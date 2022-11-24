ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Zelenskyy vows Ukraine "cannot be broken" as Russia bombs civilians into darkness, but runs short of missiles

Vinnytsia, Ukraine — Russia's invading forces have left Kherson, but they're still raining terror down on the southern Ukrainian city's people. "I hate the Russians," said Lilia, after finding her mother's body. Natasha was killed just a few steps from the safety of her home by a Russian missile strike. Lilia's father died hours later, too, but she's not alone.
CBS News

Biden to potentially face major economic setbacks

President Joe Biden could face major economic setbacks this holiday shopping season, including a workers strike at Amazon and a nationwide railroad strike that could begin early next month. CBS News correspondent Nancy Cordes reports from Nantucket, Massachusetts, where the president is spending the holiday weekend.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

China’s State Broadcaster Blurs Out Maskless World Cup Fans as Local COVID Protests Grow

As protests against COVID restrictions continue to spread across China, the country’s state broadcaster has taken to censoring images of maskless crowds at the 2022 World Cup. During Sunday’s World Cup group game between Japan and Costa Rica, the sports channel of China’s state broadcaster CCTV replaced shots of maskless fans in the stadium in favor of images of players and officials, according to the South China Morning Post. CCTV Sports was also reported to have cut crowd scenes from coverage of the game between Australia and Tunisia.More from The Hollywood ReporterFilmmaker Reza Dormishian Barred From Leaving Iran Because of Protest...
CBS News

Helping a wounded Ukrainian soldier walk again

Earlier this year, while fighting to protect his country, Alexander Chaika lost his right leg to a Russian artillery shell. Last month he arrived in the U.S. to be fitted for a high-tech prosthetic leg, thanks to the charitable organization Future for Ukraine. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin talks with Chaika about recovering his mobility; with medical teams about the state-of-the-art prosthetics; and with Senator Tammy Duckworth, an American veteran who knows the hard truths of losing a limb in combat.
CBS News

U.S. Soccer briefly scrubs emblem from Iranian flag in World Cup posts

The U.S. Soccer Federation briefly displayed Iran's national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic, saying the move supported protesters in Iran ahead of the two nations' World Cup match Tuesday. Iran's government reacted by accusing America of removing the name of God from its national...
CBS News

CBS News

574K+
Followers
73K+
Post
409M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy