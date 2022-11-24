Read full article on original website
‘It felt like home’: John Brown happy to be back with Bills
Brown happy to rejoin team after a year away
Browns QB Brissett Quotes Tom Brady After Win Over Bucs
Jacoby Brissett spent his rookie season backing up Tom Brady with the Patriots, and presumably learned a thing or two as the understudy for a future all-time great. In Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers, Brissett channeled his former teammate—both with his play and his post-game comments. Brissett threw...
Packers QB Rodgers exits loss to Eagles in third quarter
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers left Sunday night's game at Philadelphia in the third quarter with what was initially called an oblique injury but later clarified to be a rib injury.
Deshaun Watson Met Terms of Suspension, Eligible to Play Week 13
Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has met the the terms of his suspension and is on track to be reinstated on Monday, according to the NFL, a move which would make him eligible to play against the Texans–his former team–next weekend. The game would be Watson’s first regular-season appearance...
Josh Jacobs dominates Seahawks, hands Raiders OT victory
Josh Jacobs scored on an 86-yard run with 4:20 left in overtime to give the Las Vegas Raiders a 40-34 victory against the host Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon. Jacobs carried 33 times for 229 yards and two touchdowns for the Raiders (4-7), who won in OT for the second consecutive week.
Stanford Football Coach David Shaw Resigns
View the original article to see embedded media. Stanford football head coach David Shaw announced early Sunday morning that he is stepping down as the team’s football coach, effective immediately. He made the announcement after Stanford’s loss to BYU to end the regular season. “After many prayers and...
Wisconsin Football Announces Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell As Next Coach
Wisconsin has tabbed former Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell to fill its head coaching vacancy, the program announced Sunday. News of Wisconsin narrowing its search down to Fickell was first reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel on Thursday morning. Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger later confirmed the report and added that the two sides were closing in on a deal.
Chiefs win 5th straight, coast past skidding Rams
Patrick Mahomes threw for a touchdown and rookie Isiah Pacheco rushed for another to fuel the host Kansas City Chiefs to a 26-10 victory over the injury-riddled Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Mahomes connected on 27 of 42 of his passing attempts for 320 yards. He completed passes to 10...
Jalen Hurts-led Eagles rush for 363 yards in victory over Packers
Jalen Hurts ran for a career-high 157 yards and threw two touchdown passes as the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the visiting Green Bay Packers 40-33 on Sunday night. Hurts completed 16 of 28 passes for 153 yards. He rushed 17 times and broke the team record for rushing yards by a quarterback set by Michael Vick with 130 against the New York Giants in 2010.
OBJ’s Lawyer Addresses Receiver’s Incident at Miami Airport
Hours after Odell Beckham Jr. had to be escorted off an American Airlines flight in Miami following an incident involving the flight crew, a member of the free-agent wide receiver’s legal team has issued a statement addressing Sunday’s situation. According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, Beckham was removed...
Chargers beat Cardinals on late TD, two-point conversion
Justin Herbert hit Austin Ekeler on a 1-yard touchdown pass with 12 seconds remaining, then found Gerald Everett on a two-point conversion pass as the Los Angeles Chargers bypassed overtime and pulled off a 25-24 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday in Glendale, Ariz. The Chargers (6-5) punted on...
Mike White fuels Jets' rout of slumping Bears
Mike White threw for 315 yards and three touchdowns to lead the host New York Jets to a 31-10 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. White completed 22 of 28 passes, including a 22-yard scoring strike to Elijah Moore and touchdown passes of 8 and 54 yards to Garrett Wilson, who finished with five receptions for 95 yards.
Florida State impresses five-star WR commit Hykeem Williams with win over Gators
Williams was in Tallahassee for another multi-day unofficial visit over the weekend.
NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. removed from Miami flight after refusing to comply with safety protocol, police say
NFL free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was removed from a Los Angeles-bound American Airlines flight Sunday morning at Miami International Airport after refusing to comply with safety protocol, according to a statement from the Miami-Dade Police Department. Officers were notified of a medical emergency on an American Airlines...
Draymond Green calls late tech 'crazy'; Stephen Curry picks up one in solidarity
Draymond Green was upset about a technical foul he received late in Sunday's win for stepping onto the court; Stephen Curry picked up one less than one minute later in support.
