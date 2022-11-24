Numerous studies and clinical trials have demonstrated that metformin monotherapy or combination therapy with other glucose-lowering drugs is effective in treating T2D. A report from 1995 illustrated that metformin is able to lower plasma glucose levels, and in the decades that followed, new roles of metformin in diabetes have been discovered. In the 1995 study, by Defronzo et al., 289 diabetes patients were treated with metformin or placebo. After 29 weeks, the metformin group showed lower mean fasting plasma glucose and HbA1c levels (22). In a 1997 study by Garber, 451 diabetic individuals were given different dosages of metformin (ranging from 500 mg to 2,000 mg daily). After 14 weeks, it was found that metformin’s efficacy is dose-dependent (23). In 2006, a 5-year randomized and double blind clinical trial in which metformin was compared with glibenclamide and rosiglitazone, other anti-diabetic drugs, was published. The results showed that the fasting plasma glucose levels were decreased the least by rosiglitazone and the most by glibenclamide, with metformin showing intermediate effects (24).

