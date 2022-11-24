Read full article on original website
Venezuela delegation arrives in Mexico for talks with opposition
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – A delegation representing the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro arrived in Mexico City on Friday to sign a “social agreement” with its political opponents, after talks between the two sides have been on ice for more than a year. Mediated by Norway,...
‘I believe literature is in peril’: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie comes out fighting for freedom of speech
I meet Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie the day after she delivers and records her Reith Lecture for the BBC. She is a commanding presence: flawless to look at, serene in her confidence, vivid and trenchant in her quest to smash every point and win every argument. We meet at Broadcasting House a few hours before she leaves London for Lagos: the writer now splits her time between Nigeria and the US. In the former, she says, “life is louder, more raucous, more joyful, my cousins are there. People come into the house all the time. In the US, I have silence and I need silence as well.” It’s a neat, fleeting snapshot of who she is, troublemaker and thinker, with enough self-awareness to make space for both.
Trump news – live: Trump calls Kanye West ‘seriously troubled man’ amid fallout over Nick Fuentes dinner
Donald Trump sharply criticised rapper Kanye West and ramped up his efforts to distance himself from a recent meeting between the two as the fallout over Mr Trump’s association with Mr West’s campaign advisers continues.Mr Trump issued a statement via Truth Social calling the rapper a “seriously troubled man, who just happens to be black” and once again denied knowing Nick Fuentes, the white nationalist and racist who latched on to Mr West amid his increasingly erratic spiral into hate speech and the utter destruction of his musical career.Following the controversy, the former president, however, denied knowing that Mr...
Iran’s Khamenei praises Basij forces for confronting ‘riots’ – TV
DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Saturday that Basij militia forces sacrificed their lives in “riots” sparked by the death in custody of a young Iranian Kurdish woman in September. The Basij force, affiliated with the country’s Revolutionary Guards, has been at...
U.S. and Russia continue discussing release of Griner and Whelan – RIA quotes U.S. diplomat
MOSCOW (Reuters) – The United States and Russia continue to discuss the release of basketball star Brittney Griner and ex-marine Paul Whelan through special channels, RIA Novosti news agency reported on Monday, citing Elizabeth Rood, Chargé d’affaires of the U.S. embassy in Moscow. (Reporting by Moscow bureau;...
Tens of thousands march in Mexico City to support president
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Tens of thousands marched with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Sunday in a massive demonstration through the center of the country’s capital to show their support for the head of state before a 2024 general election. Supporters, many traveling by bus to...
Ukraine news - live: Zelensky warns of more Russian attacks amid power crisis
Volodymyr Zelensky has asked Ukrainians to brace for more Russian missile strikes which would further affect the power grid amid freezing temperatures.“We understand that the terrorists are planning new strikes. We know this for a fact,” the Ukrainian president said in his nightly video address.“And as long as they have missiles, they, unfortunately, will not calm down.”Earlier he accused Vladimir Putin’s forces of tuning Ukraine’s day of commemoration for a Soviet-era famine that killed millions into a “day of terror”.On the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor, he was joined by other European leaders in Kyiv in warning that hunger...
Peru opposition says president wants to close Congress, deepening crisis
LIMA (Reuters) – Peru’s opposition lawmakers said President Pedro Castillo was trying to dissolve the legislature on Friday, deepening a political crisis in which the prime minister resigned despite Congress refusing to hold a no confidence vote. Peru is mired in a long-standing clash between its independent state...
Thousands march in Spain to demand end of violence against women
MADRID (Reuters) – Thousands of people took to the streets in Madrid and Barcelona on Friday evening in marches to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. In Madrid, protesters, many wearing purple, marched down the Gran Via in the city centre carrying banners and...
Equatorial Guinea president wins re-election, his VP says on Twitter
DAKAR (Reuters) -Equatorial Guinea’s Vice President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue said on Twitter that his father, President Teodoro Obiang Nguema, has won re-election with 95% of the Nov. 20 vote. Reuters was not able to immediately verify the claim. A win would given Obiang, 80, a sixth term in...
Russia to bar foreigners from using its surrogate mothers – lawmaker
(Reuters) – Russia will soon adopt a law barring foreigners from using Russian surrogate mothers, Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the lower house of parliament said on Sunday, the nation’s Mother’s Day. Paid surrogacy is legal in Russia, but the practice has been criticised by religious groups...
Russia’s justice ministry adds Meta to ‘extremist’ list – Kommersant
(Reuters) – Russia’s justice ministry added Facebook-owner Meta Platforms to its register of extremist organisations on Friday, the Kommersant newspaper reported. A Russian court earlier this year ruled Meta had engaged in “extremist activity”. Moscow has restricted access to Facebook and Instagram as part of a campaign against Western social media platforms.
Soccer-Diplomatic foes Iran and U.S. clash in winner-takes-all contest
Doha (Reuters) – The United States and Iran, diplomatic rivals for more than 40 years, clash on the soccer pitch on Tuesday, their places at the World Cup on the line in a fitting finale for the most politically charged group at this year’s tournament. The national team...
Russia denies slowing inspections for Ukraine grain ships
ANKARA (Reuters) – Russia’s ambassador to Turkey said on Friday that Moscow sends its representatives to more ship inspections in Istanbul per day than mandated under the Black Sea grain deal, rejecting a Ukrainian accusation that Russia is slowing down the process. Ukraine’s grain exports have proceeded more...
Niece of Iran’s Supreme Leader urges world to cut ties with Tehran over unrest – online video
DUBAI (Reuters) – Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s niece, a well known rights activist, has called on foreign governments to cut all ties with Tehran over its violent crackdown on popular unrest kindled by the death in police custody of a young woman. A video of a...
Iran sends more troops to Kurdish region as new protest flares
DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have built up their presence in restive Kurdish regions, state media reported on Friday amid a crackdown on mass protests, as video showed dozens of people demonstrating in minority Baluch areas of the southwest. The mass demonstrations that erupted after the Sept....
