Minnesota State

Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota Mom Tell You This Too? It’s Not (Exactly) True

It's Thanksgiving time, or as I like to call it, the "eating" holiday. Everyone has different ways to make a turkey, what sides they are serving, what time they eat, and if they are even going to have a TURKEY... could be something else. But one common thing that almost everyone has is a potato of some sort. It works if you are vegan, vegetarian or a person who does eat meat. We can all agree that potatoes are delicious.
MINNESOTA STATE
KOOL 101.7

“I’ve Seen More Wolves Than Deer,” Hunters Report To Minnesota DNR Officers

Some parts of Northern Minnesota saw little success during the Minnesota firearm season. There are multiple reasons for this. First, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources predicted it would be a tough year for Northern Minnesota because of the harsh winters we've had the last few years. That's why hunting was restricted in many areas to "bucks only," or held the lottery for doe permits.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota family has much to be thankful for 1 year after Thanksgiving home explosion

LINWOOD TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A Minnesota family is spending Thanksgiving reflecting on how far they've come.Last Thanksgiving, Staci and Geno Christensen lost everything they owned when their home in Linwood Township near Stacy burned down in a devastating fire.They seriously considered skipping the holiday this year."We really, for like the last year, talked about just like ordering Chinese food and just like hanging out," Staci said. "We literally had nothing."The Christensens suspect a gas leak combined with the oil in their turkey fryer to cause the explosion that took off part of their house.Miraculously, no one in their family was...
STACY, MN
Fun 104.3

Fun 104.3

Rochester, MN
Fun 104.3 is Southeast Minnesota's home for all of the greatest hits. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester and the Southeast Minnesota area. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

