Thanksgiving Day Injury Update: Fantasy Football Injuries you need to know before Turkey Day kickoff

By Damond Talbot
 3 days ago
Related
NFL Analysis Network

Ravens Receive Massive Injury Update On Offensive Star

The injury report was a concerning one for the Baltimore Ravens at the start of the week. Starting quarterback Lamar Jackson did not participate in the team’s first practice on Wednesday, as he was listed as out with a hip injury. It was certainly not a surprise to see...
BALTIMORE, MD
fantasypros.com

5 Fantasy Football Bold Predictions: Week 12 (2022)

“Put a grain of boldness into everything you do.”. It’s time for weekly bold predictions. The point here is that if you follow the consensus, you’re probably going to have a good team. But in order to go from good to great, you have to take some chances. You have to do your homework and figure out where you can zig when the rest of your league (or at least your opponent this week) zags. In short, you need to know how and when to be bold.
NBC Sports

Why Papa is concerned about 49ers' game against Saints

The 49ers are flying high coming off a blowout win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night in Mexico City. But the combination of an international game on "Monday Night Football" heading into Thanksgiving Week means the 49ers haven't had as much time to prepare for their Week 12 matchup against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Ringer

The Winners and Losers of NFL Thanksgiving Day Football

Every week of the 2022 NFL season, we will celebrate the electric plays, investigate the colossal blunders, and explain the inexplicable moments of the most recent slate. Welcome to Winners and Losers—Thanksgiving edition. Which one are you?. Winner: The Backdoor Double Cover. I’m thankful that New York legalized sports...
lastwordonsports.com

Odell Beckham Jr Update: Five Teams Emerge As Frontrunners

The latest league update involving superstar wide receiver and reigning Super Bowl champion Odell Beckham Jr suggests that the reigning Super Bowl MVP has narrowed his next NFL home down to five teams. According to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, Beckham is set to visit with the New York Giants, Buffalo Bills, and Dallas Cowboys early in December and is still maintaining contact with the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs.
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Football Week 13 Early Waiver Wire Pickups (2022)

Two. More. Weeks. So many of us are vying for a playoff spot, trying to avoid a last-place toilet bowl, itching to spoil a run for our archnemesis or secure another couple of weekly high-score prizes to finish off the fantasy regular season. Hopefully, these names can aid in that...
MINNESOTA STATE
Yardbarker

Giants facing difficult decision with Saquon Barkley

At the recent New York Giants bye week, one of the main talking points was the contract extension that star running back Saquon Barkley was in line for. On the year, the 25-year-old has 224 carries, 992 rushing yards (4.4 yards per carry), and seven touchdowns. He has been effective in 2022 for the Giants in the passing game as a receiver. Barkley has 35 catches for 223 yards, putting his all-purpose amount at 1,215.
NEW YORK STATE
nbcsportsedge.com

DFS Building Blocks: Week 12 Fantasy Football Breakdown

It's NFL season and that means you've got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you'll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app. Quarterback. Chalk. With...
TENNESSEE STATE
NBC Sports

Young wants Jimmy G to stay with 49ers for 10 more years

The Jimmy Garoppolo 2022 Rollercoaster Ride has taken a lot of twists and turns, and the journey is far from over. But once the 49ers' season is done, they will have to answer a lot of questions surrounding the quarterback position. Trey Lance, who is rehabbing serious ankle injury, entered...
numberfire.com

Josh Jacobs (calf) questionable for Raiders' Week 12 matchup

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (calf) is questionable to play in Week 12's game against the Seattle Seahawks. Jacobs' status is currently in question after the Raiders' running back was limited on Friday with his quad injury. In a potential matchup versus a Seattle unit ranked 26th in FanDuel points allowed per game to running backs, our models project Jacobs to score 17.9 FanDuel points.
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Christian Izien, DB, Rutgers

School (Code)Rutgers University (NJRU) Honors/CaptainshipAcademic All-Big Ten, Honorable Mention All-Big Ten. Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 202211 GP / 43 SOLO / 33 AST / 76 TOT / 5 TFL / 4 PD / 1 BLK. 202113 GP / 47 SOLO / 28 AST / 75 TOT / 9...

