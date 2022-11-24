Q&A with Rachel Zenzinger | Senate Democrats' budget champion can never be counted out

Read full article on original website
Denver prepares to settle lawsuit against police for $65,000David HeitzDenver, CO
3 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Millions of stimulus dollars still available for Colorado homeowners and rentersJake WellsColorado State
Aurora will take roll call for ARPA grantsDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Opinion: Some homeless Denverites are snowbirdsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Voters in Boebert's district are over her
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) gives remarks during a Save America Rally with former US President Donald Trump at the Adams County Fairgrounds on June 25, 2022 in Mendon, Illinois. (Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images) According to a consortium of Colorado newspapers including the Colorado Sun and the Aspen Times among others,...
With U.S. House control potentially hinging on Lauren Boebert’s race, national GOP and Democrats deploy to Colorado
National Democratic and Republican groups have deployed to Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District to help find voters whose ballots need “curing” as control of the U.S. House could potentially hinge on the outcome of the race between Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and Democrat Adam Frisch, a former Aspen city councilman.
Summit Daily News
Meet Adam Frisch, the candidate who shocked Lauren Boebert and his fellow Democrats
ASPEN — Win or lose, Democrat Adam Frisch shocked Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and the national Democratic establishment that gave him little chance of succeeding in Tuesday’s election. Logging thousands of miles driving across a district the size of Mississippi, his goal was to meet voters in...
Ginni Thomas joins conservatives pressing to delay House, Senate GOP elections
Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, is among a group of 59 influential conservative power brokers who signed an open letter pressing Republican leaders in the House and Senate to delay their internal conference leadership elections. “The Republican Party needs leaders who will confidently and skillfully...
Washington Examiner
Another crucial Senate race swings away from Democrats in latest forecast as GOP wave builds
The Democrats’ tight majority in the Senate may be slipping away as Election Day nears, with several races narrowing in the days leading up to the election. The Colorado Senate race between Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) and Republican Joe O’Dea has shifted from leaning Democratic to being deemed a toss-up, according to election forecaster RealClearPolitics. The news spells trouble for Democrats who are hoping to hold on to their majority in at least one of the chambers of Congress as Republicans are poised to take the House next week.
Republican firebrand Boebert wins House re-election after Democrat concedes
Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert, a polarizing Republican who gained a national reputation during her first term with her combative brand of politics, will return to the U.S. House after her Democratic opponent conceded on Friday.
State Sen. Brittany Pettersen wins election to US Congress
DENVER (KDVR) — State Sen. Brittany Pettersen is headed to Washington after winning election to Colorado’s 7th Congressional District, according to the Associated Press. Pettersen’s victory keeps a longtime Democratic stronghold blue, even as it sits in new boundaries. The new representative marks the first change in...
Republicans win supermajority in State Senate, fall one seat short in State House: Midterms 2022
The new breakdown could mean a stronger push on issues like the budget or tax cuts.
Democrat Adam Frisch concedes to GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert after razor-thin loss in Colorado House race
Democrat Adam Frisch formally conceded defeat to U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert Friday morning after an unofficial vote count showed the Republican incumbent has a narrow lead in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District. Frisch, an Aspen businessman, said in an online press conference that he had just gotten off the phone with...
Republican to hold Alaska US Senate seat after ranked voting
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A Republican will hold Alaska’s U.S. Senate seat following the state’s ranked choice election, with Donald Trump-endorsed Kelly Tshibaka and U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a fellow Republican, leading in early returns. Tshibaka held an edge over Murkowski in early first-choice votes released late...
270towin.com
House Update: Four Seats Uncalled; GOP Majority Will Have 220-222 Seats
Republicans clinched the House earlier this week and will enjoy a narrow majority when the new Congress is seated in January. Currently, the party has won 219 seats, while Democrats have won 212. The Democratic total includes California 34, where one of two Democrats on the ballot will prevail. Four...
The One Race That Could Deprive Both Democrats and Republicans of the Senate
In about a week in Utah, independent challenger Evan McMullin will try to unseat incumbent Republican Senator Mike Lee in the traditionally red state—the only Senate race in the country where Democrats are standing aside. If McMullin, a former CIA agent who ran for president against Donald Trump in...
Freedom Caucus says there will be an 'alternative challenger' to Kevin McCarthy for House speaker
The hard line Freedom Caucus is poised to offer an "alternative" to Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy as House speaker. "McCarthy doesn't have 218 and there will be an alternative challenger," a spokesman for Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., told Fox News Digital. Biggs, who chaired the Freedom Caucus until earlier this...
Here's how close the votes are for outstanding House and Senate races
As of Friday morning, with control of Congress still undecided, 25 seats have yet to be called in the House, and three are outstanding in the Senate.
Democrats take 102-101 majority in Pennsylvania House; GOP chooses Senate leaders
(The Center Square) – The Democratic Party has the majority by one seat in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives next session, its first time prevailing in a dozen years. The race in the 151st House District in Montgomery County pitted incumbent Republican Todd Stephens against Democrat Melissa Cerrato in an extremely close race; Stephens conceded defeat Thursday evening. Democrats also claimed a win by gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro. The Senate...
House Democrat group claims party 'will retake the majority in 2024,' reveals GOP seats it hopes to flip
The House Majority PAC dropped a report Tuesday that looked back on the Democrats' 2022 performance and put several newly elected GOP candidates on notice.
Chronicle
Party Reps Say Gluesenkamp Perez Won House Seat, Not Democrats
Turnout gaps. Extremist positions. Mass appeals to moderate voters. Theories abound about how Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez pulled out the upset win against Republican Joe Kent to win Washington’s 3rd District House race. For an election where she currently leads by 2,900 votes out of 320,000 ballots, a lot of things could have swung the election to the Republican favorite.
U.S. House control hangs on tight races after Democrats win Senate
WASHINGTON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Control of the U.S. House of Representatives hinged on Monday on several tight races that could secure a majority for Republicans following midterm elections that saw President Joe Biden's Democrats beat expectations and retain the Senate.
Balance Of Power: Senate And House Election Results 2022 Live
The fight for control of the Senate is neck-and-neck. Democrats currently hold the upper hand here thanks to 48 Democratic senators, two independent senators who consistently vote with them and the tie-breaking vote of Vice President Kamala Harris. That means Republicans need to net just one seat to comfortably control...
Could Democrats win Senate control BEFORE Georgia runoff? Arizona Senator Mark Kelly takes FIVE-POINT lead while Nevada's Cortez Masto gains on GOP's Adam Laxalt - as Republicans slowly inch towards the House majority
Republicans inched closer to having a majority in the House on Wednesday while the battle for the Senate hinged on the contests in Arizona, Nevada and Georgia. The slow vote counting out West and Democrats doing better than expected in several competitive House districts means the makeup of the next Congress may not be clear until next week.
