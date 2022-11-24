Read full article on original website
Related
rigzone.com
The USA Did Not Run Out of Diesel Last Monday
The U.S. didn’t run out of diesel last Monday, analysts at Standard Chartered stated in a new report sent to Rigzone. In the report, the analysts outlined that, on October 27, Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson warned that by the Monday of Thanksgiving week, or in 25 days’ time, there would be no more diesel according to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA). The analysts highlighted in the report that Carlson was correct in one point - dividing U.S. distillate (mainly diesel) inventories by demand in late-October did return the result 25 days. Where he was wrong, they said, is that having 25 days of demand in inventory is not the same as running out in 25 days, unless no fuel is refined or imported.
A staggering 1.7million workers could go on strike soon – welcome to the second Winter of Discontent
THE comrades are on the march. Against the backdrop of economic turmoil and soaring inflation, a mood of rebellion is spreading across the country. So far this autumn, 1.7million workers on the state payroll have either voted for industrial action or are currently being balloted. This week the Rail, Maritime...
rigzone.com
Jones Act Is Making The US Diesel Shortage Worse
One of the main factors underpinning the price of diesel in the US is the Jones Act, making shipping fuel from one US port to another more expensive than sending it to Europe. — The Merchant Marine Act of 1920, popularly known as the Jones Act, requires all cargo shipped between US ports to use vessels that are built, owned, and registered in the US, and have US crews. Still in force after several revisions, most recently in 2006, it is one of the main factors underpinning the price of diesel in the US. As a result, it is playing a key role in keeping upward pressure on inflation and increasing the risk of a sharp economic slowdown next year.
ieefa.org
Octopus identifies 2.3 gigawatts of new onshore wind capacity in UK
Octopus Energy Generation has identified 2.3GW of potential new British onshore wind energy. Developing all this new onshore wind energy would be the equivalent of building a large nuclear power station. It would provide enough home-grown, cheap, green energy for 1.85m homes - or the combined population size of Birmingham and Manchester.
CNBC
America's struggling cotton industry
Cotton farmers in Texas, where about 40% of the U.S. crop is produced, are facing a severe drought that's costing the industry billions. A lack of rain and extreme heat is forcing growers in the state to abandon almost 70% of the cotton acres they planted earlier this year, according to a forecast by the United States Department of Agriculture. Cotton prices, which surged in the spring following growing Chinese demand, have since fallen amid economic uncertainty and a strong U.S. dollar.
ieefa.org
AGL to close main gas-fired power station in South Australia by 2026
AGL Energy will close its main gas-fired power station in South Australia by 2026, citing the completion of a new grid link to NSW that will give the state more access to low-cost renewable energy. The energy giant, which has been under siege from billionaire activist Mike Cannon-Brookes over its...
ieefa.org
Report: Solar installations in India rose 35% through third quarter
Solar installations in India were up 35% year-on-year (YoY) in Q1-3 2022, but the average system cost went increased 7.5% for the same period, according to consultancy Mercom Capital Group. The first nine months of 2022 saw India install 10GW of solar PV, 9GW of which were utility-scale installations, a...
rigzone.com
Global Oil Market Flashes Warnings
The global oil market keeps sending up flares on the outlook for weaker demand. In the latest, a closely-watched gauge of Asian crude consumption tumbled to a seven-month low as surging virus cases in China trigger lockdown-like restrictions in the world’s biggest importer. The premium of Oman futures over...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Longest Train Tunnel in the US (Over 7 Miles Long!)
Discover the Longest Train Tunnel in the US (Over 7 Miles Long!) Over the years, humans have come up with several ways to move around from place to place. Of all the travel options that exist, traveling by train is one of the oldest and most innovative. The first full-scale, functional train in the world was a railway steam locomotive built in the United Kingdom in 1804 by Richard Trevithick, a British engineer born in Cornwall. However, there had been constant use of wooden railroads, called wagonways, in the United States from as early as the 1720s. The first public railway in the United States was the Leiper Railroad, which opened in 1810. However, this railway was closed after a while. Still, it was subsequently reopened as part of the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad, the first U.S. railway chartered for commercial transport of passengers and freight, which was completed in 1827 but opened in 1830.
navalnews.com
BAE Systems Starts Floating Off First Type 26 Frigate
Over the coming days, the ship, currently weighing nearly 6,000 tonnes, will undertake a series of complex manoeuvres that will move her from BAE Systems’ Govan shipyard, onto a barge before being towed down river to a deep-water location in the West of Scotland. Once in position, the float...
streetwisereports.com
Green Co.Taking Steps to Start Construction of Ecuador Plant
BacTech Environmental Corp. (BAC:CSE;BCCEF:OTCQB;OBT1:FRA) is looking to complete an important engineering report on its bioleaching plant in Tenguel, Ecuador, by the end of the year. The detailed engineering progress report was about 90% done as of Oct. 31, the company said. BacTech is building the plant to take advantage of...
globalspec.com
A modular molten-salt reactor system
U.K.-based MoltexFLEX has unveiled its FLEX molten salt reactor, described as an advanced lower-cost nuclear technology to supplement wind and solar power generation. The advanced nuclear technology has no moving parts and offers the flexibility of gas-fired power stations but produces power at a lower cost and without carbon emissions. The system uses two molten salts — one acting as a fuel and the other circulating as a coolant. This eliminates the need for pumps as the reactor’s heat is extracted through natural convection. The 750° C heat produced by the reactor could also be used for water desalination and more efficient hydrogen production.
beefmagazine.com
Tough time for corn buyers
As Thanksgiving approached, the corn basis in eastern Nebraska was 80 over December futures and in western New York, it was 30 under December. A normal basis in eastern Nebraska over the last few years has been 50 to 70 under, and in western New York, 30 to 70 over. About the time you think you’ve seen everything you’ve actually seen nothing.
maritime-executive.com
Startup Plans Alternative to Panama Canal with Automated Maglev System
Tunnel across the Isthmus of Panama would transport containers and become a transshipment hub. A Florida-based startup is proposing a fully automated container transport system that would whisk containers via a tunnel across the Isthmus of Panama using Maglev technology. According to the company, Zergratran, its Puerto Internacional Las Americas (PILA) would provide a critical new container shipping route to avoid the bottlenecks at the Panama Canal as well as a distribution point for Colombia, Central, and South America.
Recycling Today
Year-end sees slack demand for nonferrous scrap
Hurricane Ian and similar storms that brought down power lines and flooded homes and businesses this fall have increased scrap flows for some nonferrous processors in the U.S. Zachary Mallin of Mallin Cos., a wire and cable processor based in Kansas City, Missouri, says material is flowing strongly into the company’s facility. “There have been several natural disasters that required cleanup and demolition, also there is still strong construction in the Midwest that generates scrap material,” he says. “As our country continues to work on our electrical grid and energy policies, there will continue to be strong inflows of scrap wire between installation and wire manufacturing scrap.”
envirotech-online.com
COP27 fails to adequately address one of the biggest contributors of CO2 emissions
Recent COP27 negotiations once again failed to appropriately address wildfires, which are responsible for up to 20% of global CO2 emissions. This is the view of Dryad Networks (Dryad), the only provider of solar-powered environmental sensor networks for ultra-early wildfire detection, which believes that, unless increasingly severe wildfires are given adequate attention and investment, global temperatures will rise by more than 1.5C, a commitment that already hangs in the balance.
brytfmonline.com
Strong winds damage wind turbines at the Lucelo wind farm in Spain
A 75-meter-high wind turbine has completely collapsed at the Lucilo wind farm in the municipality of Santa Colomba de Somoza, Spain. according to the information obtained ileon digital diary The wind turbines were completely destroyed, as can be seen from the photographs. In the area where the events took place, there are four wind farms equipped with wind turbines of identical technology.
Comments / 1