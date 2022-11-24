Read full article on original website
Packers’ Rodgers suffers injured ribs in loss to Eagles
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aaron Rodgers kept bending, wincing, the Green Bay star and reigning NFL MVP openly in pain. Rodgers was forced out by injuries in a loss to the Eagles. He's not ready to wave the white flag on the season. "As long as we are mathematically...
Hurts, Eagles run past Packers 40-33; Rodgers hurt
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts ran and ran and he ran so much that Green Bay couldn’t catch him as he raced his way into Philadelphia’s record book. Hurts outran the Packers and he eclipsed all the other fleet-footed Pro Bowl quarterbacks in Eagles’ history. Better than Randall Cunningham, better than Donovan McNabb, better than even Michael Vick. “I have a ton of respect for them and their support,” Hurts said about the QBs. “They don’t even know how they’ve affected me, impacted me in my time here. It’s an understatement to say how I appreciate them, because I do. They guided me in more ways than they even know.” Hurts ran for 157 yards to set an Eagles record for a quarterback, he also threw for 153 yards and two touchdowns and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers injured his ribs in Philadelphia’s 40-33 victory over Green Bay on Sunday night.
Bears Matt Eberflus Is Handling The Five-Game Losing Streak Well
The loss to the Jets was the Bears' fifth-straight but the head coach isn't worried.
Raiders' Josh Jacobs caps 300-yard game with walk-off TD in OT
Raiders RB Josh Jacobs set franchise records for all-purpose (303) and rushing yards (229) in Sunday's win over the Seahawks, including the clinching 86-yard TD run in overtime.
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, November 28, 2022
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
