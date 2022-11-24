Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
foxla.com
LA philanthropist seeking to find cure for addiction
LOS ANGELES - If there is a cure for addiction… a Los Angeles philanthropist, Nancy Davis, is hoping to find it. She co-founded the non-profit Cure Addiction Now (CAN) with her late son Jason Davis. CAN is funding nine different studies and held a forum of experts in September...
Cooper Steinhauser was born 15 weeks early. After his death, his parents turned grief into action
“We just kept thinking, we have to keep doing things in his name,” said Haley Steinhauser, Cooper’s mother. “This felt like the right way to do that.” The post Cooper Steinhauser was born 15 weeks early. After his death, his parents turned grief into action appeared first on Long Beach Post.
anash.org
Wedding: Pinson – Wolfe
The Wedding of Yisroel Pinson of Los Angeles, CA, and Sara Wolfe of Crown Heights took place Monday night at Razag Ballroom.
outlooknewspapers.com
Experience the Magic of Christmas at Aldik Home
More than ever before, the magic of Christmas is a welcome relief. If you didn’t already know, there is a full-blown winter wonderland right here in Los Angeles at Aldik Home. For 70 years, Aldik Home has been putting together jaw-dropping displays of beautiful Christmas decor. Aldik displays thousands...
nomadlawyer.org
Laguna Beach : Vacations Never Like Before
Whether you’re just looking for a beach getaway, or you’re an avid beachgoer, It is a great place to spend some time. This little town is just north of Panama City Beach, and is less crowded than the more popular destination. It’s also less developed, so you’ll find a lot of natural beauty and less commercialization.
foxla.com
Dad of Blaze Bernstein, college student killed in apparent hate crime, explains how giving is key to happiness
The holidays are seen as a time of giving and one Orange County dad says that is the key to happiness. FOX 11 was joined by Gideon Bernstein, whose son was murdered in an apparent hate crime, to share how he finds happiness during a time of grief. We've profiled...
Walton Goggins Shares His Five Favorite L.A. Spots for Holiday Drinks
Walton Goggins is having a busy winter. The versatile leading man is filming a live-action adaptation of the hit video game Fallout, set to stream next year on Amazon Prime. Earlier in the year, he worked on the upcoming third season of HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones. And he just announced the launch of an equity crowdfunding round for Mulholland Distilling, the premium line of craft spirits he founded in 2017 with longtime friend and cinematographer Matthew Alper. In other words, he could really use a drink. Thankfully for him, this season happens to be the actor’s favorite time to grab a...
foxla.com
Remembering child foster care and adoption advocate Naehi Wong
Taking a moment to pay final respects to a member of our greater Wednesday's Child foster care and adoption family. Naehi Wong, the wife of our longtime coordinator, Will Wong, was laid to rest Tuesday. A memorial service was held in La Crescenta after she lost a courageous battle with...
Shoppers support favorite artists at Laguna Beach's Sawdust Art Festival for Small Business Saturday
Hundreds of shoppers opted to buy local to celebrate Small Business Saturday, a day that encourages people to help independent and locally owned businesses gain a share of the holiday shopping rush.
nomadlawyer.org
Costa Mesa: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Costa Mesa, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Costa Mesa California. Located in Orange County, Costa Mesa has a variety of fun things to do. It is located between Los Angeles and San Diego. In addition to a variety of beach towns, Costa Mesa is home to many parks, restaurants and cultural attractions.
Best Things To Do This Thanksgiving Weekend In Los Angeles And SoCal: Nov. 25 - 27
Celebrate the holiday season on Holiday Road or at the Lighting of the Bay. Watch The Nutcracker — performed by puppets. Catch The Three Stooges on the big screen. Add to your vinyl collection with Record Store Day’s Black Friday releases.
foxla.com
LAPD officer, his wife both diagnosed with stage-4 cancer; Help needed for their 2 young kids
LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles Police Department officer and his wife are both battling stage-4 cancer, and both were diagnosed with the disease just weeks apart. Motor Officer Michael Tomelloso and his wife, Laura, were both diagnosed in February 2022. The couple has two young children, Mike Jr., 14, and Matthew, 10.
4kids.com
Best Places to See Holiday and Christmas Lights in Los Angeles with Kids
Get everyone together and celebrate the holiday season with a visit to some magical attractions and festive events to see dazzling Christmas lights in Los Angeles!. Christmas cheer comes alive when festive events and holiday lights start rising in almost every corner of Los Angeles. Nothing can put you in a holiday mood more than the glittering lights and twinkling trees that light up your spirits and smiles. And while Los Angeles may not have the winter weather charm, they do a fantastic job of making its sunny warm weather feel like having a white Christmas. Kids are undoubtedly excited to visit their favorite spot, wander through the dazzling displays of color, light, and sound, and have a mesmerizing experience this yuletide season!
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
December 10th: Great Park Pajama Drive-In Movie Night
The family-friendly holiday movie, Home Alone, will be screened. Families are welcome to bring their own snacks, or purchase tasty treats from the gourmet food trucks that will be parked onsite. Irvine families will be admitted for free with a non-perishable food donation for the Orange County Food Bank. Space...
NBC Los Angeles
Irvine Illuminated: ‘Hikari — A Festival of Lights' at Tanaka Farms
"Loosely translated, 'Hikari' means 'shine' in Japanese," shares the Tanaka Farms team, a beautiful experiential quality that is sought by so many as the holidays grow near. We're looking for a bit of Hikari, or shine, in our friendships, in our adventures, in the music we enjoy and gifts we share.
Los Angeles dog named ‘World’s Oldest’ by Guinness World Records
A California dog is now believed to be the “World’s Oldest,” according to Guinness World Records. Gino, a 22-year-old Chihuahua from Los Angeles, was verified to be the oldest living dog on Nov. 15. He was born on Sept. 24, 2000. Alex Wolf, then a college sophomore, adopted Gino from the Humane Society of Boulder […]
topshelfmusicmag.com
Save Ferris turned House of Blues into a skanking, moshing, and hopping zone
On November 18, 2022, Orange County welcomed back their very own Save Ferris to the House of Blues in Anaheim, and it was a glorious night! Charged up by the awesome opening acts The Inciters and La Probeska (OMG I cannot wait to see them again live and cover one of their shows someday!), the crowd was primed and ready for some timeless ska music and to dance, sing, and get a little rowdy. A little foreshadowing, Save Ferris brought it, and we sang until our voices gave out and we danced our asses off!
Local history: The story of Long Beach’s ‘bridge to nowhere’
For three and a half years, there were no roads leading to the J.H. Davies Bridge. Mocking headlines ensued: including “Million-Dollar Seagull Roost Gathers Guano.” The post Local history: The story of Long Beach’s ‘bridge to nowhere’ appeared first on Long Beach Post.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Long Beach, CA
Long Beach, California, is virtually on everyone's travel bucket list. There are dozens of reasons to spend your weekend or short vacation in this gorgeous California coastal city. Located in Los Angeles County, Long Beach is renowned for its long stretch of white sand beaches and lively neighborhood full of...
orangejuiceblog.com
Unchastened: Disney Buys Anaheim Elections AGAIN.
At the last Council meeting, I congratulated Trevor O’Neil and Gloria Ma’ae for making it possible this year for Disney – ONCE AGAIN – to buy Anaheim’s Council Elections – which Trevor and Gloria accomplished by defeating Dr. Jose Moreno’s Campaign Finance Reform ordinance on July 12. (And once again, I must thank Councilmen Steve Faessel and Avelino Valencia for supporting that ordinance, hall passes or not. It seemed like they both believed in it.)
Comments / 0