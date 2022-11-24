LINK rose by 4% on Friday amid a five-day winning streak. The cryptocurrency faces some resistance at the 50-day MA. Investors should buy on potential correction and target $8. An intraday gain of 4% on Friday was enough to take the price of Chainlink (LINK/USD) to $6.9. The token is clearly bullish since overcoming resistance at $6. The cryptocurrency has printed green candlesticks for the past five days. There are no clear fundamentals for the surge, but expectations around Chainlink 2.0 Economics could be fueling the demand for LINK. What lies ahead?

2 DAYS AGO