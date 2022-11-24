ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Clemente, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

LA philanthropist seeking to find cure for addiction

LOS ANGELES - If there is a cure for addiction… a Los Angeles philanthropist, Nancy Davis, is hoping to find it. She co-founded the non-profit Cure Addiction Now (CAN) with her late son Jason Davis. CAN is funding nine different studies and held a forum of experts in September...
LOS ANGELES, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Experience the Magic of Christmas at Aldik Home

More than ever before, the magic of Christmas is a welcome relief. If you didn’t already know, there is a full-blown winter wonderland right here in Los Angeles at Aldik Home. For 70 years, Aldik Home has been putting together jaw-dropping displays of beautiful Christmas decor. Aldik displays thousands...
LOS ANGELES, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Laguna Beach : Vacations Never Like Before

Whether you’re just looking for a beach getaway, or you’re an avid beachgoer, It is a great place to spend some time. This little town is just north of Panama City Beach, and is less crowded than the more popular destination. It’s also less developed, so you’ll find a lot of natural beauty and less commercialization.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Walton Goggins Shares His Five Favorite L.A. Spots for Holiday Drinks

Walton Goggins is having a busy winter. The versatile leading man is filming a live-action adaptation of the hit video game Fallout, set to stream next year on Amazon Prime. Earlier in the year, he worked on the upcoming third season of HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones. And he just announced the launch of an equity crowdfunding round for Mulholland Distilling, the premium line of craft spirits he founded in 2017 with longtime friend and cinematographer Matthew Alper. In other words, he could really use a drink. Thankfully for him, this season happens to be the actor’s favorite time to grab a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Costa Mesa: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Costa Mesa, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Costa Mesa California. Located in Orange County, Costa Mesa has a variety of fun things to do. It is located between Los Angeles and San Diego. In addition to a variety of beach towns, Costa Mesa is home to many parks, restaurants and cultural attractions.
COSTA MESA, CA
4kids.com

Best Places to See Holiday and Christmas Lights in Los Angeles with Kids

Get everyone together and celebrate the holiday season with a visit to some magical attractions and festive events to see dazzling Christmas lights in Los Angeles!. Christmas cheer comes alive when festive events and holiday lights start rising in almost every corner of Los Angeles. Nothing can put you in a holiday mood more than the glittering lights and twinkling trees that light up your spirits and smiles. And while Los Angeles may not have the winter weather charm, they do a fantastic job of making its sunny warm weather feel like having a white Christmas. Kids are undoubtedly excited to visit their favorite spot, wander through the dazzling displays of color, light, and sound, and have a mesmerizing experience this yuletide season!
LOS ANGELES, CA
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org

December 10th: Great Park Pajama Drive-In Movie Night

The family-friendly holiday movie, Home Alone, will be screened. Families are welcome to bring their own snacks, or purchase tasty treats from the gourmet food trucks that will be parked onsite. Irvine families will be admitted for free with a non-perishable food donation for the Orange County Food Bank. Space...
NBC Los Angeles

Irvine Illuminated: ‘Hikari — A Festival of Lights' at Tanaka Farms

"Loosely translated, 'Hikari' means 'shine' in Japanese," shares the Tanaka Farms team, a beautiful experiential quality that is sought by so many as the holidays grow near. We're looking for a bit of Hikari, or shine, in our friendships, in our adventures, in the music we enjoy and gifts we share.
IRVINE, CA
topshelfmusicmag.com

Save Ferris turned House of Blues into a skanking, moshing, and hopping zone

On November 18, 2022, Orange County welcomed back their very own Save Ferris to the House of Blues in Anaheim, and it was a glorious night! Charged up by the awesome opening acts The Inciters and La Probeska (OMG I cannot wait to see them again live and cover one of their shows someday!), the crowd was primed and ready for some timeless ska music and to dance, sing, and get a little rowdy. A little foreshadowing, Save Ferris brought it, and we sang until our voices gave out and we danced our asses off!
ANAHEIM, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Long Beach, CA

Long Beach, California, is virtually on everyone's travel bucket list. There are dozens of reasons to spend your weekend or short vacation in this gorgeous California coastal city. Located in Los Angeles County, Long Beach is renowned for its long stretch of white sand beaches and lively neighborhood full of...
LONG BEACH, CA
orangejuiceblog.com

Unchastened: Disney Buys Anaheim Elections AGAIN.

At the last Council meeting, I congratulated Trevor O’Neil and Gloria Ma’ae for making it possible this year for Disney – ONCE AGAIN – to buy Anaheim’s Council Elections – which Trevor and Gloria accomplished by defeating Dr. Jose Moreno’s Campaign Finance Reform ordinance on July 12. (And once again, I must thank Councilmen Steve Faessel and Avelino Valencia for supporting that ordinance, hall passes or not. It seemed like they both believed in it.)
ANAHEIM, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy