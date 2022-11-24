Read full article on original website
sanatogapost.com
NorCo Police Seek Driver in Bicyclist Hit-And-Run
NORTH COVENTRY PA – A male bicyclist was injured by a hit-and-run driver on Thanksgiving night (Nov. 24, 2022) at about 11:30 p.m. as he was pedaling through the intersection of South Keim Street and East Cedarville Road, the North Coventry Police Department reported. He was transported by Goodwill Ambulance to Pottstown Hospital for treatment, officers said.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania towns to visit during the holidays
(WHTM) — Pennsylvania has a plethora of many small towns and places that celebrate the holiday season in their own unique way. abc27 has put together a list of some of the best small towns in the Keystone State where you can truly experience the magic of the holiday season.
sanatogapost.com
Schwenksville Woman Cited in Perkiomen Crash
PERKIOMEN PA – A 55-year-old Harleysville woman sustained a possible but unidentified injury as the result of an accident between two motor vehicles on Skippack Pike at its intersection with Haldeman Road in Perkiomen Township, Pennsylvania State Police at the Troop K Barracks in Skippack reported Wednesday (Nov. 23, 2022).
sanatogapost.com
Ringing Hill Introduces New Holiday Light Show
LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – Volunteer and junior firefighters, fire police officers, and auxiliary members of the Ringing Hill Fire Company have worked since mid-August for the company’s new holiday presentation, a Christmas light show titled “Celebrate at Applegate.” The huge animated display opened Saturday (Nov. 26, 2022) on its grounds at 815 White Pine Ln., and runs through Jan. 8. (2023; Sunday).
Pa.’s experiment of moving opening day for firearm deer season has been a failure | Opinion
The Pennsylvania Game Commission changed the most popular deer hunting weekend in 2019, moving a 60-plus-year tradition of opening day on the Monday after Thanksgiving to the Saturday after the holiday. As Thanksgiving is the most travelled family holiday of the year, you can understand how that created problems for...
Pa. spot among ‘best small towns’ for Christmas visits: study
Then why not drop by this spot in Pennsylvania, which was just ranked as one of the “best small towns” for a Christmas visit?. SIMILAR STORIES: 2 Pa. spots among ‘most magical winter wonderlands’ in U.S. Trips to Discover compiled a list of 21 small towns...
This Small Pennsylvania Town is Home to the World's Largest General Store
Pennsylvania is filled with bustling downtowns and cities filled with places to eat, drink, and shop, but sometimes you need to reconnect with charming towns filled with historic main streets and mom-and-pop shops to find out where the truly delicious food is hiding.
Christmas trees and pumpkins to booze and ice cream: A look at Lehigh Valley agritourism
The following story is part of our Stronger Than Steel series, an in-depth look at how the Lehigh Valley has made a remarkable comeback since Bethlehem Steel’s blast furnaces went cold in 1995. Read more about what inspired the series here and check out additional Stronger Than Steel stories here.
Pa. weighs proposal to reintroduce this weasel species back into woods | Lehigh Valley Nature Watch
On a recent cold morning, I took a walk down through our fields. I wasn’t looking for birds or anything else in particular, which was a good thing because the wind kept bird activity to a minimum. But it was nice seeing wood ducks on the creek. In the...
uncoveringpa.com
11 of the Most Festive Walk-Through Christmas Displays in Pennsylvania
One of the best things about Pennsylvania during the holiday season is how many great places there are to see Christmas lights. And while a large number of them are drive-through lights, there are also some really fantastic walk-through Christmas displays in PA. Over my many years of traveling the...
What are the chances of a white Christmas in PA this year? See what forecasters say
How likely is it central Pennsylvania residents will have a snowy Christmas this year? Here’s what local forecasters say, plus the Farmers’ Almanac’s prediction.
10 one-of-a-kind gifts you likely will only find in the Lehigh Valley
The following story is part of our Stronger Than Steel series, an in-depth look at how the Lehigh Valley has made a remarkable comeback since Bethlehem Steel’s blast furnaces went cold in 1995. Read more about what inspired the series here and check out additional Stronger Than Steel stories here.
wdiy.org
New Home Repair Program Would Provide Up to $50,000 to Homeowners, Small Landlords | WDIY Local News
A new state program aims to help some Pennsylvanians make improvements to their homes - and will allocate millions of dollars to the Lehigh Valley. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more. The new Whole-Home Repairs program draws $125 million from federal COVID-19 relief funding and will serve as a “one-stop...
Low-cost carriers to expand service at Pennsylvania airport | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
fox29.com
Bensalem teen charged as adult in connection with death of a juvenile female
BENSALEM, Pa. - A 16-year-old Bensalem teen is being charged as an adult with homicide and related charges in connection with the death of a juvenile female. According to Bensalem police, a 911 call came in about a possible homicide Friday afternoon, a little after 4 p.m. The caller stated...
sanatogapost.com
Lower Salford Hosts Electronics Recycling Event
HARLEYSVILLE PA – If you live in Lower Salford and own electronic devices you’d like to be rid of, the township has an offer for you. Responsibly recycle those obsolete items Saturday (Dec. 3, 2022) from 9 a.m. to noon at the municipal building, 379 Main St., during an “Anything With A Plug” event being conducted by Philadelphia-based certified recycler eForce Compliance.
Cape Gazette
Delaware seeing sobering trend in traffic-related fatalities
When I saw I had a column due the day after Thanksgiving, I was thinking about writing something fun – a local baker making tons of pies for the holiday; going out to a turkey farm; seeing how many gallons of Lewes Dairy eggnog are expected to be sold in the coming month.
newjerseylocalnews.com
After Natural Gas Prices Went Up 25% In New Jersey, Lawmakers Intend To Get Rid Of Taxation On Energy!
This winter, the cost of natural gas for people in New Jersey will go up by almost 25% because of tax hikes. Now, two state senators are trying to help people who have to pay more because of the increase. Senators Joe Pennacchio and Declan O’Scanlon have introduced a bill...
Weis Markets recalling ice cream sold in Pa. due to undeclared allergens
SUNBURY, Pa. (WHTM) — Weis Markets announced on Wednesday, Nov. 23, that it has issued a recall on Weis Quality Sea Salt Caramel Ripple Ice Cream. According to the company, some of the containers of this ice cream may contain undeclared soy and coconut allergens. People who have a severe sensitivity to soy or coconut […]
Report: Pennsylvania coal ash site sixth-most polluted in nation
(The Center Square) – A former coal power plant in western Pennsylvania has one of the most contaminated coal ash sites in the nation. That’s according to a new report, “Poisonous Coverup,” published by the Environmental Integrity Project and Earthjustice. The environmental groups argue that, across America, “nearly all coal plant owners are ignoring key requirements and employing common tricks to avoid mandatory cleanup” of coal ash, a byproduct of burning coal that has various contaminants. ...
