Emerging Technologies that Every Public Sector Leader Must Know
Government agencies will want to pay attention to these trends to stay competitive, retain employees, and increase accessibility. FREMONT, CA: The pandemic continues rapidly and will persist for some time. The digital transformation experienced over the past two years must continue to deliver for enterprises with more constrained budgets and resources.
Importance of Artificial Intelligence in Driving Innovation and National Security
It may be difficult for the U.S. to maintain its position as a world leader in artificial intelligence without modernizing its intellectual property system and strengthening its national security strategy. FREMONT, CA: The U.S. government frequently deploys cutting-edge technologies that directly affect the American public. For instance, the U.S. Department...
Law Firms are Integrating New Technologies
Digitalization of certain processes are benefiting law firms. Automation, AI, cloud services, VLA, and cybersecurity technology is saving firms time and reducing operational costs. FREMONT, CA: Law firms are increasingly relying on technological services to manage their workflow. Certain data entry tasks are outsourced by automated processes that manage data...
