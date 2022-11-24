Read full article on original website
Lost Jimi Hendrix Photography Re-Emerges on The Blockchain
In ’67, high-flying celebrity photographer Donald Silverstein caught up with the late guitar legend Jimi Hendrix. Resulting in an intimate photoshoot as the master musician prepared to release his second studio album. Back then, this meeting of artistic talents resulted in two of Jimi Hendrix’s most iconic photographs. However,...
The Home Depot Files for Web3 Trademarks
There could be another household name readying itself in the emerging world of Web3. The Home Depot has filed for 24 Web3 trademarks covering its name, logo, and brands, according to a tweet by trademark attorney, Mike Kondoudis. The trademarks were filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on Nov 17, 2022.
What Makes a Good NFT in 2022?
NFT tech has opened us to a new frontier that the world hasn’t seen before, but what makes a good NFT? The NFT space in 2022 is very different from the collector hype of 2021, there is much more focus on quality, and utility as the market begins to comprehend adaptive roles for NFTs. Currently, there are unique and not-so-unique NFT projects getting the limelight. In this article, we’ll explain how to spot a good NFT in 2022.
Krapopolis Offers Fans TV Role with NFTs
Good news for fans of the FOX show Krapopolis; creator Dan Harmon has announced a new partnership with Blockchain Creative Labs (BCL) to release a brand new Krapopolis NFT collection. While many IPs have launched NFTs recently, this collection allows fans to be ‘cast’ in the series. They...
Costa Brews up a Storm with NFT-Backed Footwear
50-year-old purveyor of high-street strength caffeine drinks, Costa Coffee, has taken its first step into the non-fungible world of NFTs. As such, they are partnering with footwear brand Artisan Lab to drop a collection of NFT-backed physical sneakers. Through the initiative, the Italian design firm has created a set of...
Christie’s Announces NFT Auction Ahead of Miami Art Week
Christie’s has announced a new NFT auction ahead of the Miami Art Week. The move comes in defiance of the current market uncertainty surrounding NFTs and the Crypto space. Only four months ago the famous auction house launched Christie’s 3.0 A fully on-chain NFT marketplace that saw the auction house embrace the benefits of Web3. Since then, Christie’s 3.0 has had a fantastic debut with the auction of works by the teenage NFT star Diana Sinclair. The new NFT marketplace saw 300 clients connect their crypto wallets to the platform, which saw Diana’s works fetch a combined price of 66.77 ETH.
