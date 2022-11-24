New subvariants, family gatherings may bring more Covid-19 after holiday, but experts don't expect severe surge

Read full article on original website
Tripledemic: Experts concerned about surge in COVID, RSV and the flu
Holiday family gatherings have experts concerned about a surge in cases of not only COVID-19 but also RSV and the flu - a threat they call a 'tripledemic.'. It comes as officials see high demand and short supply of common flu medications.
Covid blood-thinner drug treatment dangerous and does not work – study
Government-backed Heal-Covid trial finds Apixaban, given in severe cases, can cause dangerous bleeding and does not improve prognosis
China COVID cases hit fresh record high after weekend of protests
SHANGHAI, Nov 28 (Reuters) - China reported a fifth straight daily record of 40,347 new COVID-19 infections on Nov. 27, of which 3,822 were symptomatic and 36,525 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Monday.
China’s State Broadcaster Blurs Out Maskless World Cup Fans as Local COVID Protests Grow
As protests against COVID restrictions continue to spread across China, the country’s state broadcaster has taken to censoring images of maskless crowds at the 2022 World Cup. During Sunday’s World Cup group game between Japan and Costa Rica, the sports channel of China’s state broadcaster CCTV replaced shots of maskless fans in the stadium in favor of images of players and officials, according to the South China Morning Post. CCTV Sports was also reported to have cut crowd scenes from coverage of the game between Australia and Tunisia.More from The Hollywood ReporterFilmmaker Reza Dormishian Barred From Leaving Iran Because of Protest...
What people are saying about the COVID-19 protests in China
Nov 28 (Reuters) - As anger over China's strict COVID-19 policy intensifies, residents in some major cities took to the streets at the weekend, clashing with police over restrictions that have taken a heavy toll on the economy and people's freedoms.
Analysis-Australian buy-now, pay-later sector faces fresh hurdle: regulation
SYDNEY, Nov 28 (Reuters) - When Melbourne barista Melinda Elliott had to cut back on casual work shifts this year, she asked her buy-now, pay-later (BNPL) provider, Afterpay, to lower her credit limit. She did not want debt she could not afford to repay.
