, tights, or even bike shorts.

Colors: 8

