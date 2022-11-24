Read full article on original website
Related
Russia-Ukraine war live: Zelenskiy warns of new missile attacks; Russia may be preparing to leave Zaporizhzhia plant, nuclear chief says
Volodymyr Zelenskiy urges Ukraine to prepare for a fresh series of strikes; Ukraine’s state-run nuclear energy firm suggests Russian forces are ‘packing their bags’ to leave power plant
Russia continues onslaught on Ukraine's power grid
The Russian military is using winter as a weapon, targeting Ukraine's power grid. With electricity cut, millions of Ukrainian families were unable to cook meals on Saturday. Chris Livesay reports.
Ukrainians brace for brutal winter as Russia targets infrastructure
CBS News foreign correspondent Chris Livesay reports from Kyiv, as Russia tries to weaponize winter and freeze Ukraine's momentum.
Zelenskyy vows Ukraine "cannot be broken" as Russia bombs civilians into darkness, but runs short of missiles
Vinnytsia, Ukraine — Russia's invading forces have left Kherson, but they're still raining terror down on the southern Ukrainian city's people. "I hate the Russians," said Lilia, after finding her mother's body. Natasha was killed just a few steps from the safety of her home by a Russian missile strike. Lilia's father died hours later, too, but she's not alone.
Ex-Ukraine leader and former U.S. commander urge U.S. to hold firm as Kyiv fights "for global security"
Kyiv, Ukraine — From rocket systems to anti-tank missiles, American weapons have been game changing in Ukraine's war against Russia's invading forces. In recent weeks, the armaments have helped Ukrainian forces recapture significant swaths of territory in the south and east of the country. Petro Poroshenko, who served as...
Biden to potentially face major economic setbacks
President Joe Biden could face major economic setbacks this holiday shopping season, including a workers strike at Amazon and a nationwide railroad strike that could begin early next month. CBS News correspondent Nancy Cordes reports from Nantucket, Massachusetts, where the president is spending the holiday weekend.
How a heist of $1.65 million of ancient gold coins unfolded at a German museum in just 9 minutes
Thieves who broke into a southern German museum and stole hundreds of ancient gold coins got in and out in nine minutes without raising the alarm, officials said Wednesday, in a further sign that the heist was the work of organized criminals. Police have launched an international hunt for the...
China’s State Broadcaster Blurs Out Maskless World Cup Fans as Local COVID Protests Grow
As protests against COVID restrictions continue to spread across China, the country’s state broadcaster has taken to censoring images of maskless crowds at the 2022 World Cup. During Sunday’s World Cup group game between Japan and Costa Rica, the sports channel of China’s state broadcaster CCTV replaced shots of maskless fans in the stadium in favor of images of players and officials, according to the South China Morning Post. CCTV Sports was also reported to have cut crowd scenes from coverage of the game between Australia and Tunisia.More from The Hollywood ReporterFilmmaker Reza Dormishian Barred From Leaving Iran Because of Protest...
Pakistan launches new anti-polio drive amid spike in cases
Heath officials say Pakistan has launched a new nationwide anti-polio drive amid a spike in new cases among children
At least 1 killed in landslide on Italian resort island
At least one person was killed, and up to a dozen more were missing, after heavy rainfall triggered a landslide on the southern Italian resort island of Ischia Saturday.
Helping a wounded Ukrainian soldier walk again
Earlier this year, while fighting to protect his country, Alexander Chaika lost his right leg to a Russian artillery shell. Last month he arrived in the U.S. to be fitted for a high-tech prosthetic leg, thanks to the charitable organization Future for Ukraine. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin talks with Chaika about recovering his mobility; with medical teams about the state-of-the-art prosthetics; and with Senator Tammy Duckworth, an American veteran who knows the hard truths of losing a limb in combat.
U.S. Soccer briefly scrubs emblem from Iranian flag in World Cup posts
The U.S. Soccer Federation briefly displayed Iran's national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic, saying the move supported protesters in Iran ahead of the two nations' World Cup match Tuesday. Iran's government reacted by accusing America of removing the name of God from its national...
CBS News
574K+
Followers
73K+
Post
409M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0