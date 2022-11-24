ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

HollywoodLife

Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively’s Kids Didn’t Know ‘Aunt’ Taylor Swift Was Famous: They Just Thought She Was ‘Family’

“We are having a Taylor Swift Midnights dance party right after this. It’s Sunday,” Ryan Reynolds said during the Nov. 7 episode of SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show. Host Jess Cagle asked how Ryan, 46, and Blake Lively‘s daughters – Inez, Betty, and James Reynolds – reacted to Taylor Swift’s new album, in reference to Blake, 35, and Ryan’s friendship with the “Anti-Hero” singer. “We’re headed straight to the porch where we’re doing a, a full dance number set to Midnights… swear words included,” said the Spirited star.
Stereogum

Live Nation On Taylor Swift Ticket Debacle: She’s The Problem, It’s Her

Ticketmaster crashed and queues lasted for hours when tickets for Taylor Swift’s stadium tour went on sale Tuesday. This led to lots of angry Swifties and calls from various lawmakers to break up Ticketmaster and investigate the merger between the ticketing platform and concert promoter Live Nation. Now Live Nation has responded.
Indy100

Taylor Swift just dropped the hammer on Ticketmaster

Taylor Swift has addressed the dramatic fiasco that unfolded this week between Swifties and Ticketmaster - and she's pointing the finger. On Friday, Swift, 32, released a statement via her Instagram Story."It goes without saying that I'm extremely protective of my fans," Swift began her statement. "It's really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties." Her statement comes after fans pressured both Swift and Ticketmaster to remedy the situation that caused millions of fans to miss out on tickets to Swift's Eras Tour. She explained that it was "excruciating" for her to "watch mistakes...
HollywoodLife

Adele In Tears As She Performs 1st Las Vegas Residency Show After Postponement: Watch

Adele‘s residency in Las Vegas, NV has officially begun and it was every bit as special as fans hoped for. The talented singer, 34, took the stage at Caesars Palace Colosseum on Friday night for the first show, and reportedly shared tears, fears, and more with her fans. She admitted to being “so scared and nervous” about the big concert moment in her career, at one point in the show, according to TMZ, and left concertgoers in awe with her epic voice.
The Independent

Adele says first night of postponed Vegas residency looks ‘just how I imagined’

Adele said her Las Vegas residency show was “perfect” and “looked just like how I imagined” as she kicked off the first night of her postponed run.The singer became emotional as she thanked fans for “coming back to me” as she opened the show at The Colosseum venue at the Caesars Palace hotel.She received a standing ovation as she took to the stage, but told fans that she ought to be the one giving them one instead.“Thank you so much for coming back to me,” she told them.“It looks just like I imagined it would, it’s just perfect, thank you.”In...
Business Insider

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tells pissed-off Swifties to demand the Justice Department break up Ticketmaster after Taylor Swift tickets debacle

Ticketmaster cancelled its general sale for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour on Thursday, prompting outcry. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez urged fans to "take action" on the "Ticketmaster monopoly." Lawmakers have previously called for the Justice Department to investigated the company. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez urged Taylor Swift fans to tell the Department of...
SFGate

Better Than Revenge: Swifties Help Expose Ticketmaster’s Monopoly

“There’s no nice way to tell 10 million Swifties, ‘There are no tickets,’” said Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino a day after the company’s colossal failure to deliver Taylor Swift tickets to fans who hoped to see her Eras Tour. He added: “So they do what they do and they go to social, and we deal with that every day.”
Newsweek

Newsweek

