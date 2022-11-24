Try This Lemon-Thyme Chicken With Shaved Brussels Sprouts Recipe For A Quick Weeknight Dinner

How do you like your eggs in the morning? With a spicy, Asian twist please. Because while the argument on behalf of our tastebuds is obvious, wasabi actually has its fair share of health benefits, too. Research has shown that not only does this Japanese condiment have cancer fighting properties, but it can also help stave off tooth decay. This is thanks to the isothiocyanates it contains, a class of compounds which give it antibacterial properties that stop bacteria sticking to your pearly whites. Wasabi fresh? You heard it here first.

