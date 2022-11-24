ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

3 more constitutional amendments for Louisiana to consider Dec. 10

After considering eight amendments to the Louisiana Constitution on the Nov. 8 ballot — and rejecting five of them – voters will decide the fate of three more changes to the state charter Dec. 10. The early voting period for the election is currently underway. This proposal would add language to the Louisiana Constitution that […] The post 3 more constitutional amendments for Louisiana to consider Dec. 10 appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Hano Residents Deserve a Strong Tenant Advocate

Fierce public housing advocate Sharon Jasper and her supporters are furious over Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s planned removal of Jasper from the board of the Housing Authority of New Orleans (HANO). They call the removal unwarranted and “illegal” because Cantrell failed to initially follow state law which requires a reason for the dismal be provided. Cantrell’s office subsequently claimed that Jasper neglected her duties and committed other unspecified acts of misconduct while in office.
Highest and Lowest Paid Parishes in Louisiana – Ranked

Incomes are rising across the nation and in Louisiana, workers are making nearly 7% more than we were pulling in a year ago. The latest federal data shows the average income in the Bayou State for 2021 was $54,217. This compares to $50,809 in 2020. This puts Louisiana at #41 in the nation for salaries. The national average is $64,143.
Three-term Public Service Commissioner Lambert Boissiere faces challenger from political newcomer

Early voting is underway and one of the big items on the December 10th ballot is the 3rd District Louisiana Public Service Commission Race as New Orleans Democrat Lambert Boissiere seeks a fourth term, but is facing a significant challenge from Davante Lewis. Boissiere has been on the PSC since 2005 and he says he’s kept utility rates in check.
Governor John Bel Edwards to join Tarver for announcement

SHREVEPORT, La. - A new twist in the race for Shreveport mayor. Senator Greg Tarver's campaign issued a news release Friday, stating that Governor John Bel Edwards will be in Shreveport Tuesday, November 29, for "an important announcement regarding the political future of Shreveport." When asked by KTBS if the...
Long before abortion ban, Louisiana hospitals relied on clinics for 'futile' pregnancies

The first sign Victoria Shaheen’s 12-week pregnancy wouldn’t end the way she hoped was the look on the ultrasound technician’s face. The tech was silent as she tapped out measurements in the dim room at Ochsner Baptist in New Orleans, but her face betrayed her concern. Shaheen knew that look. This was her fourth pregnancy. She and her husband were still without a child.
Political hopefuls in Louisiana sparring on I-10

(The Center Square) – Criticism of the Department of Transportation and Development’s plans for Interstate 10 by Attorney General Jeff Landry is getting pushback from DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson. Landry recently called on DOTD officials to provide more information about plans to reduce the number of travel lanes...
Communion wine returns to Roman Catholic churches in New Orleans archdiocese

For the first time in more than 2½ years, the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of New Orleans is letting clergy offer communion wine as the blood of Christ. The church halted the practice at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and restored it Friday. Archdiocese spokesperson Sarah McDonald emphasized Saturday that drinking wine during communion is not required, and is up to each person attending Mass.
4 Great Burger Places in Louisiana

Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana and you like to go out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Louisiana that are great choices for when you want to enjoy a really good burger with your friends or family.
