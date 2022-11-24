ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hoosiers React: Purdue postgame

Watch what Indiana outside linebacker Alfred Bryant, wide receiver Emery Simmons, and linebacker Kaiden Turner said after IU's 30-16 home loss to Purdue in the battle for the Old Oaken Bucket. The Hoosiers finished the season 4-8 overall and 2-7 in the Big Ten.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana football: Tom Allen provides update on Dexter Williams' injury

Indiana redshirt sophomore quarterback Dexter Williams II suffered a non-contact injury Saturday against Purdue that forced him to be carted off the field. The injury happened in the final seconds of the first quarter when Williams attempted to scramble and fell to the ground without being tackled. After several minutes of being tended to by Indiana's training staff, Williams' right leg was placed in a black air cast and he was carted off the field.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Purdue vs. IU Game Thread

Win, and they’re in. It’s just that simple. Purdue hasn’t had a chance like this since the Big Ten went to Divisions. Sure, it took an incredible upset by Nebraska to get Purdue in this position but when you look back on the 2022 season for Purdue (if they make it) you won’t remember, or care, that Purdue backed into this position because Iowa couldn’t finish a game. You won’t remember that Purdue had opportunities against Iowa and Wisconsin to prove themselves best in the West but failed. You’ll remember (again, if they win) that Purdue won the Big Ten West division and went on to play in the Big Ten Championship game in Indianapolis.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
2022 Big Ten Championship: Matchup in Indianapolis officially set

The 2022 Big Ten Championship teams have been officially set. The Michigan Wolverines and Purdue Boilermakers will meet in Indianapolis on Saturday, Dec 3. Michigan clinched its spot in the game after throttling Ohio State at home. Purdue clinched after beating Indiana with Iowa losing to Nebraska on Black Friday.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Live updates: Purdue 30, Indiana 16 (FINAL)

One of the oldest rivalries in college football has significant stakes up for grabs this afternoon as Indiana (4-7) and Purdue (7-4) battle in the 97th edition of the Old Oaken Bucket Game. For the Boilermakers, a win this afternoon would clinch at least a share of the Big Ten...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Floyd Central dominates Stars with sweep

GALENA – Floyd Central dominated both sides of the pool while sweeping past Bedford North Lawrence during high school swimming action on Saturday. The powerful Highlanders rolled to a 127-53 win in the boys meet, and capped the sweep with a 134-33 victory in the girls meet. The Stars...
LAWRENCE, IN
Super Bowl of Indiana Cattle Shows

(Indianapolis, IN) - The first pitch is about to be thrown in what could be viewed as the World Series for showing beef cattle in Indiana. The 36th annual Hoosier Beef Congress is scheduled December 2-4 at the Indiana State fairgrounds in Indianapolis. More than 860 people have registered to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area and feel like trying something new.
INDIANA STATE
