3 more constitutional amendments for Louisiana to consider Dec. 10
After considering eight amendments to the Louisiana Constitution on the Nov. 8 ballot — and rejecting five of them – voters will decide the fate of three more changes to the state charter Dec. 10. The early voting period for the election is currently underway. This proposal would add language to the Louisiana Constitution that […] The post 3 more constitutional amendments for Louisiana to consider Dec. 10 appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
bigeasymagazine.com
Hano Residents Deserve a Strong Tenant Advocate
Fierce public housing advocate Sharon Jasper and her supporters are furious over Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s planned removal of Jasper from the board of the Housing Authority of New Orleans (HANO). They call the removal unwarranted and “illegal” because Cantrell failed to initially follow state law which requires a reason for the dismal be provided. Cantrell’s office subsequently claimed that Jasper neglected her duties and committed other unspecified acts of misconduct while in office.
Highest and Lowest Paid Parishes in Louisiana – Ranked
Incomes are rising across the nation and in Louisiana, workers are making nearly 7% more than we were pulling in a year ago. The latest federal data shows the average income in the Bayou State for 2021 was $54,217. This compares to $50,809 in 2020. This puts Louisiana at #41 in the nation for salaries. The national average is $64,143.
louisianaradionetwork.com
Three-term Public Service Commissioner Lambert Boissiere faces challenger from political newcomer
Early voting is underway and one of the big items on the December 10th ballot is the 3rd District Louisiana Public Service Commission Race as New Orleans Democrat Lambert Boissiere seeks a fourth term, but is facing a significant challenge from Davante Lewis. Boissiere has been on the PSC since 2005 and he says he’s kept utility rates in check.
NOLA.com
Louisiana Workforce Commission provides hope to unemployed with free online service
Job recovery means more than just landing a new role. Anyone who has ever lost a job unexpectedly knows about the mental energy required to deal with the shock that comes with a proverbial pink slip, let alone the subsequent job search or need to learn new skills to create a new career path.
Louisiana Department of Health aiming to increase diversity in healthcare during 2023
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) has 18 new initiatives for the 2023 fiscal year, and diversity among healthcare workers is at the top of that list. The initiative specifically aims to address the need for diversity in the behavioral and physical health arenas. Nationwide, hospitals are experiencing a shortage […]
Top 7 Best Christmas Towns in Louisiana
Here are the top 7 best Christmas towns to visit in Louisiana.
KTBS
Governor John Bel Edwards to join Tarver for announcement
SHREVEPORT, La. - A new twist in the race for Shreveport mayor. Senator Greg Tarver's campaign issued a news release Friday, stating that Governor John Bel Edwards will be in Shreveport Tuesday, November 29, for "an important announcement regarding the political future of Shreveport." When asked by KTBS if the...
Where’s the paperwork? Sheriff goes to court to defend against accusations
Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson is reacting to complaints that her department lacks transparency. Hutson has taken to court documents and interviews that the Sheriff’s Department shares information and data with defense attorneys.
NOLA.com
Long before abortion ban, Louisiana hospitals relied on clinics for 'futile' pregnancies
The first sign Victoria Shaheen’s 12-week pregnancy wouldn’t end the way she hoped was the look on the ultrasound technician’s face. The tech was silent as she tapped out measurements in the dim room at Ochsner Baptist in New Orleans, but her face betrayed her concern. Shaheen knew that look. This was her fourth pregnancy. She and her husband were still without a child.
Political hopefuls in Louisiana sparring on I-10
(The Center Square) – Criticism of the Department of Transportation and Development’s plans for Interstate 10 by Attorney General Jeff Landry is getting pushback from DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson. Landry recently called on DOTD officials to provide more information about plans to reduce the number of travel lanes...
The Salvation Army helping those facing homelessness with new mobile showering units
The Salvation Army of Greater New Orleans and Aetna Better Health of Louisiana, a CVS Health company teamed up to host a healthcare event to help those facing homelessness.
Louisiana man convicted of trafficking heroin and fentanyl
After a four-day trial, a Louisiana man has been convicted of trafficking heroin and fentanyl.
2-term mayor got defeated by a 23-year-old in a city in Louisiana
Tyrin Truong, the elected mayorPhoto byBuzzFeed News. America doesn't cease to surprise us with the things going on there. We see and listen to a lot of weird stuff in the United States.
NOLA.com
Communion wine returns to Roman Catholic churches in New Orleans archdiocese
For the first time in more than 2½ years, the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of New Orleans is letting clergy offer communion wine as the blood of Christ. The church halted the practice at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and restored it Friday. Archdiocese spokesperson Sarah McDonald emphasized Saturday that drinking wine during communion is not required, and is up to each person attending Mass.
Louisiana Man Arrested by Livestock Brand Commission for Crimes Involving Saddles
Louisiana Man Arrested by Livestock Brand Commission for Crimes Involving Saddles. Louisiana – On November 23, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission reported that on November 21, a Pointe Coupee Parish man was arrested by Brand Inspectors. The arrest was made in...
NOLA.com
Faced with more overdoses, suicides and killings, Orleans Parish coroner asks for budget bump
Overdoses in New Orleans are close to the pace of last year’s record total, and suicides are well above of their pre-pandemic rate, the Coroner’s Office said this week as it asked the City Council for a $1.5 million budget increase to respond to the tide of death.
Nine Things to Expect When a Cajun Moves to Your Town
We've all been there at some point in our lives. We find ourselves somewhere outside of South Louisiana surrounded by people not accustomed to the things we say or do. We might let out a "C. 'est tout fini?" or tell someone to "Make a pass" because "We're gonna make...
4 Great Burger Places in Louisiana
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana and you like to go out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Louisiana that are great choices for when you want to enjoy a really good burger with your friends or family.
What Louisiana City Lands on the Top 10 List for Porch Pirates?
If you are like me, you have probably already started your Christmas shopping. I know, some have already finished. Lucky you. But many of us will be browsing for just the right gifts for those special folks in our lives. I will try to do most of my shopping local. But I will probably order some things online.
