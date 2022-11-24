The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-5) are coming off a BYE week after finally beginning to find their footing. The Buccaneers have won two consecutive games ahead of a matchup with the Cleveland Browns (3-7) on the road. The Browns have dropped six of their last seven games including a 31-23 loss to Buffalo last weekend. This will be the final game before quarterback Deshaun Watson is eligible to play.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO