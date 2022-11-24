Read full article on original website
Related
ieefa.org
Report: Solar installations in India rose 35% through third quarter
Solar installations in India were up 35% year-on-year (YoY) in Q1-3 2022, but the average system cost went increased 7.5% for the same period, according to consultancy Mercom Capital Group. The first nine months of 2022 saw India install 10GW of solar PV, 9GW of which were utility-scale installations, a...
ieefa.org
Octopus identifies 2.3 gigawatts of new onshore wind capacity in UK
Octopus Energy Generation has identified 2.3GW of potential new British onshore wind energy. Developing all this new onshore wind energy would be the equivalent of building a large nuclear power station. It would provide enough home-grown, cheap, green energy for 1.85m homes - or the combined population size of Birmingham and Manchester.
ieefa.org
Enel begins work on $190 million wind-plus-storage system in Chile
The renewables arm of multinational energy firm Enel has started work on a project combining wind turbines and a 34MW battery energy storage system (BESS) in Chile. Enel Green Power Chile is investing US$190 million in the project which pairs 22 wind turbines of 4.8MW each, totalling 105.6MW of power, and a 34.3MW lithium-ion BESS.
ieefa.org
AGL to close main gas-fired power station in South Australia by 2026
AGL Energy will close its main gas-fired power station in South Australia by 2026, citing the completion of a new grid link to NSW that will give the state more access to low-cost renewable energy. The energy giant, which has been under siege from billionaire activist Mike Cannon-Brookes over its...
Comments / 0