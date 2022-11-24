Read full article on original website
Packers QB Rodgers (ribs) exits loss to Eagles in 3rd quarter
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers left Sunday night's game at Philadelphia in the third quarter with what was initially called an oblique injury but later clarified to be a rib injury.
Browns QB Brissett Quotes Tom Brady After Win Over Bucs
Jacoby Brissett spent his rookie season backing up Tom Brady with the Patriots, and presumably learned a thing or two as the understudy for a future all-time great. In Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers, Brissett channeled his former teammate—both with his play and his post-game comments.
Josh Jacobs dominates Seahawks, hands Raiders OT victory
Josh Jacobs scored on an 86-yard run with 4:20 left in overtime to give the Las Vegas Raiders a 40-34 victory against the host Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon. Jacobs carried 33 times for 229 yards and two touchdowns for the Raiders (4-7), who won in OT for the second consecutive week.
Niners hand Saints first shutout loss since 2001 season
Jimmy Garoppolo passed to Jauan Jennings for the game's only touchdown and the host San Francisco 49ers handed the New Orleans Saints their first shutout loss in more than 20 years, cruising to a 13-0 victory on Sunday. Robbie Gould added two field goals and Garoppolo completed 26 of 37...
Defense, run game power Commanders past Falcons
Kendall Fuller intercepted a batted pass in the end zone with 1:03 left to preserve Washington's 19-13 victory over the Atlanta Falcons and continue the Commanders' playoff drive Sunday in Landover, Md. With Atlanta threatening to take the lead at the Washington 4-yard line, Daron Payne batted a pass by...
Tua Tagovailoa and Miami defense overwhelm Texans
Tua Tagovailoa passed for 299 yards and a score and the Miami Dolphins' defense turned two turnovers into first-half touchdowns in a 30-15 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Dolphins (8-3) led 30-0 by halftime -- their largest since building a 41-0 halftime lead...
Chiefs win 5th straight, coast past skidding Rams
Patrick Mahomes threw for a touchdown and rookie Isiah Pacheco rushed for another to fuel the host Kansas City Chiefs to a 26-10 victory over the injury-riddled Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Mahomes connected on 27 of 42 of his passing attempts for 320 yards. He completed passes to 10...
Marcus Mariota, Falcons Fall in Heartbreaking Loss vs. Commanders
In a critical game for both sides, the Atlanta Falcons lost in the closing seconds to the Washington Commanders, delivering a blow to their playoff hopes in the process.
USA–England Game Becomes Most-Watched Men’s Soccer Match on U.S. Television
Fox Sports scored an impressive gooooooal on Friday, November 26, setting the record for the most-watched men’s soccer match on English-language U.S. television with that day’s USA–England FIFA World Cup match. Friday’s game — in which the USA and England drew with 0 points apiece — brought...
Staff Score Predictions: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cleveland Browns
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-5) are coming off a BYE week after finally beginning to find their footing. The Buccaneers have won two consecutive games ahead of a matchup with the Cleveland Browns (3-7) on the road. The Browns have dropped six of their last seven games including a 31-23 loss to Buffalo last weekend. This will be the final game before quarterback Deshaun Watson is eligible to play.
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, November 28, 2022
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Chargers beat Cardinals on late TD, two-point conversion
Justin Herbert hit Austin Ekeler on a 1-yard touchdown pass with 12 seconds remaining, then found Gerald Everett on a two-point conversion pass as the Los Angeles Chargers bypassed overtime and pulled off a 25-24 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday in Glendale, Ariz. The Chargers (6-5) punted on...
Bears Matt Eberflus Is Handling The Five-Game Losing Streak Well
The loss to the Jets was the Bears' fifth-straight but the head coach isn't worried.
Florida State impresses five-star WR commit Hykeem Williams with win over Gators
Williams was in Tallahassee for another multi-day unofficial visit over the weekend.
Jaguars roll dice, pull off dramatic victory over Ravens
Trevor Lawrence threw three touchdown passes and the Jacksonville Jaguars gambled on a successful two-point conversion with 14 seconds remaining to beat the visiting Baltimore Ravens 28-27 on Sunday. Lawrence completed 29-of-37 passes for 321 yards for Jacksonville (4-7). With just over two minutes to play, Lawrence started the Jaguars...
