Wapakoneta, OH

Central Catholic football to face vaunted pass attack in Division II semifinals

By Steve Junga / The Blade
 3 days ago

Now that Central Catholic has put its previous playoff thorn in the rear-view mirror with a Division II regional final victory over Avon last week , the Fighting Irish take on a whole new challenge in Friday's state semifinals.

The fifth-ranked Irish (13-1) – winners of 13 straight games after a 23-20 season-opening loss at top-ranked defending D-I state champion Lakewood St. Edward – will face eighth-ranked Kings Mills Kings (13-1) at Wapakoneta's Mercy Health Wapak Ford Field.

The Central Catholic-Kings winner advances to the Division II state championship game Thursday, Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m. at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. The opponent will be the winner of Friday's other semifinal between second-ranked Akron Hoban (13-1) and third-ranked Massillon Washington (12-1) at the University of Akron.

KINGS BY THE NUMBERS

302.9: Passing yards per game.

20.6: WR Michael Mussari yards per catch.

9.3: QB Will Kocher passing TD per attempt.

82.1: Rushing yards allowed per game.

27: Total interceptions by defense (1.9 per game).

Source: eccsports.com

Avon had beaten the Irish in three of four previous postseason matchups.

This is Central Catholic's eighth trip to the state final four under 23rd-year coach Greg Dempsey. It will be Central's first meeting with the Knights, who present a whole new look for the Irish defense.

Kings, which has advanced to a state semifinal for the first time in its 17th trip to the postseason, is a full-fledged spread offense. The Knights occasionally line up one back along with 6-foot-2, 205-pound senior quarterback Will Kocher, but often operate with an empty backfield.

Kocher has completed 272 of his 419 passes for 4,173 yards and 45 touchdowns in 14 games, with 12 interceptions. A true dual-threat QB, Kocher has also run 141 times for 716 yards and 13 TDS.

“The quarterback is the straw that stirs the drink of their offense,” Dempsey said. “He's a heck of a player.”

“...We'll probably try to change him up and keep him off rhythm. But, it's like facing an option team. They have all the answers to what people have tried to do against them.”

Kocher's top receiver is 6-1, 170-pound wideout Michael Mussari, who has 75 catches for 1,543 yards and 26 touchdowns.

“He's a stud,” Dempsey said of Mussari. “He is a heck of a wide receiver. He's a great route runner, has got great hands, great ball skills, and great speed. He is as complete a receiver as you're going to face.

But, the Knights have other capable targets in receivers Jake Cameron (65 catches, 1,032 yards, 8 TD) and Nate Lyman (30 catches, 608 yards, 5 TD), and running back Jay Holubetz (57 catches, 443 yards, 2 TD).

The Knights have outscored opponents 39.0 to 15.4 per game, and advanced with a 46-42 shootout win over equally pass-dominated Cincinnati Anderson last Friday.

“There were 16 starters last year as juniors,” Kings coach Alex Garvin said following last week’s win. “They knew we had unfinished business, and so far this year they've been stacking good day after good day trying to execute and it's working so far.”

Central Catholic hopes to keep the Knights off-balance.

“It's going to come down to one-on-one plays sometimes,” Dempsey said, “and that could be on a deep ball or a tackle in the open field. If the quarterback starts running, that kind of opens up the whole world for them.”

The big get-over-the-hump game for Kings was its 23-16 Region 8 semifinal win over fellow Eastern Cincinnati Conference member Cincinnati Winton Woods, the top-ranked defending D-II state champion.

The Warriors had edged the Knights 28-23 in Week 7 in a game that ultimately decided the ECC title. Kings had previously been ousted from the playoffs by Winton Woods in 2008, 2013, 2020, and 2021.

Thus, presumably, facing Central Catholic will not come with any great trepidation for the Knights.

“They score 40-plus points on a regular basis, and they do it differently than how most people do it,” Dempsey said. “That's all concerning stuff. We have to change our mindset really quickly this week from an Avon team that can also do a lot, to a completely different animal with what we're dealing with this week.”

Central Catholic counters with its overall mix of balanced offense and defense, as well as solid special teams play .

Senior quarterback Ty'Waun Clark is 134 of 196 passing for 1,806 yards and 19 touchdowns, and has rushed 118 times for 730 yards and 11 scores.

His classmate, running back Chris Edmonds, has carried 260 times for 1,926 yards and 31 TDS, and his backup, Marquan Braswellm, has 54 rushes for 508 yards and six scores.

Clark's most frequent targets have been Durye'a Hall (36 catches, 594 yards, 7 TD), Javon Murphy (38 catches, 512 yards, 6 TD), and Mekhi Warren (27 catches, 276 yards, 2 TD). He has more recently gone to University of Toledo commit Braden Awls , a full-time safety who has 16 catches for 243 yards and four touchdowns.

Central Catholic’s offense operates behind an offensive line that averages 6-foot-2 and 297 pounds per player.

The Irish defense is led up front by linemen Michael Cannings, Tyler Jackson, Ronald Collins, and DeAndre Ellis. Cody Schuberg and Ramon Foster compose the linebacking corps, and the secondary includes Awls, fellow safeties Braiden Vargas and R.J. Maddox, and cornerbacks Marvon Greenlee and Jayden Barnes.

Senior place-kicker Brian Bishop, who never played football before this season, is 70 of 73 on extra points, 5-for-6 on field goals, and has sent half (46 of 92) of his kickoffs for touchbacks. Punter Winston Delp is averaging 33 yards a kick.

“The last two weeks we've played really good football, and it's because we started out fast,” Dempsey said. “We've started well on defense and on offense. When you start out fast, you've got a chance for momentum to build.

“So, don't dig a hole that you can't dig yourself out of.”

