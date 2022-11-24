NFT tech has opened us to a new frontier that the world hasn’t seen before, but what makes a good NFT? The NFT space in 2022 is very different from the collector hype of 2021, there is much more focus on quality, and utility as the market begins to comprehend adaptive roles for NFTs. Currently, there are unique and not-so-unique NFT projects getting the limelight. In this article, we’ll explain how to spot a good NFT in 2022.

