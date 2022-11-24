Read full article on original website
Indiana Women's Basketball: Grace Berger Injury Update
During the Las Vegas Invitational, senior guard Grace Berger went down with a right knee injury in the first game versus Auburn. Indiana head coach Teri Moren updates her injury status and Sunday plans. A video of her press conference concerning Berger is attached.
My Two Cents: Indiana's Brutal Football Season is Over, So Does Exodus Begin?
Several decisions by Indiana football coach Tom Allen and his staff have backfired over the past two seasons, and now that a 4-8 disaster is over, how hard is it going to be to keep Indiana's best players in town? It's Allen's biggest challenge, for sure.
The Hoosiers React: Purdue postgame
Watch what Indiana outside linebacker Alfred Bryant, wide receiver Emery Simmons, and linebacker Kaiden Turner said after IU's 30-16 home loss to Purdue in the battle for the Old Oaken Bucket. The Hoosiers finished the season 4-8 overall and 2-7 in the Big Ten.
Coach TV: Tom Allen's full postgame press conference following Indiana's loss to Purdue
Watch and listen to what Indiana head coach Tom Allen had to say Saturday night following the Hoosiers' 30-16 loss against Purdue at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington.
What Tom Allen Said After Indiana Football's Loss to Rival Purdue
The Old Oaken Bucket will stay with Purdue as the Boilermakers shut down Indiana 30-16 on the Hoosiers' home turf Saturday. Indiana coach Tom Allen addressed the media in his final post game press conference of the season. Read his transcript, or watch the video.
Indiana football: Tom Allen provides update on Dexter Williams' injury
Indiana redshirt sophomore quarterback Dexter Williams II suffered a non-contact injury Saturday against Purdue that forced him to be carted off the field. The injury happened in the final seconds of the first quarter when Williams attempted to scramble and fell to the ground without being tackled. After several minutes of being tended to by Indiana's training staff, Williams' right leg was placed in a black air cast and he was carted off the field.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU football enters offseason with similar questions as it had last year
Indiana football closed out its whimper of a season with a whimper of a game. The Hoosiers dropped the Old Oaken Bucket game to Purdue, 30-16. It’s the second straight rivalry game win for the Boilermakers and their fourth in the last five contests. And now, once again, Indiana...
WATCH: Indiana Football's Jaylin Lucas Scores 71-Yard Touchdown
Watch this replay of Indiana freshman running back Jaylin Lucas as he scores a 71-yard touchdown to put the Hoosiers up 7-3 in the first quarter over Purdue.
hammerandrails.com
Purdue vs. IU Game Thread
Win, and they’re in. It’s just that simple. Purdue hasn’t had a chance like this since the Big Ten went to Divisions. Sure, it took an incredible upset by Nebraska to get Purdue in this position but when you look back on the 2022 season for Purdue (if they make it) you won’t remember, or care, that Purdue backed into this position because Iowa couldn’t finish a game. You won’t remember that Purdue had opportunities against Iowa and Wisconsin to prove themselves best in the West but failed. You’ll remember (again, if they win) that Purdue won the Big Ten West division and went on to play in the Big Ten Championship game in Indianapolis.
Indiana Women's Basketball: Grace Berger Goes Down Holding Right Knee in Friday's Win Over Auburn
In the Hoosiers' Friday night 96-81 win over Auburn, senior guard Grace Berger went down in the first quarter holding her right knee.
Brett Bebej's goal lifts No. 13 IU men's soccer past Marshall, 1-0, into 29th Elite Eight in program history
BLOOMINGTON -- The saying goes, 'revenge is a dish best served cold.' Or in the case of No. 13-seed Indiana men's soccer on Sunday night in Bloomington, revenge is a dish best served with a single, decisive header in the 47th minute that lifts IU to its 28th Elite Eight appearance in program history.
saturdaytradition.com
2022 Big Ten Championship: Matchup in Indianapolis officially set
The 2022 Big Ten Championship teams have been officially set. The Michigan Wolverines and Purdue Boilermakers will meet in Indianapolis on Saturday, Dec 3. Michigan clinched its spot in the game after throttling Ohio State at home. Purdue clinched after beating Indiana with Iowa losing to Nebraska on Black Friday.
Live updates: Purdue 30, Indiana 16 (FINAL)
One of the oldest rivalries in college football has significant stakes up for grabs this afternoon as Indiana (4-7) and Purdue (7-4) battle in the 97th edition of the Old Oaken Bucket Game. For the Boilermakers, a win this afternoon would clinch at least a share of the Big Ten...
Indiana Quarterback Dexter Williams II Taken To Hospital After Leg Injury Against Purdue
Indiana redshirt quarterback Dexter Williams II was carted off with a non-contact injury late in the first quarter of the Old Oaken Bucket game against Purdue.
saturdaytradition.com
Mike Woodson provides update on Trayce Jackson-Davis after limited minutes against Jackson State
Mike Woodson provided an update on senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, who has been dealing with a thumb injury and missed Indiana’s game earlier this week. Jackson-Davis played in Friday’s game against Jackson State with limited minutes, scoring 11 points and securing 5 rebounds in 19 minutes played. “He...
Indiana QB Dexter Williams II (leg) hospitalized after serious knee injury
Indiana quarterback Dexter Williams II was carted off the field and transported to a hospital after sustaining what appeared to
Opening Line: Favored Indiana Takes on Jackson State Friday on Short Rest
It's a quick turnaround for Indiana on Friday, with an early afternoon game against Jackson State in the final day of the Hoosier Classic in Bloomington. There's an interest number on the game, where there are still a lot of injury concerns for the Hoosiers. Here's the point spread, plus great history on both teams against the spread.
wbiw.com
Floyd Central dominates Stars with sweep
GALENA – Floyd Central dominated both sides of the pool while sweeping past Bedford North Lawrence during high school swimming action on Saturday. The powerful Highlanders rolled to a 127-53 win in the boys meet, and capped the sweep with a 134-33 victory in the girls meet. The Stars...
hometownnewsnow.com
Super Bowl of Indiana Cattle Shows
(Indianapolis, IN) - The first pitch is about to be thrown in what could be viewed as the World Series for showing beef cattle in Indiana. The 36th annual Hoosier Beef Congress is scheduled December 2-4 at the Indiana State fairgrounds in Indianapolis. More than 860 people have registered to...
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area and feel like trying something new.
