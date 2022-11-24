ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh Weather: Dry Thanksgiving Day gives way to overnight rain

By Ron Smiley
 3 days ago

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (11/24) 02:38

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We have made it to another Thanksgiving and the weather is going to really hold up for perhaps a post-turkey feast walk with the dogs.

They'd like that.

Highs today should be back in the 50s.  I am going to bump the highs to 56 for Pittsburgh for today.  We hit a high of 55 yesterday and we should be right there or slightly warmer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XZ30G_0jMNXQOw00
Temperatures over the next 12 hours, November 24, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

The big difference today is the arrival of high clouds for the afternoon.  I will call it partly cloudy for the morning hours with mostly cloudy skies expected for the afternoon. Winds will be light, out of the south mostly at around 5mph. Today will be dry.

As soon as we flip the calendar to Friday rain chances arrive.

I have Pittsburgh seeing rain from as early as 2 a.m. through at least 8 a.m.  Rain could potentially stick around through 10 a.m. While the rain comes to an end early, there will continue to be a small snow chance for the snow belt (Armstrong and Indiana counties) to the north along with the Laurel Highlands westward facing slopes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dS6F2_0jMNXQOw00
Rain chances over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

I have been saying all week long that temperatures were way too warm for any snow chances but my favorite model (NAM 3k) has cooled us down enough for there to be at least a mention of snow. It's the only model right now that I am seeing showing snow on the backside of tomorrow's short-wave trough.

Looking ahead to the weekend and beyond.  I am going to continue with a small 30 percent chance for rain on Saturday but most if not all of the rain doesn't arrive until Sunday according to the latest data out this morning. Rain totals on Sunday are now back down to less than a fifth of an inch.

Looking almost a week out, data is really showing some big rain totals possible for the last day of November next Wednesday. Rain totals of more than an inch should be expected for now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vB7I3_0jMNXQOw00
7-day forecast: November 24, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

