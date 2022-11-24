Read full article on original website
Update: Walmart Manager Who Killed Six Employees Had Manifesto on His PhoneJoel Eisenberg
Mother-In-Law With Two Broken Wrists Is Told To Leave Wedding Because She Wore WhiteC. Heslop
Three Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
People Still Live in This 400 Year Old Virginia CityTy D.Hampton, VA
Walmart Manager Shoots and Kills Six Employees in Break Room. Store Will Remain Closed Until Further Notice.Joel EisenbergChesapeake, VA
Vigils held for mass shooting victims
Survivors and communities nationwide came together Sunday to pay tribute to victims lost in recent mass shootings in Colorado and Virginia. Danya Bacchus reports.
CBS News
VA Walmart shooter: Left note saying he was bullied by coworkers
The shooter was a supervisor at the Virginia Walmart. All the victims were employees, the youngest just 16 years old.
FBI employs robots to sort through decades of top secret files
Decades of FBI case files are now being sorted by robots in a new high-tech facility in Virginia. The agency hopes this will speed up the work of agents investigating new crimes. Scott MacFarlane has more.
Missouri man convicted as a teen of murdering his mother says the real killer is still out there
A Missouri murder investigation has been reopened after questions have been raised about the conviction of Michael Politte. Politte was 14 when he was charged in 1998 with murdering his mother, Rita, who died after being hit in the head and set on fire in her Hopewell home. More than three years after the crime, he was convicted and sentenced to life in prison, though he maintained he was innocent. Politte spent nearly 20 years in prison before a new law passed in Missouri that made him eligible for parole. Now 38 and out on parole, Politte tells "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty who he believes is responsible for the murder.
"48 Hours": The case against Michael Politte
"48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty previews this week's "48 Hours" episode: "The Case Against Michael Politte." Charged with killing his mother when he was just 14, a Missouri man is out on parole after 23 years fights to clear his name.
Colorado governor says state will consider expanding red flag laws after Club Q shooting
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said he expects state lawmakers to consider expanding "red flag" laws to potentially allow district attorneys to obtain extreme risk protection orders, used to confiscate guns from those deemed a threat to themselves or others.
Bird flu prompts slaughter of 1.8 million chickens in Nebraska
Nebraska agriculture officials say another 1.8 million chickens must be killed after bird flu was found on a farm in the latest sign that the outbreak that has already prompted the slaughter of more than 50 million birds nationwide continues to spread. The Nebraska Department of Agriculture said Saturday that...
11-year-old Michigan boy gifted surprise performance by University of Michigan marching band
He may have only been in third grade, but a Michigan boy already knew what he wanted to be when he grew up. Henry Boyer found his passion in the University of Michigan marching band as they performed before a football game. In 2020, Boyer wrote the band a letter...
New Michigan "SkyBridge" takes adventure to new heights
The world's longest timber-towered suspension bridge is now open at Boyne Mountain in Michigan. Its glass panels allow people to look straight down more than 115 feet. CBS Chicago's Charlie De Mar reports.
Face The Nation: Johnson, Fauci, Polis
Missed the second half of the show? The latest on immigration and asylum cases, Anthony Fauci on Covid-19 and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on red flag laws.
Kari Lake files lawsuit in Maricopa County, alleging election laws were broken
Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake has filed a lawsuit against Maricopa County elections officials, alleging they broke election laws. Lake also claimed that 118 polling centers appeared to have a "printer/tabulation problem," although officials previously said there were 60 polling centers with printer issues that were fixed before polls closed.
Transcript: Gov. Jared Polis on "Face the Nation," Nov. 27, 2022
The following is a transcript of an interview with Gov. Jared Polis of Colorado that aired Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, on "Face the Nation." MARGARET BRENNAN: We turn now to Colorado's Democratic Governor Jared Polis who has stuck with us through some technical difficulties. And governor, I understand you hear me now, so let's get straight to it. I'm sorry for what your state has recently gone through with this horrendous shooting at Club Q. It sounds like the shooter had a handgun and an AR-15 style rifle. Can you confirm that he illegally purchased them? Or were these unregistered ghost guns?
Clyburn wants Democrats to pass voting rights, election reform bills in lame duck
Democratic Rep. James Clyburn of South Carolina says the House should take up a voting rights bill and legislation reforming the Electoral Count Act before the new Congress is seated in January.
CBS News
