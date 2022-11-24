ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Bogdan Bogdanovic remains on Suns' radar

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PJqAA_0jMNilJS00

League sources say Bogdanovic remains on Phoenix’s radar; he checks a lot of boxes as a shooter, ball handler, and rock-solid defender. But he hasn’t played yet this season while recovering from offseason knee surgery.

Source: Kevin O’Connor @ The Ringer

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

For tomorrow’s game vs. Sacramento:

De’Andre Hunter (non-COVID illness) is probable.

Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury recovery) is out. – 5:37 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Bogdan Bogdanovic was one of the Suns trade targets I thought would make sense in a potential Jae Crowder swap a few months back: bit.ly/3DYU5FU2:15 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

For tonight’s game at Cleveland:

De’Andre Hunter (non-COVID illness) is questionable.

Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury recovery) is out. – 12:36 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

For tonight’s Hawks at Cavs game:

De’Andre Hunter (non-COVID illness) is questionable.

Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury recovery) is out. – 12:31 PM

The Bucks are believed to be offering Grayson Allen, and the Hawks are shopping Bogdan Bogdanović, Justin Holiday and/or John Collins. None appear to appeal to the Suns immediately. -via Bleacher Report / November 23, 2022

On last week’s episode of The Mismatch I reported that Hawks wing Bogdan Bogdanovic is another target for the Suns. League sources say Bogdanovic remains on Phoenix’s radar; he checks a lot of boxes as a shooter, ball handler, and rock-solid defender. But he hasn’t played yet this season while recovering from offseason knee surgery. -via The Ringer / November 22, 2022

Following the four-year, $95 million extension with forward De’Andre Hunter, rival NBA executives believe Atlanta will likely have to part with either forward John Collins, swingman Bogdan Bogdanovic, or center Clint Capela to avoid looming luxury tax concerns next season. With former sixth overall pick Onyeka Okongwu waiting in the wings, executives seeking frontcourt upgrades are monitoring the trade availability of Collins and Capela. Collins is shooting a career-low 23.4 percent from three-point range and averaging 12.4 points, his lowest scoring output since his rookie season. Of the three players listed, Bogdanovic is the most available, according to rival executives. Bogdanovic is owed $18 million this season and has an $18 million player option for the 2023-24 season. -via HoopsHype / November 21, 2022

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bol Bol looked like he was playing a totally different sport with these highlights against the Sixers

Bol Bol is having a very exciting start to his tenure with his new team. Bol, who signed a two-year, $4.4 million extension with the Orlando Magic during the offseason, has already proven legitimate value with his new team. After just a month, the forward has already logged more minutes for Orlando than he did in each of his first three seasons with the Nuggets combined.
ORLANDO, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Anthony Davis said he wished Pelicans gave him a tribute video when he returned to New Orleans

It would be easy to imagine why the New Orleans Pelicans might have hard feelings about Anthony Davis. Their relationship didn’t end on great terms. There were a lot of parties to blame for their messy divorce, and after having an incredible start to his career with the franchise, the big man eventually got booed upon his return to play against his former team.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Armando Bacot provides update to injury, status vs. IU unclear

The UNC basketball program will hope to end its two-game skid on Wednesday night when they head to Bloomington to take on Indiana in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. After a loss to Alabama on Sunday afternoon, the test gets harder. And UNC could be without their best player. Armando Bacot played sparingly in the overtime sessions for North Carolina and it wasn’t because he had four fouls. There was an injury bothering him and after the game, we found out why. Inside Carolina’s Ross Martin is reporting that Bacot had “sharp pains” in his ankle during the game, which kept him on the...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Caleb Love records new career high as Tar Heels lose to Alabama

The North Carolina Tar Heels have now lost two-straight games, falling to Alabama in four overtimes on Sunday, just two days after losing to Iowa State. It wasn’t the Phil Knight Invitational performance the team was hoping for going out to Portland and there was some sluggish play at times. During Sunday’s loss, it certainly felt like UNC was going to go as far as Caleb Love was going to take them. Despite the loss, Love finished with a career-high 34 points but the Tar Heels fell short. Love put up 36 shots in the game, making 13 from the field but...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

178K+
Followers
235K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy