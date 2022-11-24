It's Thanksgiving time, or as I like to call it, the "eating" holiday. Everyone has different ways to make a turkey, what sides they are serving, what time they eat, and if they are even going to have a TURKEY... could be something else. But one common thing that almost everyone has is a potato of some sort. It works if you are vegan, vegetarian or a person who does eat meat. We can all agree that potatoes are delicious.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO