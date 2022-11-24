Christian Wood: 'I'm enjoying my time here. I love playing for Dallas'

Brad Townsend: Wood smiled when I asked if he should start: “I think I’m gonna just keep that that personal opinion to myself. But what I can say is I’m enjoying my time here. I love playing for Dallas. These guys, they support me. they pick me up when I have bad games. Things are going great”

Source: Twitter @townbrad

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Christian Wood’s 26 tonight was his 7th game of 20+. That’s the 2nd most in the NBA behind the Pacers Bennedict Mathurin. The 32 minutes were the most he’s played in any game, after the 17 vs DEN were the fewest. – 12:00 AM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Amid blowout in Boston, did Christian Wood convince Jason Kidd it’s time to start him? dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 11:11 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Christian Wood off the bench:

26 PTS

12 REB

10-14 FG

Season high 34 minutes. pic.twitter.com/OswskuapO2 – 9:56 PM

Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA

Mavs sure take a while to remember they can use Christian Wood in the pick and roll. – 9:48 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

The Celtics have chosen to live with Christian Wood post-ups all game. He’s had some success down there too but they keep letting guards play him 1-on-1 with no help. – 9:34 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

What a mixed bag game from Christian Wood so far. Up-and-down by the possession. – 8:17 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Twice since he’s coming in, Sam Hauser has held strong against Christian Wood on post-ups.

Hauser isn’t the bad defender people think he is. He’s not a great defender, but he’s solid. – 8:07 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Mavericks at Celtics – TD Garden – November 23, 2022 – Starters

Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford

Dallas – Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie, Reggie Bullock, Dorian Finney-Smith, Christian Wood

OUT: Boston: R. Williams, Gallinari Dallas: Kleber pic.twitter.com/QTSiwLS8qk – 7:17 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

From @KSherringtonDMN:

Why Mavericks’ usage of Christian Wood, JaVale McGee could hint at chemistry issues dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 9:58 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Christian Wood this season:

16.6 PPG

7.5 RPG

57.3 FG%

43.2 3P%

Most PPG by a player with under 25 MPG. pic.twitter.com/1icRuPZ61I – 3:06 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Christian Wood and Mavs fans wonder why he isn’t playing more: Jason Kidd responds dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 7:04 PM

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

Christian Wood busy draining threes after today’s practice. @Dallas Mavericks pic.twitter.com/LKIcXrw3OB – 3:12 PM

Tim MacMahon: A footnote from the Mavs’ bizarre loss to the Nuggets: Christian Wood played a season-low 17 minutes. Wood: “I would love to play more. I’ve voiced that several times, but I just play my role.” -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / November 21, 2022

Dallas Mavericks PR: Christian Wood (left knee sprain) will be available for tonight’s game against the Trail Blazers. Dāvis Bertāns (right knee effusion) will remain out. -via Twitter @MavsPR / November 12, 2022

Callie Caplan: Mavs say Christian Wood (left knee sprain) is probable for tomorrow night’s game against the Trail Blazers. Mavs went 0-2 without Wood in this back to back, and Jason Kidd lamented not having him as another option to run the offense through. -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / November 11, 2022