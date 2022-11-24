Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
House of Horror - Boys Stabbed to Death in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Two Children Were Stabbed To Death, Police Arrested the MotherAbdul GhaniBronx, NY
Female Cyclist Brutally Dragged And Killed By a Hit-And-Run Tractor-Trailer At Liberty Avenue QueensAbdul GhaniQueens, NY
The richest woman in New York is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Related
Taylor Swift Flaunts Cleavage In Daring Bodysuit And See-Through Bejeweled Skirt At MTV EMAs
Taylor Swift shut down the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards in a fierce dress in Düsseldorf, Germany. Swift, who hasn't attended the awards show since 2012 when she performed We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together in a circus-themed presentation, returned with another show stopper and all we can say is that dress is the bomb.
Meet a Taylor Swift fan who regrets paying $5,500 for resale tickets: 'I'm embarrassed I did it, I regret it, and I kind of just wish I had a nosebleed ticket'
Paige, a Swiftie for 15 years, was excited to see Taylor Swift live for the first time. Now she feels like it's a "dirty ticket."
Taylor Swift says it 'really pisses me off' that her fans 'feel like they went through several bear attacks' trying to get Eras Tour tickets from Ticketmaster
On Thursday, Ticketmaster announced that the general sale for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour would be canceled after they oversold presale tickets.
Meet a Taylor Swift fan who bought 6 $500 tickets for herself and her friends and plans to buy even more
Kasey Reiter took two days off of work and spent more than 13 hours on Ticketmaster trying to snag the coveted tickets, she told Insider.
Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively’s Kids Didn’t Know ‘Aunt’ Taylor Swift Was Famous: They Just Thought She Was ‘Family’
“We are having a Taylor Swift Midnights dance party right after this. It’s Sunday,” Ryan Reynolds said during the Nov. 7 episode of SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show. Host Jess Cagle asked how Ryan, 46, and Blake Lively‘s daughters – Inez, Betty, and James Reynolds – reacted to Taylor Swift’s new album, in reference to Blake, 35, and Ryan’s friendship with the “Anti-Hero” singer. “We’re headed straight to the porch where we’re doing a, a full dance number set to Midnights… swear words included,” said the Spirited star.
Stereogum
Live Nation On Taylor Swift Ticket Debacle: She’s The Problem, It’s Her
Ticketmaster crashed and queues lasted for hours when tickets for Taylor Swift’s stadium tour went on sale Tuesday. This led to lots of angry Swifties and calls from various lawmakers to break up Ticketmaster and investigate the merger between the ticketing platform and concert promoter Live Nation. Now Live Nation has responded.
Taylor Swift’s Ticket Promoter Now Pointing The Finger After Getting Asked About Ticketmaster Use
A ticket promoter for Taylor Swift pointed the finger elsewhere after being criticized for using Ticketmaster for the singer's Era's tour.
Taylor Swift just dropped the hammer on Ticketmaster
Taylor Swift has addressed the dramatic fiasco that unfolded this week between Swifties and Ticketmaster - and she's pointing the finger. On Friday, Swift, 32, released a statement via her Instagram Story."It goes without saying that I'm extremely protective of my fans," Swift began her statement. "It's really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties." Her statement comes after fans pressured both Swift and Ticketmaster to remedy the situation that caused millions of fans to miss out on tickets to Swift's Eras Tour. She explained that it was "excruciating" for her to "watch mistakes...
Taylor Swift Dazzles In Sheer Bejeweled Skirt At MTV EMAs Before Winning Best Artist & Video: Photos
Taylor Swift sent her legion of fans in a frenzy when she took over the red carpet at the 2022 MTV EMAs! The pop icon surprised Swifties with her appearance at the Nov. 13 awards event in Düsseldorf, Germany, as she was previously not announced to be in the lineup. Taylor caused even more of a commotion by showing up in an absolutely stunning ensemble!
Adele In Tears As She Performs 1st Las Vegas Residency Show After Postponement: Watch
Adele‘s residency in Las Vegas, NV has officially begun and it was every bit as special as fans hoped for. The talented singer, 34, took the stage at Caesars Palace Colosseum on Friday night for the first show, and reportedly shared tears, fears, and more with her fans. She admitted to being “so scared and nervous” about the big concert moment in her career, at one point in the show, according to TMZ, and left concertgoers in awe with her epic voice.
guitar.com
Nikki Sixx incurs the wrath of Swifties after accusing Taylor Swift of “whining”
Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx has recently landed himself in hot water with the fanbase of mega popstar Taylor Swift after he accused the singer of always “whining about something new”. Last week, general sales to Swift’s 2023 ‘Eras Tour’ were cancelled following a chaotic presale...
Elle
Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Gave a Subtle, Sneaky Look Into Their Life Together
Olivia Rodrigo Sings Taylor Swift, No Doubt & "drivers license" in a Game of Song Association Olivia Rodrigo Sings Taylor Swift, No Doubt & "drivers license" in a Game of Song Association. Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn keep their relationship very private, but they occasionally offer a small glimpse into...
Adele says first night of postponed Vegas residency looks ‘just how I imagined’
Adele said her Las Vegas residency show was “perfect” and “looked just like how I imagined” as she kicked off the first night of her postponed run.The singer became emotional as she thanked fans for “coming back to me” as she opened the show at The Colosseum venue at the Caesars Palace hotel.She received a standing ovation as she took to the stage, but told fans that she ought to be the one giving them one instead.“Thank you so much for coming back to me,” she told them.“It looks just like I imagined it would, it’s just perfect, thank you.”In...
Harry Styles collaboration would be a 'dream' for country artist Shania Twain
Harry Styles and Shania Twain shared the stage at Coachella in April and the country singer said she would like to collaborate with the former One Direction member on some music in the future. During Styles' Coachella set, Twain joined him on stage and the two sang a duet of...
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tells pissed-off Swifties to demand the Justice Department break up Ticketmaster after Taylor Swift tickets debacle
Ticketmaster cancelled its general sale for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour on Thursday, prompting outcry. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez urged fans to "take action" on the "Ticketmaster monopoly." Lawmakers have previously called for the Justice Department to investigated the company. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez urged Taylor Swift fans to tell the Department of...
SFGate
Better Than Revenge: Swifties Help Expose Ticketmaster’s Monopoly
“There’s no nice way to tell 10 million Swifties, ‘There are no tickets,’” said Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino a day after the company’s colossal failure to deliver Taylor Swift tickets to fans who hoped to see her Eras Tour. He added: “So they do what they do and they go to social, and we deal with that every day.”
Ticketmaster cancels general ticket sale for Taylor Swift tour after 'extraordinarily high demands'
Saying goodbye to the chance of getting Taylor Swift tickets is "Death By A Thousand Cuts" for some fans – Ticketmaster announced Thursday it had canceled a scheduled general public ticket sale for the pop star's upcoming Eras tour. "Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient...
The Rise of Celeb Children Publicly Slamming Their Parents
Is social media to blame for the surge in celebrity children calling out their parents? We asked experts for the truth behind famous family feuds.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
119K+
Post
1049M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0