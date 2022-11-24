Bogdan Bogdanovic remains on Suns' radar

League sources say Bogdanovic remains on Phoenix’s radar; he checks a lot of boxes as a shooter, ball handler, and rock-solid defender. But he hasn’t played yet this season while recovering from offseason knee surgery.

Source: Kevin O’Connor @ The Ringer

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

For tomorrow’s game vs. Sacramento:

De’Andre Hunter (non-COVID illness) is probable.

Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury recovery) is out. – 5:37 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Bogdan Bogdanovic was one of the Suns trade targets I thought would make sense in a potential Jae Crowder swap a few months back: bit.ly/3DYU5FU – 2:15 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

For tonight’s game at Cleveland:

De’Andre Hunter (non-COVID illness) is questionable.

Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury recovery) is out. – 12:36 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

For tonight’s Hawks at Cavs game:

De’Andre Hunter (non-COVID illness) is questionable.

Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury recovery) is out. – 12:31 PM

The Bucks are believed to be offering Grayson Allen, and the Hawks are shopping Bogdan Bogdanović, Justin Holiday and/or John Collins. None appear to appeal to the Suns immediately. -via Bleacher Report / November 23, 2022

On last week’s episode of The Mismatch I reported that Hawks wing Bogdan Bogdanovic is another target for the Suns. League sources say Bogdanovic remains on Phoenix’s radar; he checks a lot of boxes as a shooter, ball handler, and rock-solid defender. But he hasn’t played yet this season while recovering from offseason knee surgery. -via The Ringer / November 22, 2022

Following the four-year, $95 million extension with forward De’Andre Hunter, rival NBA executives believe Atlanta will likely have to part with either forward John Collins, swingman Bogdan Bogdanovic, or center Clint Capela to avoid looming luxury tax concerns next season. With former sixth overall pick Onyeka Okongwu waiting in the wings, executives seeking frontcourt upgrades are monitoring the trade availability of Collins and Capela. Collins is shooting a career-low 23.4 percent from three-point range and averaging 12.4 points, his lowest scoring output since his rookie season. Of the three players listed, Bogdanovic is the most available, according to rival executives. Bogdanovic is owed $18 million this season and has an $18 million player option for the 2023-24 season. -via HoopsHype / November 21, 2022