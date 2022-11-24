PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts ran and ran and he ran so much that Green Bay couldn’t catch him as he raced his way into Philadelphia’s record book. Hurts outran the Packers and he eclipsed all the other fleet-footed Pro Bowl quarterbacks in Eagles’ history. Better than Randall Cunningham, better than Donovan McNabb, better than even Michael Vick. “I have a ton of respect for them and their support,” Hurts said about the QBs. “They don’t even know how they’ve affected me, impacted me in my time here. It’s an understatement to say how I appreciate them, because I do. They guided me in more ways than they even know.” Hurts ran for 157 yards to set an Eagles record for a quarterback, he also threw for 153 yards and two touchdowns and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers injured his ribs in Philadelphia’s 40-33 victory over Green Bay on Sunday night.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 24 MINUTES AGO