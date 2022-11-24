ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

CBS News

Missouri man convicted as a teen of murdering his mother says the real killer is still out there

A Missouri murder investigation has been reopened after questions have been raised about the conviction of Michael Politte. Politte was 14 when he was charged in 1998 with murdering his mother, Rita, who died after being hit in the head and set on fire in her Hopewell home. More than three years after the crime, he was convicted and sentenced to life in prison, though he maintained he was innocent. Politte spent nearly 20 years in prison before a new law passed in Missouri that made him eligible for parole. Now 38 and out on parole, Politte tells "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty who he believes is responsible for the murder.
MISSOURI STATE
"48 Hours": The case against Michael Politte

"48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty previews this week's "48 Hours" episode: "The Case Against Michael Politte." Charged with killing his mother when he was just 14, a Missouri man is out on parole after 23 years fights to clear his name.
MISSOURI STATE
Bird flu prompts slaughter of 1.8 million chickens in Nebraska

Nebraska agriculture officials say another 1.8 million chickens must be killed after bird flu was found on a farm in the latest sign that the outbreak that has already prompted the slaughter of more than 50 million birds nationwide continues to spread. The Nebraska Department of Agriculture said Saturday that...
NEBRASKA STATE
Transcript: Gov. Jared Polis on "Face the Nation," Nov. 27, 2022

The following is a transcript of an interview with Gov. Jared Polis of Colorado that aired Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, on "Face the Nation." MARGARET BRENNAN: We turn now to Colorado's Democratic Governor Jared Polis who has stuck with us through some technical difficulties. And governor, I understand you hear me now, so let's get straight to it. I'm sorry for what your state has recently gone through with this horrendous shooting at Club Q. It sounds like the shooter had a handgun and an AR-15 style rifle. Can you confirm that he illegally purchased them? Or were these unregistered ghost guns?
COLORADO STATE
