sanatogapost.com

NorCo Police Seek Driver in Bicyclist Hit-And-Run

NORTH COVENTRY PA – A male bicyclist was injured by a hit-and-run driver on Thanksgiving night (Nov. 24, 2022) at about 11:30 p.m. as he was pedaling through the intersection of South Keim Street and East Cedarville Road, the North Coventry Police Department reported. He was transported by Goodwill Ambulance to Pottstown Hospital for treatment, officers said.
NORTH COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania towns to visit during the holidays

(WHTM) — Pennsylvania has a plethora of many small towns and places that celebrate the holiday season in their own unique way. abc27 has put together a list of some of the best small towns in the Keystone State where you can truly experience the magic of the holiday season.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
sanatogapost.com

Schwenksville Woman Cited in Perkiomen Crash

PERKIOMEN PA – A 55-year-old Harleysville woman sustained a possible but unidentified injury as the result of an accident between two motor vehicles on Skippack Pike at its intersection with Haldeman Road in Perkiomen Township, Pennsylvania State Police at the Troop K Barracks in Skippack reported Wednesday (Nov. 23, 2022).
HARLEYSVILLE, PA
sanatogapost.com

Ringing Hill Introduces New Holiday Light Show

LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – Volunteer and junior firefighters, fire police officers, and auxiliary members of the Ringing Hill Fire Company have worked since mid-August for the company’s new holiday presentation, a Christmas light show titled “Celebrate at Applegate.” The huge animated display opened Saturday (Nov. 26, 2022) on its grounds at 815 White Pine Ln., and runs through Jan. 8. (2023; Sunday).
sanatogapost.com

Lower Salford Hosts Electronics Recycling Event

HARLEYSVILLE PA – If you live in Lower Salford and own electronic devices you’d like to be rid of, the township has an offer for you. Responsibly recycle those obsolete items Saturday (Dec. 3, 2022) from 9 a.m. to noon at the municipal building, 379 Main St., during an “Anything With A Plug” event being conducted by Philadelphia-based certified recycler eForce Compliance.
LOWER SALFORD TOWNSHIP, PA
Cape Gazette

Delaware seeing sobering trend in traffic-related fatalities

When I saw I had a column due the day after Thanksgiving, I was thinking about writing something fun – a local baker making tons of pies for the holiday; going out to a turkey farm; seeing how many gallons of Lewes Dairy eggnog are expected to be sold in the coming month.
DELAWARE STATE
The Center Square

Report: Pennsylvania coal ash site sixth-most polluted in nation

(The Center Square) – A former coal power plant in western Pennsylvania has one of the most contaminated coal ash sites in the nation. That’s according to a new report, “Poisonous Coverup,” published by the Environmental Integrity Project and Earthjustice. The environmental groups argue that, across America, “nearly all coal plant owners are ignoring key requirements and employing common tricks to avoid mandatory cleanup” of coal ash, a byproduct of burning coal that has various contaminants. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

