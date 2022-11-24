ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bear Necessities: Justin Fields gives fans plenty to be thankful for

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5Z7U_0jMNah4E00

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

It’s Thanksgiving, and there’s plenty to be thankful for as a Bears fan. The most important being Justin Fields, who’s looked every bit the part of a franchise quarterback.

Sure, the Bears are 3-8 and all but out of the playoff race. Oh, and Fields’ status for Sunday’s game is in question. And, to be honest, most Bears fans would probably prefer the team sit him this week and not risk further injury. But that doesn’t change the fact that Chicago has found its franchise QB in Fields.

Fields has emerged as one of the NFL’s most electric players, where he seems to be making NFL history every week. He’s a bonafide star, and he’s only in his second season. He’s arguably the league’s most dangerous running QB right now, and people forget he’s an elite deep ball thrower (something people should get a glimpse of next season, when the team surrounds him with a better supporting cast).

When looking ahead of the 2023 offseason, there’s even more reasons to be thankful. Chicago will have north of $100 million in salary cap space, where GM Ryan Poles can address the many roster holes. They’re on track to have a top-five draft pick, along with seven other selections.

With just six games left this season, the focus has shifted to an important 2023 offseason, where building around Fields is paramount. Just imagine what Fields can look like with time to throw in the pocket and receivers that can get separation and catch the ball. It’s a beautiful image.

Happy Thanksgiving, everyone!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H941J_0jMNah4E00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28DH7d_0jMNah4E00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan football beat Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Just about everyone said it couldn’t be done, but finally, the Wolverines prevailed on the road at Ohio State in an undefeated, top-5-ranked matchup. Avenging the previous ‘game of the century’ in 2006, when Michigan football lost to the Buckeyes, 42-39, the maize and blue kept things even with OSU for the better part of three quarters, and then they pulled away to win, 45-23.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins fans react to the rollercoaster of a win over the Texans

The Miami Dolphins secured their eighth win of the season, and fifth in a row, on Sunday, as they defeated the Houston Texans 30-15 at Hard Rock Stadium. The final score wasn’t exactly indicative of how the game actually played out, as Miami built a 30-point lead in the first half. However, once left tackle Terron Armstead left with an injury, the blocking fell apart, causing Miami to take quarterback Tua Tagovailoa out of the game.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Broncos' defense seems to have had enough of Russell Wilson

It’s not exactly a secret that the Denver Broncos’ trade for Russell Wilson has been an unmitigated disaster. Giving up all kinds of draft capital and three players for the former Seahawks quarterback was supposed to be the deal that propelled Denver to the Super Bowl, but Wilson has appeared to be utterly lost in whatever offense head coach Nathaniel Hackett is putting out there. As the Broncos signed Wilson to a five-year, $245 million contract extension after the trade, they’re stuck with him for several more years.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kirk Herbstreit updates College Football top 6!

He didn’t wait until Sunday morning to release his top six teams but instead mentioned them over the air before the close of Notre Dame-USC on Saturday night. On a day where he started on ESPN’s College Gameday ahead of Ohio State-Michigan and ended on the call of Notre Dame-USC, Kirk Herbstreit released his top six teams following Week 13 of college football.
OHIO STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Broncos’ latest humiliating loss was a major boon for the Bears and Seahawks’ NFL draft odds

In late November, with many teams well out of the NFL’s playoff chase already, it’s certainly not too early to start thinking about the 2023 NFL Draft. One of those teams that are well out of the playoff chase now is Russell Wilson’s Denver Broncos. (Let’s be honest, they were probably out of it in early October.) And after another humiliating loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday — which included tiffs with defensive linemen and Sam Darnold literally rolling into the end zone — Denver’s latest embarrassment was a terrific gain for two other teams:
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama moves up in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll after Iron Bowl win

Alabama defeated Auburn in the 2022 Iron Bowl with a final score of 49-27 to finish the college football regular season with a record of 10-2. Those two losses were both on the road against Tennessee and LSU on the road. In those games, the Crimson Tide lost by a combined total of four points. Both the Volunteers and Tigers won their respective games on the final plays of the contests.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

178K+
Followers
235K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy