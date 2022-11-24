ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New subvariants, family gatherings may bring more Covid-19 after holiday, but experts don't expect severe surge

By Brenda Goodman, CNN
wevv.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

China’s State Broadcaster Blurs Out Maskless World Cup Fans as Local COVID Protests Grow

As protests against COVID restrictions continue to spread across China, the country’s state broadcaster has taken to censoring images of maskless crowds at the 2022 World Cup. During Sunday’s World Cup group game between Japan and Costa Rica, the sports channel of China’s state broadcaster CCTV replaced shots of maskless fans in the stadium in favor of images of players and officials, according to the South China Morning Post. CCTV Sports was also reported to have cut crowd scenes from coverage of the game between Australia and Tunisia.More from The Hollywood ReporterFilmmaker Reza Dormishian Barred From Leaving Iran Because of Protest...
Reuters

What people are saying about the COVID-19 protests in China

Nov 28 (Reuters) - As anger over China's strict COVID-19 policy intensifies, residents in some major cities took to the streets at the weekend, clashing with police over restrictions that have taken a heavy toll on the economy and people's freedoms.
New Hampshire Bulletin

Amid a major federal investment in electric cars, it’s time for states to step up, advocates say

For years, electric vehicles posed something of a chicken-and-egg problem.  Mass adoption, seen as critical to cutting the largest single source of U.S. carbon emissions, couldn’t happen until the infrastructure to allow drivers to recharge wherever they were heading was in place. And those charging stations weren’t coming until more drivers switched to plug-in electric […] The post Amid a major federal investment in electric cars, it’s time for states to step up, advocates say appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy