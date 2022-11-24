ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Popculture

Tiger Woods Shares Good News About His Golf Future

It looks like Tiger Woods will play in more tournaments shortly. According to the Associated Press, the golf legend will compete in the PNC Championship next month with his son Charlie. The duo competed in the tournament last year and finished in second place behind Jon Daly and his son. The 2022 PNC Championship will take place from Dec. 17-18 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando and air on NBC.
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf's Greg Norman will NOT want to hear Adam Scott's PGA Tour comments!

LIV Golf target Adam Scott has seemingly shut the door on a move to the Saudi-bankrolled circuit in 2023 after heaping praise on the new PGA Tour schedule. In an interview with Eurosport during this week's Australian PGA Championship, Scott, now 42, has revealed he will be basing himself primarily in the United States next year in a bid to "compete seriously" on the PGA Tour.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lynch: Tiger Woods’ $15 million bonus was a bargain — the PGA Tour owes him so much more

The only shared commonality between Jay Monahan and Charles Dickens — other than both debuting to American audiences in Boston — is that each created a PIP that inspired great expectations among the lower orders. Dickens’ ‘Pip’ was the protagonist of his exquisite 1861 novel; Monahan’s is more prosaic: the Player Impact Program, his widely-criticized plan to reward those players who most impact the PGA Tour’s business.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'I admit when I'm wrong': Justin Thomas has changed his tone on Thanksgiving dinner

Everyone has an opinion when it comes to Thanksgiving dinner. Even professional golfers. Look no further than Justin Thomas, who recently called himself out over an old tweet. When it comes to Thanksgiving dinner, there’s no shortage of food on the table, which means it’s likely the family and friends that have gathered around the table will have a difference in opinion on what’s the best dish there.
golfmagic.com

Cameron Smith nearly in TEARS as he dedicates Aussie PGA win to special person

Cameron Smith dedicated his third Australian PGA Championship victory to his grandmother Carol after admitting he didn't believe he "had it in him" to win this week. Smith held back tears after the final round at Royal Queensland. His victory was his fifth individual title in 2022, the highlight of course coming at the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews where he ensured Rory McIlroy's major drought continued.
The Independent

USA fans enrage rival teams with ‘soccer’ chant at World Cup

As the US men’s national team takes part in its first World Cup since Brazil in 2014, a chant from US fans is raising some eyebrows.On Monday evening, as the Stars and Stripes faced off against Wales, fans chanted, “It’s called soccer! It’s called soccer!” a riff on the US’s insistence on using its own name for the game virtually everyone else calls football.A clip of former NFL player Chad Ochocinco Johnson leading the chants posted to Fox Soccer’s TikTok account has nearly 700,000 views, though some football/soccer fans weren’t feeling it.“The US should be banned from playing in...
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods ex coach HITS OUT at Cameron Smith's OWGR position

Tiger Woods' former golf coach Hank Haney has blasted the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) for still failing to hand LIV Golf tournaments any points following his latest tweet about Cameron Smith. Haney, 67, believes the world rankings are going to quickly get out of hand when LIV Golf star...
Reuters

Tennis-Nadal says 'a part of his life left' when Federer retired

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Rafael Nadal admitted that "a part of his life left" with Roger Federer when his great rival retired from tennis -- with both players left an emotional wreck on court after the Swiss played his last ever competitive match in September at the Laver Cup.
Golf Channel

From Atthaya Thitikul to Ashleigh Buhai, the biggest LPGA breakthroughs of 2022

First-time winners dominated the LPGA schedule in 2022. Some found success quickly, while others found long-awaited glory for the first time after making more than 100, or even 200, starts on the LPGA. With a record-tying 11 first-time winners this season, here’s a look back at some of the most memorable breakthrough performances of the year.
Golf Channel

LPGA 2022 in review: Biggest surprises from Nelly Korda to Shanshan Feng

When the 2021 LPGA Tour season wrapped up with world No. 1 Nelly Korda and No. 2 Jin Young Ko jockeying over the closing stretch of the season for both titles and awards, fans were left on the edge of their seats clamoring for a rematch in 2022. But when a series of surprises unfolded this season, fans saw a much different outcome.
Golf.com

I Tried It: The CaddieBike is fun on-and-off the course (and it’s on sale!)

This is I tried it, a new GOLF.com series where we write about golf items — apparel, gear, accessories, etc. — that we’ve recently taken out for a spin. We’re here to give our honest, no-frills takes on the latest and greatest golf or golf-adjacent items. In this edition, we’ll take a close look at the CaddieBike. So, scroll down to read about what we love (or don’t) about golf’s newest (or new to us) products.
NBC Sports

USA impress as they hold England to draw, keep last 16 hopes alive

The USA impressed massively as Gregg Berhalter’s young side drew 0-0 with England and were unlucky not to win their Group B game. Christian Pulisic hit the crossbar in the first half and Weston McKennie should have put them ahead as the young Americans were by far the more aggressive team.

