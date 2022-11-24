Read full article on original website
Related
What TV channel is Brazil vs Switzerland on? Kick-off time and where to watch World Cup 2022 fixture
Brazil will hope to make it two wins out of two ast they continue their World Cup campaign against Switzerland today.The Selecao dominated Serbia in their opening match but Richarlison produced the breakthrough moment with two second-half goals, including a stunning overhead kick.Neymar has been ruled out of the remainder of the group stages because of an ankle injury, but Tite has an abundance of options to replace him.Switzerland defeated Cameroon 1-0 in their opening match thanks to a winner from Breel Embolo. Victory here could earn qualification for the last 16, depending on results elsewhere in Group F.Here’s...
WFMZ-TV Online
Morocco 2, Belgium 0
Second Half_1, Morocco, Sabiri, 73rd minute; 2, Morocco, Aboukhlal, (Ziyech), 90th+2. Goalies_Morocco, Munir, Bono, Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti; Belgium, Thibaut Courtois, Koen Casteels, Simon Mignolet. Yellow Cards_Onana, Belgium, 28th; Sabiri, Morocco, 90th+5. Referee_Cesar Arturo Ramos. Assistant Referees_Alberto Morin Mendez, Miguel Hernandez, Fernando Guerrero. 4th Official_Yoshimi Yamashita. A_43,738.
WFMZ-TV Online
Australia 1, Tunisia 0
Tunisia00—0 First Half_1, Australia, Duke, 23rd minute. Goalies_Australia, Mathew Ryan, Danny Vukovic, Andrew Redmayne; Tunisia, Aymen Dahmen, Bechir Ben Said, Aymen Mathlouthi, Mouez Hassen. Yellow Cards_Laidouni, Tunisia, 26th; Abdi, Tunisia, 64th; Sassi, Tunisia, 90th+3. Referee_Daniel Siebert. Assistant Referees_Rafael Foltyn, Jan Seidel, Bastian Dankert. 4th Official_Said Martinez. A_41,823.
WFMZ-TV Online
Croatia 4, Canada 1
Croatia22—4 First Half_1, Canada, Davies, (Buchanan), 2nd minute; 2, Croatia, Kramaric, (Perisic), 36th; 3, Croatia, Livaja, (Juranovic), 44th. Second Half_4, Croatia, Kramaric, (Perisic), 70th; 5, Croatia, Majer, (Orsic), 90th+4. Goalies_Canada, Milan Borjan, James Pantemis, Dayne St. Clair; Croatia, Dominik Livakovic, Ivica Ivusic, Ivo Grbic. Yellow Cards_Buchanan, Canada, 52nd; Lovren,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Germany 1, Spain 1
Second Half_1, Spain, Morata, (Alba), 62nd minute; 2, Germany, Fullkrug, (Musiala), 83rd. Goalies_Germany, Manuel Neuer, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Kevin Trapp; Spain, Unai Simon, David Raya, Robert Sanchez. Yellow Cards_Kehrer, Germany, 37th; Busquets, Spain, 44th; Goretzka, Germany, 58th; Kimmich, Germany, 60th. Referee_Danny Makkelie. Assistant Referees_Hessel Steegstra, Jan de Vries, Pol van...
WFMZ-TV Online
France 2, Denmark 1
Second Half_1, France, Mbappe, (Hernandez), 61st minute; 2, Denmark, Christensen, (Andersen), 68th; 3, France, Mbappe, (Griezmann), 86th. Goalies_Denmark, Kasper Schmeichel, Frederik Ronnow, Oliver Christensen; France, Hugo Lloris, Steve Mandanda, Alphonse Areola. Yellow Cards_Christensen, Denmark, 20th; Cornelius, Denmark, 23rd; Kounde, France, 43rd. Referee_Szymon Marciniak. Assistant Referees_Pawel Sokolnicki, Tomasz Listkiewicz, Tomasz Kwiatkowski....
WFMZ-TV Online
Poland 2, Saudi Arabia 0
Poland11—2 First Half_1, Poland, Zielinski, (Lewandowski), 39th minute. Second Half_2, Poland, Lewandowski, 82nd. Goalies_Saudi Arabia, Mohammed Alowais, Mohammed Alyami, Nawaf Alaqidi; Poland, Wojciech Szczesny, Kamil Grabara, Lukasz Skorupski. Yellow Cards_Kiwior, Poland, 15th; Cash, Poland, 16th; Milik, Poland, 19th; Almalki, Saudi Arabia, 20th; Al Amri, Saudi Arabia, 45th+4. Referee_Wilton Pereira...
WFMZ-TV Online
WTA Montevideo Open Results
MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY (AP) _ Results Saturday from Montevideo Open at Carrasco Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):. Leolia Jeanjean (10), France, def. Ipek Oz, Turkiye, 6-0, 6-3. Diana Shnaider, Russia, def. Kateryna Baindl (6), Ukraine, 6-3, 6-2. Women's Doubles. Championship. Ingrid Gamarra Martins and Luisa Stefani (2), Brazil, def. Elixane...
Comments / 0