This week in crypto: Binance’s $1 billion recovery fund already has contributors
Jump Crypto, Polygon Ventures, and Justin Sun have indicated the desire to contribute to Binance’s recovery fund. Genesis could file for bankruptcy if it fails to get funding as FTX’s collapse continues to affect more companies. Cardano’s algorithmic stablecoin will go live in 2023. Binance’s $1 billion...
How bullish is RavenCoin after the Binance news?
RavenCoin recovered slightly after Binance Pool support. The cryptocurrency trades in a descending trendline. RVN could fall further, although technical indicators have slightly improved. Ravencoin (RVN/USD) traded at $0.022 at press time after a slight correction. The cryptocurrency had developed some bullish signs previously, jumping from a low of $0.020...
FTX’s failure is not a harbinger of crypto: Gavin Wood
Gavin Wood co-founded Ethereum, Polkadot and Parity Technologies among other top crypto platforms. He says FTX’s implosion offers a chance for crypto to go for “decentralised, trust-free technology.”. Wood stepped down as CEO of Parity in October, announcing his decision allowed him to focus more on building Polkadot.
Crypto job searches surge by 601% in 2022: Coinjournal research
Cryptocurrency job searches have exploded by 601% in 2022. There are 5,700 and 1,062 cryptocurrency-related jobs in the US and UK, respectively. North America has the highest average annual salary for cryptocurrency jobs. The cryptocurrency industry is fast growing, and the surge in crypto job searches clearly indicates that. Crypto...
BNB recovers above a crucial level. Should we wait for a further bullish push?
Binance token rose by 17% on Wednesday. The crypto exchange announced HOOK token sale on Binance Launchpad. As Binance coin (BNB/USD) slipped below $266, it signalled the start of a bearish market. BNB has defended the level since July, and a decline below it could have given bears absolute control. However, it is now not the case as BNB trades at $295, well above the crucial level. The cryptocurrency could be on course to the next level. So, what happened?
Eco-friendly Bitcoin mining pool PEGA will launch in 2023
PEGA Pool is set to launch next year and will become the first eco-friendly Bitcoin mining pool in the world. PEGA Mining is focused on reducing the environmental effects of Bitcoin mining. Clients that join the “Early Access” waiting list would benefit from a permanent 50% reduction in pool fees....
Dogecoin prediction as price defends key zone
If you have been looking to buy Dogecoin (DOGE/USD), get ready! The selling post-FTX collapse could be overdone as buyers have defended a drop at a key level for more than two weeks. However, it is not an outright buy, as further confirmations are needed. The general crypto mood has...
Top Metaverse Cryptos to Invest in 2023
When Facebook, the single most popular social media platform, rebranded itself as Meta and entered into the metaverse sphere, it signaled a major shift towards a metaverse-centric future. Since then, popularity in the metaverse has been steadily building itself into an opportunity with awesome potential. With the advancement of Web3,...
Here is the next price target for Chainlink as the token becomes bullish
LINK rose by 4% on Friday amid a five-day winning streak. The cryptocurrency faces some resistance at the 50-day MA. Investors should buy on potential correction and target $8. An intraday gain of 4% on Friday was enough to take the price of Chainlink (LINK/USD) to $6.9. The token is clearly bullish since overcoming resistance at $6. The cryptocurrency has printed green candlesticks for the past five days. There are no clear fundamentals for the surge, but expectations around Chainlink 2.0 Economics could be fueling the demand for LINK. What lies ahead?
Has Polygon’s MATIC lost its mojo, or should you buy it now?
Polygon token has lost 2% in the day and 6% in a week. We need further price action to ascertain the potential direction for MATIC. Polygon’s (MATIC/USD) is one of those cryptocurrencies that has endured the bear turbulence quite well. The cryptocurrency looked prime for a sustained recovery after hitting $1.30 in early November. However, a contagion of risks in the crypto sector pushed MATIC to the $0.77 support. As of press time, the token traded at $0.83, with an intraday loss of 2%.
Privacy coins price predictions: Monero, Dash, Zcash
Privacy coins like Monero and Dash provide additional security features. Demand for these coins is expected to keep rising in the next few years. Dash, Monero, and Zcash are some of the best privacy coins to buy. With cryptocurrencies plummeting, some investors believe that coins that provide utility will thrive...
Top 20 best-performing coins in the last 24 hours
The crypto market has lost less than 1% of its value in the last 24 hours. REN, TIME, and KAS are the top three performers despite the bearish market conditions. Dogecoin and XRP have outperformed the other major cryptocurrencies so far today. The cryptocurrency market will end the week in...
Binance releases its proof of reserves system
Binance’s proof of reserves system initially shows results for the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin. The crypto exchange will add other tokens and networks as well as implement ZK-SNARKs. Crypto exchanges are looking to show they have the assets they should hold after the shocking collapse of FTX. Binance has published...
Dua.com’s token sale is now live on AllianceBlock’s Fundrs platform
Dua.com’s token sale launched on November 23rd and is set to end on December 14th. The Dua.com token sale is the first one on the Fundrs platform, which was launched by AllianceBlock in August. Dua.com already has over five million users and hopes to provide DeFi services on its...
