Josh Archibald posted two points for the Penguins Friday, scoring one goal and adding one assist in a 4-1 win over the Flyers. Archibald has picked points in just four of his last 11 games for the Penguins, posting a 0.45 point per game (three goals, two assists) in that span as more of a defensive specialist as part of head coach Mike Sullivan's forward group. The 30-year-old can be left off rosters for the time being, posting just six points (four goals, two assists) in 20 games so far this season.

1 DAY AGO