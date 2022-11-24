Try This Lemon-Thyme Chicken With Shaved Brussels Sprouts Recipe For A Quick Weeknight Dinner

Read full article on original website
This Citrus Greek Yogurt Bowl With Cacao Nib Dukkah Is Your New Favorite Breakfast
Step 1Heat a small skillet on medium and add sesame seeds, coriander seeds, cumin seeds, and fennel seeds, then cook, stirring for 1 min. Add cacao nibs and cook, tossing, until aromatic and toasted, 1 min. Step 2Transfer mixture to a mini food processor, add pistachios and sumac, and pulse...
Try This Dark Chocolate And Date Fudge Recipe For A Healthy Yet Decadent Dessert
Step 1Lightly spray an 8-by-8-inch baking pan. Line with parchment paper, leaving an overhang on two sides; spray paper. Step 2Soak dates in boiling water for 10 min.; reserve ½ cup liquid, drain, and transfer to a food processor along with vanilla extract and kosher salt. Add ¼ cup reserved liquid and puree, scraping down the sides and adding additional reserved liquid as necessary to blend, until smooth. Add chocolate and puree until smooth.
Try This Mole-Rubbed Pork Tenderloin Recipe For Your Next At-Home Dinner
Step 1Heat oven to 350°F. In a small bowl, whisk together cocoa, dry spices, ¾ tsp salt, and ¼ tsp pepper. Step 2Heat 1 Tbsp oil in a large ovenproof skillet on medium. Coat pork with 5 tsp mole rub and cook, turning occasionally and decreasing the heat as needed, until browned, 12 to 15 min. total. Transfer the skillet to the oven and roast until the internal temperature reaches 145°F on an instant-read thermometer, 9 to 12 min. Transfer pork to a cutting board and let rest 5 min. before slicing.
Save 50% on this smoothie maker, top-rated by our expert taste team
If there's one piece of kit that every healthy gal needs in her kitchen, it's a decent tool for blitzing various fruits, veggies, leaves, oats and spuriously-named adaptogenic powders into a smooth, easy-to-get-it-down-ya smoothie. Because mornings are busy; your bod's needs are demanding, especially in this season when everyone's immune...
Wasabi and miso eggs
How do you like your eggs in the morning? With a spicy, Asian twist please. Because while the argument on behalf of our tastebuds is obvious, wasabi actually has its fair share of health benefits, too. Research has shown that not only does this Japanese condiment have cancer fighting properties, but it can also help stave off tooth decay. This is thanks to the isothiocyanates it contains, a class of compounds which give it antibacterial properties that stop bacteria sticking to your pearly whites. Wasabi fresh? You heard it here first.
