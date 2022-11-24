Read full article on original website
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers left Sunday night's game at Philadelphia in the third quarter with what was initially called an oblique injury but later clarified to be a rib injury.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars held on to beat the Baltimore Ravens 28-27 when Justin Tucker missed a 67-yard field goal try on the last play. Trevor Lawrence connected with Marvin Jones for a 10-yard touchdown with 14 seconds remaining and hit Zay Jones for a gutsy 2-point conversion to give the Jaguars the lead. But Jacksonville squibbed the kickoff and gave Baltimore and Tucker a chance. His attempt at breaking by 1 yard his own record for the longest field goal in NFL history came up a few yards shy of the crossbar. Lawrence threw for 321 yards and three touchdowns.
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco forced two fumbles from Alvin Kamara to become the first team in nearly 21 years to hold New Orleans scoreless and the 49ers beat the Saints 13-0 for their fourth straight win. The Niners set the tone on defense from the opening drive, when Fred Warner forced a fumble by Kamara that he recovered. They didn’t let up from there. They stopped the Saints near the goal line twice in the second half, including another fumble by Kamara. New Orleans had the longest active scoring streak and fourth longest in NFL history at 332 games since being blanked by San Francisco in the 2001 finale.
Tracking the good, the bad and the ugly from the Jaguars’ 28-27 win over the Baltimore Ravens at TIAA Bank Field. Up: Feeling of exhilaration – It's been a long time since the Jaguars pulled out a meaningful, last-second victory to celebrate with their fan base. Trevor Lawrence leading a 75-yard TD drive, then hitting Zay Jones on a 2-point PAT that won the game with 14 seconds remaining was a rare feat. ...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are not among the NFL’s highest-scoring teams. They have been one of the league’s best in scoring touchdowns inside the red zone thanks to two-time NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry. Until Sunday. The Titans snapped a two-game winning streak with a 20-16 loss to the defending AFC champion Bengals. They settled for too many field-goal attempts and couldn’t score even a single touchdown inside the Cincinnati 20. Henry called the lack of red zone success frustrating. The Titans came into this game off their best offensive performance this season. Their coordinator called the offense while facing charges of speeding and driving under the influence for an arrest hours after that win in Green Bay.
MIAMI (AP) — NFL free agent Odell Beckham Jr. was removed by police from an aircraft before takeoff at Miami International Airport after officials said he failed to respond to requests to buckle his seatbelt and appeared to be unconscious, police and airline officials said Sunday. “Fearing that Mr....
The former BYU and Virginia coach has spent this season away from the sidelines. Could he make a return in Pac-12 country?
Williams was in Tallahassee for another multi-day unofficial visit over the weekend.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — LeBron James scored 21 points in his return from a five-game absence, Anthony Davis had 25 points and 15 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the San Antonio Spurs 105-94 on Friday night for their first road victory of the season. James wasted no time returning to form following a strained left adductor, hitting a 16-foot jumper 17 seconds in for the game’s first points. James was 8 for 17 from the field and had eight rebounds and five assists. San Antonio lost its seventh straight, the second-longest losing streak in the NBA this season. The Spurs have lost 13 of 14 after a 5-2 start. The teams will meet again in San Antonio on Saturday night.
Draymond Green was upset about a technical foul he received late in Sunday's win for stepping onto the court; Stephen Curry picked up one less than one minute later in support.
